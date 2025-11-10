Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - the city of Jeddah will host the events of the "Hajj Conference and Exhibition" in its fifth edition from November 9 to 12, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in collaboration with the Guests of Rahman Service Program. The conference embodies a global platform to showcase the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the Hajj and Umrah system, reflecting the Kingdom's pioneering position in serving the Guests of Rahman and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing services and enhancing integration among the concerned sectors.

As part of this global event, "Elm" Company, a leader in digital solutions, participates as the strategic sponsor of the conference, continuing its extended partnership with the Hajj and Umrah system and its ongoing support for its developmental journey through all previous editions of the conference. This participation reaffirms "Elm's" pivotal role in enabling digital transformation to serve the Guests of Rahman, through solutions and innovations supported by artificial intelligence that have contributed to improving service efficiency and quality, alongside its continuous efforts in digitizing procedures and employing modern technologies to build a smoother and more integrated experience for pilgrims and Umrah performers.

The "Elm" booth at the conference presents a comprehensive display of several smart digital solutions supported by artificial intelligence that embody its expertise in developing services and improving procedures within the Hajj and Umrah system. By integrating intelligent analysis, system interoperability, predictive capabilities, and performance enhancement, "Elm" continues its role in innovating practical solutions that contribute to raising the efficiency of the system and accelerating digital transformation. Among these solutions is the programming interface platform that allows government and private entities to connect their services electronically through unified interfaces that enable immediate integration and expedite service launches, in addition to payment, invoicing, and electronic wallet solutions that enable establishments to manage their financial transactions easily and securely, providing a comprehensive electronic payment system that supports various local and global means, with seamless integration with government systems.

On the security side, the company showcases a system of security and digital safety solutions that allow for the electronic management of permits and monitoring of facilities, with early warning capabilities and real-time verification to protect individuals and sites, within a unified and secure digital environment. It also offers advanced logistical solutions through automated digital platforms that facilitate operational procedures and enhance service efficiency and smooth integration among various entities operating within the Hajj system.

The "Elm" system expands to include field solutions aimed at improving the visitor experience and crowd management, with one of its most notable applications being the "Nusk Marhaba" project, which provides a comprehensive digital journey to enrich the experience of the Guests of Rahman from the moment of arrival until departure with high fluidity, through organized stages that include registration, guidance, and smart transportation. Additionally, solutions for managing the flow of visitors to the Noble Sanctuary and simulating crowd management in the Tawaf area stand out as advanced models for employing artificial intelligence technologies and digital simulation in organizing movement and ensuring the safety of visitors.

The company completes its system by showcasing digitization solutions and building electronic platforms that provide unified and secure digital environments, leading to the integrated artificial intelligence system at "Elm", prominently featuring the linguistic model "Nuha" developed by the company with national expertise to be an advanced artificial intelligence system that combines linguistic processing, computer vision, and voice interaction. These technologies support operational processes, field data analysis, and pattern prediction, thereby enhancing the quality of services provided to the Guests of Rahman and promoting their sustainability.

On this occasion, Majid bin Saad Al-Arefi, the official spokesperson and Vice President of the Marketing Sector at "Elm," stated: "Our participation in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 represents an extension of our commitment to contribute to the development of the Hajj and Umrah system through digital solutions and artificial intelligence, reaffirming our role as a national partner supporting government efforts to achieve an exceptional experience for the Guests of Rahman that combines operational efficiency, technology, and the human aspect."

"Elm" confirms through its strategic sponsorship of the conference its continued approach to enabling digital transformation through solutions and innovations supported by artificial intelligence, which align with the objectives of Vision 2030, contributing to solidifying the Kingdom's position as a leading global destination in crowd management and providing smart services for pilgrims and Umrah performers, vividly embodying the company's vision of being the digital partner that enables the future and innovates for it.