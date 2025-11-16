On a night that stole the spotlight, Ariana Grande shone on the stage in Singapore with a look reminiscent of a captivating cinematic scene, wearing a shimmering pink dress designed specifically for her, turning her appearance into an extraordinary moment that embodies luxury in its finest form.

The dress featured a strapless flowing silhouette and a wide skirt that ended with a long train, adorned with layers of sequins that gave the design a clear glow under the lights and highlighted her presence on the red carpet.

Grande opted for a classic bun hairstyle and soft pink makeup that harmonized with the color of the dress and enhanced her features without exaggeration, along with simple earrings that completed the elegant touch. The look received widespread attention and positive interaction, as it combined high fashion characteristics with the dreamy essence associated with the character Glinda that she portrays in the film Wicked.