في سهرة فاخرة تفيض بالبريق والنجوم، خطف الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل الأنظار في احتفال أسطوري بعيد ميلاد كريس جينر السبعين، حيث اجتمع صفوة هوليوود تحت سقف واحد في ليلة وصفت بأنها الأحدث والأكثر إثارة في عالم المشاهير.

هاري وميغان يسرقان الأضواء في احتفال أسطوري بكريس جينر

وتألقت ميغان بإطلالة أنيقة بفستان أسود طويل تميز بقصة جريئة عند الساق وأكمام طويلة، نسقته مع حقيبة صغيرة وحذاء بكعب عالٍ أظهر أناقتها الكلاسيكية.

أما الأمير هاري فاختار بدلة سوداء فاخرة مع قميص أبيض وربطة عنق، ما أضفى عليه طابعاً رسمياً راقياً.

هاري وميغان يسرقان الأضواء في احتفال أسطوري بكريس جينر
هاري وميغان يسرقان الأضواء في احتفال أسطوري بكريس جينر

وقد شهد الحفل حضور عدد كبير من المشاهير مثل جاستن بيبر وماريا كاري، في احتفالية وُصفت بأنها من أبرز مناسبات العام التي جمعت نجوم الفن والمجتمع في ليلة واحدة تحت سقف واحد احتفاءً بالمناسبة المميزة.