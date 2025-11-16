لحظة عائلية ساحرة.. شاكيرا تخطف الأضواء مع ميلان وساشا
16 نوفمبر 2025 - 06:42
|
آخر تحديث 16 نوفمبر 2025 - 06:42
ذكرى السلمي (جدة) @zekraalsolami
أضاءت شاكيرا السجادة الحمراء في العرض العالمي لفيلم «Zootopia 2» في لوس أنجلوس، بظهور عائلي نادر جمعها بطفليها ميلان وساشا، حيث خطف الثلاثة الأضواء بلحظة مليئة بالدفء والأناقة، واحتوت على لمسة خاصة بمشاركتهما في الفيلم بأدوار صوتية صغيرة إلى جانب والدتهما.
اختارت شاكيرا فستانًا بتصميم راقٍ من Stella McCartney بلون اللافندر الهادئ، بياقة عالية وقصة غير متماثلة أبرزت خطوطه الناعمة. نسّقت إطلالتها مع حذاء ساتان بنفس الدرجة وتصفيفة ذيل حصان عالية ومكياج وردي بسيط حافظ على حضورها الطبيعي. وفي انسجام لافت، ظهر ميلان وساشا ببدل متطابقة من الدار نفسها وباللون نفسه، مع قمصان بيضاء وربطات «بو تاي»، وأضافا لمسة طفولية مرحة باختيار أحذية رياضية بيضاء منحت الإطلالة خفة وحيوية.
Shakira lit up the red carpet at the world premiere of "Zootopia 2" in Los Angeles, with a rare family appearance alongside her children Milan and Sasha, as the three stole the spotlight in a moment filled with warmth and elegance, featuring a special touch with their participation in the film with small voice roles alongside their mother.
Shakira chose an elegant dress designed by Stella McCartney in a calm lavender color, with a high collar and an asymmetrical cut that highlighted its soft lines. She coordinated her look with satin shoes in the same shade, a high ponytail, and simple pink makeup that maintained her natural presence. In a striking harmony, Milan and Sasha appeared in matching suits from the same brand and in the same color, with white shirts and bow ties, adding a playful childhood touch with their choice of white sneakers that gave the look a light and lively feel.