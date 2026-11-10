وقّعت ألفا التطوير اتفاقية شراكة طويلة الأمد مع Taurus HCD في مجالات إستراتيجية العلامة التجارية والتسويق والمبيعات، لدمج فهم احتياجات المستخدمين وتوقعاتهم في تخطيط مشاريع الشركة وتطويرها منذ المراحل الأولى. ويشمل التعاون الاستناد إلى نتائج هذا الفهم في تحديد تموضع المشاريع في السوق، وتجربة مستخدميها، وآليات بيعها.

وتأتي الشراكة في ظل تزايد المنافسة وتنوع خيارات المشترين والمستأجرين في السوق العقارية السعودية. ويرى الطرفان أن جودة الحياة وهوية المكان وتجربة الإنسان من العوامل الرئيسية المؤثرة في جاذبية المشاريع وقيمتها على المدى الطويل. وستعمل Taurus HCD إلى جانب فرق التخطيط والتصميم في ألفا التطوير في كافة مراحل التطوير، مستندةً إلى أبحاث سلوك واحتياجات الإنسان من سكان وعاملين وزوار. وسيتم استخدام نتائج الأبحاث لدعم القرارات المتعلقة بتموضع المشروع في السوق، وهويته، ومراحل تطويره، ومساحاته العامة، وتجربة العميل حتى التسليم.

وقال حاتم مؤمنة، الرئيس التنفيذي ونائب رئيس مجلس إدارة ألفا التطوير: «في ألفا التطوير، نؤمن بأن التطوير العقاري يتجاوز مفهوم بناء المشاريع، ليشمل صناعة الفرص، وتشكيل مجتمعات متكاملة، وتحقيق قيمة مستدامة. ومن خلال تكامل كفاءات فرقنا المتخصصة في التطوير والتسويق والمالية، نعمل على تحويل الفرص الاستثمارية إلى مشاريع ووجهات متعددة الاستخدامات ذات جدوى اقتصادية، مع التركيز على تحقيق الاستخدام الأمثل للأصول والمساحات، وتعزيز القيمة الاستثمارية والمكانة السوقية لمشاريعنا. وتأتي شراكتنا الإستراتيجية مع Taurus HCD لتعزز هذا النهج، من خلال الجمع بين خبراتنا التطويرية والرؤى التسويقية والإستراتيجية، بما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة لصناعة الفرص، وتعظيم القيمة، وتحقيق أثر مستدام للمجتمعات والشركاء والمستثمرين».

وقال زياد جرار، الرئيس التنفيذي والشريك المؤسس في Taurus HCD: «تعتمد جودة المكان على مدى فهم القائمين على تطويره لاحتياجات سكانه والعاملين فيه وزواره. ويبدأ هذا الفهم قبل إعداد المخطط العام، ليساعد في تحديد الاستخدام الأمثل للأرض والأعلى قيمة لها، وينعكس على إستراتيجية العلامة التجارية وهويتها والتسويق والتواصل والمبيعات. وتتجسد قيمة هذا النهج في تجربة المستخدم وشعوره بالانتماء إلى المكان».

وبموجب الاتفاقية، ستقود Taurus HCD إستراتيجية العلامة التجارية المؤسسية لألفا التطوير والعلامات التجارية لمشاريعها، إلى جانب التسويق وتحويل اهتمام العملاء إلى عمليات شراء. وسيحتفظ كل مشروع بهويته الخاصة ضمن إطار مشترك من المعايير والتوجهات، مع الاستفادة من آراء العملاء وتبادل الخبرات بين المشاريع.

وتجمع الشراكة بين خبرات ألفا التطوير في التمويل والتطوير والتنفيذ، وخبرات Taurus HCD في القطاع العقاري وتسويق الوجهات والتصميم المتمحور حول الإنسان، بما يتيح للطرفين العمل كفريق واحد منذ المراحل الأولى للمشروع. ويهدف هذا النهج إلى ضمان اتساق هوية المشروع وتصميمه وتجربة مستخدميه. ويرى الطرفان أنه يمكن أن يسهم في تعزيز تنافسية المشاريع في السوق العقارية السعودية.