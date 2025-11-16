أضاءت شاكيرا السجادة الحمراء في العرض العالمي لفيلم «Zootopia 2» في لوس أنجلوس، بظهور عائلي نادر جمعها بطفليها ميلان وساشا، حيث خطف الثلاثة الأضواء بلحظة مليئة بالدفء والأناقة، واحتوت على لمسة خاصة بمشاركتهما في الفيلم بأدوار صوتية صغيرة إلى جانب والدتهما.

اختارت شاكيرا فستانًا بتصميم راقٍ من Stella McCartney بلون اللافندر الهادئ، بياقة عالية وقصة غير متماثلة أبرزت خطوطه الناعمة. نسّقت إطلالتها مع حذاء ساتان بنفس الدرجة وتصفيفة ذيل حصان عالية ومكياج وردي بسيط حافظ على حضورها الطبيعي. وفي انسجام لافت، ظهر ميلان وساشا ببدل متطابقة من الدار نفسها وباللون نفسه، مع قمصان بيضاء وربطات «بو تاي»، وأضافا لمسة طفولية مرحة باختيار أحذية رياضية بيضاء منحت الإطلالة خفة وحيوية.