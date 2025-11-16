في ليلة خطفت فيها الأضواء، تألّقت أريانا غراندي على مسرح سنغافورة بإطلالة أشبه بمشهد سينمائي آسر، مرتدية فستانًا ورديًا لامعًا صُمّم خصيصًا لها، ليحوّل ظهورها إلى لحظة استثنائية تجسّد الفخامة بأبهى صورها.

جاء الفستان بقصّة منسدلة دون أكتاف وتنورة واسعة تنتهي بذيل ممتد، مع طبقات من الترتر التي منحت التصميم توهجاً واضحاً تحت الإضاءة وأبرزت حضورها على السجادة الحمراء.

واعتمدت غراندي تسريحة كعكة كلاسيكية ومكياجاً وردياً هادئاً ينسجم مع لون الفستان ويعزّز ملامحها من دون مبالغة، إضافة إلى أقراط بسيطة أكملت اللمسة الراقية. وقد حظيت الإطلالة بانتشار واسع وتفاعل إيجابي، كونها تجمع بين الخصائص الكوتورية الرفيعة والطابع الحالم المرتبط بشخصية Glinda التي تجسدها في فيلم wicked.