The Chery International Business Conference will be held during the Beijing International Auto Show from April 24 to 28, 2026, gathering more than 3,000 industry partners, global dealers, and a select group of supply chain leaders. OMODA and JAECOO, subsidiaries of the Chery Group, will celebrate their third anniversary, with expectations of surpassing cumulative global sales of one million units. As the fastest-growing brand globally to achieve this milestone, OMODA and JAECOO will showcase their brand strength and new vision for global development through a series of major events, including advanced technology showcases, the launch of new leading products, and interactive driving experiences. Since their establishment, OMODA and JAECOO have solidified their core position under the slogan "Global, Eco-Friendly, Unique." With their advanced products and technical strength, the brand has been a pioneer in entering highly regulated markets such as the European Union and regions that drive on the right.

During this year's Beijing International Auto Show, OMODA and JAECOO will use their third anniversary and reaching one million units as a new starting point. By launching new strategies, products, and technologies, they aim to provide a more vibrant and diverse mobility experience for a new generation of eco-friendly and modern car users (LOHAS) and the new elite around the world.

The hybrid SHS technology will reach new heights, delivering value that exceeds user expectations amid rising fuel prices. The long-distance testing marathon for OMODA and JAECOO will officially kick off from April 25 to 26, covering complex driving scenarios that include highways, urban areas, mountainous roads, and rural paths. This event will conduct comprehensive tests in real-world conditions for hybrid car models such as OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H, and JAECOO 7 SHS-H.

The smart parking technology (VPD) will be launched globally for the first time in front of global media, with multiple zones created for experiencing smart parking. This will allow guests and media to immerse themselves in this advanced driver-assistance technology and experience the comfort and intelligence that VPD offers for daily mobility.

Additionally, more leading products are on the way, with the OMODA 4 being unveiled for the first time at the auto show, officially launching on April 26. This vehicle is specifically designed for young users and will redefine the concept of "cyber-mecha" and mobility.

A comprehensive after-sales service system will be launched in Saudi Arabia, providing a true "long-term companionship" for users in the Middle East.

OMODA offers leading warranties, including a 6-year or 250,000-kilometer vehicle warranty, a 10-year or one million-kilometer engine warranty, and a 10-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty on the tri-electric system in SHS models. Whether for users commuting frequently in Riyadh or families traveling between Mecca and Medina, this warranty commitment ensures a long-term and hassle-free ownership experience.

Furthermore, the brand has localized its supply chain, establishing a central warehouse of over 12,000 square meters in the Middle East and a local warehouse of 2,000 square meters in Dammam, housing over 2,000 types of spare parts to meet maintenance needs quickly. This means that OMODA car owners in Saudi Arabia, whether in Riyadh or Dammam, can receive the necessary services as quickly as possible. After-sales services, such as parking, maintenance, and repairs, have become more reliable and transparent.

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