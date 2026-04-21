يعقد مؤتمر شيري الدولي للأعمال خلال معرض بكين للسيارات للفترة من 24 إلى 28 أبريل 2026، جامعاً أكثر من 3000 شريك في القطاع، ووكلاء عالميين، ونخبة من رواد سلسلة التوريد. وستحتفل أومودا وجايكو، التابعة لمجموعة شيري، بالذكرى السنوية الثالثة لتأسيسها، مع توقعات بتجاوز مبيعاتها العالمية التراكمية حاجز المليون وحدة. وبصفتها العلامة التجارية الأسرع عالمياً في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز، ستُبرز أومودا وجايكو قوة علامتها التجارية ورؤيتها الجديدة للتطوير العالمي من خلال سلسلة من الفعاليات الكبرى، بما في ذلك عروض تكنولوجية متطورة، وإطلاق منتجات جديدة رائدة، وتجارب قيادة تفاعلية. منذ تأسيسها، رسّخت أومودا وجايكو مكانتها الأساسية تحت شعار «عالمية، صديقة للبيئة، فريدة». وبفضل منتجاتها المتطورة وقوتها التقنية، كانت العلامة التجارية رائدة في دخول أسواق شديدة التنظيم كالاتحاد الأوروبي والمناطق التي تعتمد القيادة على اليمين.

خلال معرض بكين للسيارات هذا العام، ستتخذ أومودا وجايكو من الذكرى السنوية الثالثة ووصولها إلى مليون وحدة نقطة انطلاق جديدة، ومن خلال إطلاق إستراتيجيات ومنتجات وتقنيات جديدة، تهدف إلى توفير تجربة تنقل أكثر حيوية وتنوعاً لجيل جديد من مستخدمي السيارات الصديقة للبيئة والعصرية (LOHAS) والنخبة الجديدة حول العالم.

وستصل تقنية SHS الهجينة إلى آفاق جديدة، مقدمةً قيمة تفوق توقعات المستخدمين في ظل استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الوقود. ستنطلق رسمياً ماراثون اختبارات المسافات الطويلة لشركتي أومودا وجايكو في الفترة من 25 إلى 26 أبريل، لتشمل سيناريوهات قيادة معقدة تتضمن الطرق السريعة والمناطق الحضرية والطرق الجبلية والطرق الريفية، حيث سيُجري هذا الحدث اختبارات شاملة في ظروف واقعية لطرازات السيارات الهجينة مثل أومودا 5 SHS-H وجايكو 5 SHS-H وجايكو 7 SHS-H.

ستُطلق تقنية ركن السيارات الذكية (VPD) لأول مرة عالمياً، أمام وسائل الإعلام العالمية، حيث سيتم إنشاء مناطق متعددة لتجربة ركن السيارات الذكي، مما يتيح للضيوف ووسائل الإعلام فرصة الانغماس في هذه التقنية المتطورة لمساعدة السائق، وتجربة الراحة والذكاء اللذين توفرهما VPD في التنقل اليومي.

كما أن هناك المزيد من المنتجات الرائدة في الطريق، حيث سيتم الكشف عن OMODA 4 لأول مرة في معرض السيارات، وسيتم إطلاقها رسميًا في 26 أبريل. صُممت هذه السيارة خصيصًا للمستخدمين الشباب، وستُعيد هذه السيارة الجديدة، التي تجمع بين مفهومي «السايبر-ميكا» ومفهوم التنقل.

إطلاق نظام شامل لخدمات ما بعد البيع في المملكة العربية السعودية، يُوفر «رفقة طويلة الأمد» حقيقية لمستخدمي الشرق الأوسط.

تقدم أومودا ضمانات رائدة تشمل ضمانًا على المركبة لمدة 6 سنوات أو 250,000 كيلومتر، وضمانًا على المحرك لمدة 10 سنوات أو مليون كيلومتر، وضمانًا على النظام الكهربائي الثلاثي في طرازات SHص لمدة 10 سنوات أو 160,000 كيلومتر، سواءً للمستخدمين الذين يتنقلون بشكل متكرر في الرياض أو للعائلات التي تسافر بين مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، يضمن هذا الالتزام بالضمان تجربة ملكية طويلة الأمد وخالية من المتاعب.

علاوة على ذلك، قامت العلامة التجارية بتوطين سلسلة التوريد الخاصة بها، حيث أنشأت مستودعًا مركزيًا بمساحة تزيد على 12,000 متر مربع في الشرق الأوسط، ومستودعًا محليًا بمساحة 2,000 متر مربع في الدمام، يضم أكثر من 2,000 نوع من قطع الغيار لتلبية احتياجات الصيانة بسرعة. وهذا يعني أن مالكي سيارات أومودا في السعودية، سواءً في الرياض أو الدمام، يمكنهم الحصول على الخدمات اللازمة في أسرع وقت ممكن. أصبحت خدمات ما بعد البيع، مثل مواقف السيارات والصيانة والإصلاحات، أكثر موثوقية وشفافية.

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