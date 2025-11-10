هاري وميغان يسرقان الأضواء في احتفال أسطوري بكريس جينر
10 نوفمبر 2025 - 07:06
|
آخر تحديث 10 نوفمبر 2025 - 07:06
ذكرى السلمي (جدة) zekraalsolami @
في سهرة فاخرة تفيض بالبريق والنجوم، خطف الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل الأنظار في احتفال أسطوري بعيد ميلاد كريس جينر السبعين، حيث اجتمع صفوة هوليوود تحت سقف واحد في ليلة وصفت بأنها الأحدث والأكثر إثارة في عالم المشاهير.
وتألقت ميغان بإطلالة أنيقة بفستان أسود طويل تميز بقصة جريئة عند الساق وأكمام طويلة، نسقته مع حقيبة صغيرة وحذاء بكعب عالٍ أظهر أناقتها الكلاسيكية.
أما الأمير هاري فاختار بدلة سوداء فاخرة مع قميص أبيض وربطة عنق، ما أضفى عليه طابعاً رسمياً راقياً.
وقد شهد الحفل حضور عدد كبير من المشاهير مثل جاستن بيبر وماريا كاري، في احتفالية وُصفت بأنها من أبرز مناسبات العام التي جمعت نجوم الفن والمجتمع في ليلة واحدة تحت سقف واحد احتفاءً بالمناسبة المميزة.
In a luxurious evening overflowing with sparkle and stars, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stole the spotlight at the legendary celebration of Kris Jenner's seventieth birthday, where Hollywood's elite gathered under one roof on a night described as the latest and most exciting in the world of celebrities.
Meghan dazzled in an elegant look with a long black dress that featured a daring slit at the leg and long sleeves, paired with a small handbag and high-heeled shoes that showcased her classic elegance.
As for Prince Harry, he opted for a luxurious black suit with a white shirt and a tie, giving him a refined formal appearance.
The event witnessed the attendance of a large number of celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, in a celebration described as one of the year's most prominent occasions that brought together stars of art and society in one night under one roof to honor the special occasion.