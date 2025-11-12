أعلنت شركة تطوير البلد، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، والمطور الرئيسي لإعادة إحياء منطقة جدة التاريخية «البلد»، إطلاق محفظتها الاستثمارية لقطاع الضيافة بقيمة 3.6 مليار دولار؛ بهدف تطوير الفنادق في جدة التاريخية، بما في ذلك إعادة تأهيل وتطوير مجموعة من أصول الضيافة في المنطقة، وذلك خلال منتدى «تورايز» العالمي المقام في الرياض في الفترة من 11 إلى 13 نوفمبر 2025، بمشاركة قادة القطاع العام والخاص، في أكبر منصة عالمية متخصصة بالسياحة تهدف إلى توحيد الجهود وابتكار الحلول وتحفيز الاستثمارات التحولية في القطاع السياحي.

وتهدف «تطوير البلد» من خلال محفظتها التي تمتد مشاريعها من عام 2025 وحتى عام 2038، إلى تطوير أكثر من 3300 وحدة فندقية عبر فئات متنوعة من المتوسطة إلى الفاخرة، من خلال نماذج استثمار وتمويل مرنة تشمل الشراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص، وصناديق الاستثمار. ويُعد هذا الإعلان خطوة إستراتيجية للمساهمة في تطوير جدة التاريخية وإعادة إحيائها كوجهة سياحية وثقافية عالمية تجمع بين التراث والاقتصاد المستدام.

وبهذه المناسبة، صرّح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تطوير البلد جميل حسن غزنوي، قائلا: «يمثل هذا الإعلان خطوة نوعية ضمن مسيرة تطوير جدة التاريخية (البلد)، إذ يجمع بين الريادة في التنمية والتمكين للقطاع الخاص، لخلق فرص استثمارية مستدامة في بيئة تراثية فريدة. نسعى من خلاله إلى تطوير تجربة ضيافة تعكس أصالة المكان وتلبي تطلعات الزوار».

ويعكس الإعلان التزام شركة تطوير البلد بالمساهمة في إعادة إحياء البلد وتعزيز استدامتها الاقتصادية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة التي تصب في المساهمة بتحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030 لتنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وتمكين الاستثمار في قطاعات السياحة والضيافة والثقافة.

وتعمل شركة تطوير البلد، بوصفها إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، على تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تُعيد الحياة إلى منطقة جدة التاريخية، وتحويلها إلى منظومة اقتصادية مزدهرة، تجمع بين الحفاظ على الهوية العمرانية والثقافية واستثمارها لمستقبل واعد.