شهدت مدينة غوبنستاين صباح يوم الإثنين حادثًا مرعبًا، بعد انحراف قطار على خط بين محطتي غوبنستاين وبريغ في سويسرا، وسط ترجيحات بوقوع إصابات، وفق ما أعلنت شرطة كانتون فاليه عبر منصة إكس.
تفاصيل الحادث
الشرطة أوضحت: «انحراف قطار في الساعة 7:00 صباحًا (6:00 ت غ) مع وقوع جرحى على الأرجح، عملية جارية، المزيد من المعلومات لاحقًا». ولم تقدم السلطات مزيدًا من التفاصيل حول عدد الجرحى أو ظروف الحادث في الوقت الحالي.
توقف الحركة
وأكدت السكك الحديد الفدرالية السويسرية على موقعها الإلكتروني أن حركة القطارات توقفت بين غوبنستاين وبريغ نتيجة انهيار ثلجي، ما أدى إلى تعليق الخدمات وتأخير المسافرين، فيما يستمر التحقيق لتحديد ملابسات الحادث بشكل دقيق.
The city of Gobenstein witnessed a terrifying incident on Monday morning, after a train derailed on the line between the Gobenstein and Brig stations in Switzerland, amid indications of possible injuries, according to the Valais cantonal police via the X platform.
Details of the Incident
The police clarified: "A train derailed at 7:00 AM (6:00 UTC) with injuries likely, an operation is ongoing, more information will follow later." Authorities did not provide further details about the number of injured or the circumstances of the incident at this time.
Suspension of Services
The Swiss Federal Railways confirmed on its website that train services have been suspended between Gobenstein and Brig due to an avalanche, leading to service interruptions and delays for travelers, while an investigation continues to determine the precise circumstances of the incident.