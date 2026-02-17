The city of Gobenstein witnessed a terrifying incident on Monday morning, after a train derailed on the line between the Gobenstein and Brig stations in Switzerland, amid indications of possible injuries, according to the Valais cantonal police via the X platform.

Details of the Incident

The police clarified: "A train derailed at 7:00 AM (6:00 UTC) with injuries likely, an operation is ongoing, more information will follow later." Authorities did not provide further details about the number of injured or the circumstances of the incident at this time.

Suspension of Services

The Swiss Federal Railways confirmed on its website that train services have been suspended between Gobenstein and Brig due to an avalanche, leading to service interruptions and delays for travelers, while an investigation continues to determine the precise circumstances of the incident.