The opening ceremony of the National Museum in Sharm El Sheikh witnessed two prominent appearances by Myriam Fares, the first in a fluorescent green dress and the second in a black and green mix. The green dress caught attention with its vibrant color and design that highlighted her body shape, giving a strong presence suitable for the celebratory event, but the fluorescent color poses a risk if the fabric and finishing are not of high luxury.

The second look in black and green was more reserved, maintaining the elegance of the event while adding a distinctive touch with the green. The blend of the two colors requires precise coordination to ensure the design is clear and impactful.

Myriam succeeded in showcasing her presence and balancing boldness with sophistication, but incorporating design details inspired by the venue would have given both looks a deeper artistic dimension and enhanced harmony with the spirit of the celebration.