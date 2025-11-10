تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- تستضيف مدينة جدة خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 12 نوفمبر الجاري فعاليات «مؤتمر ومعرض الحج» في نسخته الخامسة، الذي تنظمه وزارة الحج والعمرة بالتعاون مع برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، ليجسّد المؤتمر منصة عالمية لاستعراض أحدث التقنيات والحلول المبتكرة في منظومة الحج والعمرة، بما يعكس مكانة المملكة الريادية في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن ويواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تطوير الخدمات وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات المعنية.

وفي إطار هذا الحدث العالمي؛ تشارك شركة «عِلم» رائدة الحلول الرقمية، بصفتها الراعي الإستراتيجي للمؤتمر، استمرارًا لشراكتها الممتدة مع منظومة الحج والعمرة ودعمها المتواصل لمسيرتها التطويرية عبر جميع نسخ المؤتمر السابقة. وتأتي هذه المشاركة تأكيدًا لدور «عِلم» المحوري في تمكين التحول الرقمي لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، من خلال حلول وابتكارات مدعومة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي أسهمت في رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتحسين جودتها، إلى جانب جهودها المستمرة في رقمنة الإجراءات وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة لبناء تجربة أكثر سلاسة وتكاملًا للحجاج والمعتمرين.

ويقدّم جناح «عِلم» في المؤتمر عرضًا متكاملًا لعدد من الحلول الرقمية الذكية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي تجسّد خبرتها في تطوير الخدمات وتحسين الإجراءات ضمن منظومة الحج والعمرة. فمن خلال دمج التحليل الذكي والتكامل بين الأنظمة والقدرة على التنبؤ وتحسين الأداء، تواصل «عِلم» دورها في ابتكار حلول عملية تسهم في رفع كفاءة المنظومة وتسريع التحول الرقمي. وتشمل أبرز هذه الحلول منصة الربط البرمجي التي تتيح للجهات الحكومية والخاصة ربط خدماتها إلكترونيًا عبر واجهات موحدة تمكّن من التكامل الفوري وتسريع إطلاق الخدمات، إلى جانب حلول الدفع والفوترة والمحافظ الإلكترونية التي تمكّن المنشآت من إدارة تعاملاتها المالية بسهولة وأمان، وتوفّر منظومة متكاملة للدفع الإلكتروني تدعم مختلف الوسائل المحلية والعالمية، مع تكامل سلس مع الأنظمة الحكومية.

وفي الجانب الأمني، تعرض الشركة منظومة الحلول الأمنية والسلامة الرقمية التي تتيح إدارة التصاريح ومتابعة المنشآت إلكترونيًا، مع إمكانيات الإنذار المبكر والتحقق اللحظي لحماية الأفراد والمواقع، ضمن بيئة رقمية موحدة وآمنة. كما تقدّم حلولًا لوجستية متقدمة عبر منصات رقمية مؤتمتة تسهّل الإجراءات التشغيلية وتعزّز كفاءة الخدمات وسلاسة التكامل بين مختلف الجهات العاملة في منظومة الحج.

وتتسع منظومة «عِلم» لتشمل حلولًا ميدانية تُعنى بتحسين تجربة الزيارة وإدارة الحشود، ومن أبرز تطبيقاتها مشروع «نُسك مرحبا» الذي يُقدّم رحلة رقمية متكاملة لإثراء تجربة ضيوف الرحمن منذ لحظة الوصول وحتى المغادرة بانسيابية عالية، عبر مراحل منظمة تشمل التسجيل، الإرشاد، والنقل الذكي، كما تبرز حلول تفويج زوار الروضة الشريفة ومحاكاة إدارة الحشود في المطاف كنماذج متقدمة لتوظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والمحاكاة الرقمية في تنظيم الحركة وضمان سلامة الزوار.

وتُكمل الشركة منظومتها بعرض حلول الرقمنة وبناء المنصات الإلكترونية التي تتيح بيئات رقمية موحدة وآمنة، وصولًا إلى منظومة الذكاء الاصطناعي المتكاملة في «عِلم»، وفي مقدمتها النموذج اللغوي «نُهى» الذي طوّرته الشركة بخبرات وطنية ليكون منظومة ذكاء اصطناعي متقدمة تجمع بين المعالجة اللغوية والرؤية الحاسوبية والتفاعل الصوتي. وتعمل هذه التقنيات على دعم العمليات التشغيلية وتحليل البيانات الميدانية والتنبؤ بالأنماط، بما يرفع من جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن ويعزز استدامتها.

وبهذه المناسبة صرّح ماجد بن سعد العريفي، المتحدث الرسمي ونائب الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع التسويق في «عِلم»: «مشاركتنا في مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025 تمثّل امتدادًا لالتزامنا بالمساهمة في تطوير منظومة الحج والعمرة من خلال الحلول الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتأكيدًا على دورنا كشريك وطني يساند الجهود الحكومية لتحقيق تجربة استثنائية لضيوف الرحمن تجمع بين الكفاءة التشغيلية والتقنية والبعد الإنساني».

وتؤكد «عِلم» من خلال رعايتها الإستراتيجية للمؤتمر استمرار نهجها في تمكين التحول الرقمي عبر حلول وابتكارات مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، تتكامل مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وتسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية رائدة في إدارة الحشود وتقديم الخدمات الذكية للحجاج والمعتمرين، في تجسيد حيّ لرؤية الشركة بأن تكون الشريك الرقمي الذي يمكّن المستقبل ويبتكر من أجله.