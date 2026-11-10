Alpha Development has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Taurus HCD in the areas of brand strategy, marketing, and sales, to integrate an understanding of user needs and expectations into the planning and development of the company's projects from the early stages. The collaboration includes relying on the results of this understanding to determine the market positioning of the projects, their user experience, and their sales mechanisms.

The partnership comes amid increasing competition and diverse options for buyers and tenants in the Saudi real estate market. Both parties believe that quality of life, place identity, and human experience are key factors influencing the attractiveness and long-term value of projects. Taurus HCD will work alongside the planning and design teams at Alpha Development throughout all stages of development, relying on research into the behaviors and needs of residents, workers, and visitors. The research results will be used to support decisions related to the project's market positioning, identity, development phases, public spaces, and customer experience up to delivery.

Hatem Mo'mena, CEO and Vice Chairman of Alpha Development, stated: "At Alpha Development, we believe that real estate development goes beyond the concept of building projects; it encompasses creating opportunities, forming integrated communities, and achieving sustainable value. Through the integration of our specialized teams' competencies in development, marketing, and finance, we work to transform investment opportunities into economically viable mixed-use projects and destinations, focusing on optimizing asset and space utilization, and enhancing the investment value and market position of our projects. Our strategic partnership with Taurus HCD reinforces this approach by combining our developmental expertise with marketing and strategic insights, opening new horizons for creating opportunities, maximizing value, and achieving a sustainable impact for communities, partners, and investors."

Ziad Jarrar, CEO and co-founder of Taurus HCD, said: "The quality of a place depends on how well those developing it understand the needs of its residents, workers, and visitors. This understanding begins before preparing the master plan, helping to determine the optimal and highest-value use of the land, which reflects on the brand strategy, identity, marketing, communication, and sales. The value of this approach is embodied in the user experience and their sense of belonging to the place."

Under the agreement, Taurus HCD will lead the corporate brand strategy for Alpha Development and the branding of its projects, along with marketing and converting customer interest into purchases. Each project will maintain its own identity within a shared framework of standards and directions, benefiting from customer feedback and sharing experiences between projects.

The partnership combines Alpha Development's expertise in financing, development, and execution with Taurus HCD's expertise in the real estate sector, destination marketing, and human-centered design, enabling both parties to work as a single team from the early stages of the project. This approach aims to ensure consistency in the project's identity, design, and user experience. Both parties believe it can contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of projects in the Saudi real estate market.