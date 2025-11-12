شهد حفل افتتاح المتحف الوطني في شرم الشيخ إطلالتين بارزتين لميريام فارس، الأولى بفستان أخضر فسفوري، والثانية بمزيج أسود مع أخضر. الفستان الأخضر جذب الأنظار بلونه الزاهي وتصميمه الذي أبرز شكل الجسم، ما أعطى حضوراً قوياً ومناسباً للحدث الاحتفالي، لكن اللون الفسفوري يمثل مخاطرة إذا لم يكن القماش والتشطيب على مستوى الفخامة.

الإطلالة الثانية بالأسود والأخضر جاءت أكثر تحفظاً، مع الحفاظ على أناقة الحدث وإضافة لمسة مميزة بالأخضر. المزج بين اللونين يحتاج إلى تنسيق دقيق ليكون التصميم واضحاً ومؤثراً.

نجحت ميريام في إبراز حضورها والتوازن بين الجرأة والرقي، لكن دمج تفاصيل تصميمية مستوحاة من المكان كان سيمنح الإطلالتين بعداً فنياً أعمق ويعزز الانسجام مع روح الحفل.