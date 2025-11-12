The Development of Al-Balad Company, one of the Public Investment Fund's companies and the main developer for the revitalization of the historic Jeddah area "Al-Balad," announced the launch of its investment portfolio for the hospitality sector valued at $3.6 billion; aimed at developing hotels in historic Jeddah, including the rehabilitation and development of a range of hospitality assets in the region. This announcement was made during the global "Tourism" forum held in Riyadh from November 11 to 13, 2025, with the participation of leaders from the public and private sectors, in the largest global platform specialized in tourism aimed at unifying efforts, innovating solutions, and stimulating transformative investments in the tourism sector.

The goal of "Development of Al-Balad" through its portfolio, which spans projects from 2025 to 2038, is to develop more than 3,300 hotel units across various categories from mid-range to luxury, through flexible investment and financing models that include public-private partnerships and investment funds. This announcement is a strategic step to contribute to the development of historic Jeddah and revive it as a global cultural and tourism destination that combines heritage and sustainable economy.

On this occasion, the CEO of the Development of Al-Balad Company, Jamil Hassan Ghaznawi, stated: "This announcement represents a qualitative step in the journey of developing historic Jeddah (Al-Balad), as it combines leadership in development and empowerment of the private sector, to create sustainable investment opportunities in a unique heritage environment. Through this, we aim to develop a hospitality experience that reflects the authenticity of the place and meets the aspirations of visitors."

This announcement reflects the commitment of the Development of Al-Balad Company to contribute to the revitalization of Al-Balad and enhance its economic sustainability, in line with the objectives of the Public Investment Fund that aim to contribute to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for diversifying the national economy and enabling investment in the tourism, hospitality, and cultural sectors.

The Development of Al-Balad Company, as one of the Public Investment Fund's companies, is working on implementing quality projects that bring life back to the historic Jeddah area and transform it into a thriving economic system that combines preserving architectural and cultural identity and investing in a promising future.