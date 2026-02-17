شهدت مدينة غوبنستاين صباح يوم الإثنين حادثًا مرعبًا، بعد انحراف قطار على خط بين محطتي غوبنستاين وبريغ في سويسرا، وسط ترجيحات بوقوع إصابات، وفق ما أعلنت شرطة كانتون فاليه عبر منصة إكس.

تفاصيل الحادث

الشرطة أوضحت: «انحراف قطار في الساعة 7:00 صباحًا (6:00 ت غ) مع وقوع جرحى على الأرجح، عملية جارية، المزيد من المعلومات لاحقًا». ولم تقدم السلطات مزيدًا من التفاصيل حول عدد الجرحى أو ظروف الحادث في الوقت الحالي.

توقف الحركة

وأكدت السكك الحديد الفدرالية السويسرية على موقعها الإلكتروني أن حركة القطارات توقفت بين غوبنستاين وبريغ نتيجة انهيار ثلجي، ما أدى إلى تعليق الخدمات وتأخير المسافرين، فيما يستمر التحقيق لتحديد ملابسات الحادث بشكل دقيق.