هاري وميغان يسرقان الأضواء في احتفال أسطوري بكريس جينر

In a luxurious evening overflowing with sparkle and stars, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stole the spotlight at the legendary celebration of Kris Jenner's seventieth birthday, where Hollywood's elite gathered under one roof on a night described as the latest and most exciting in the world of celebrities.

Meghan dazzled in an elegant look with a long black dress that featured a daring slit at the leg and long sleeves, paired with a small handbag and high-heeled shoes that showcased her classic elegance.

As for Prince Harry, he opted for a luxurious black suit with a white shirt and a tie, giving him a refined formal appearance.

The event witnessed the attendance of a large number of celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, in a celebration described as one of the year's most prominent occasions that brought together stars of art and society in one night under one roof to honor the special occasion.