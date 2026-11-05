The monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed an increase in loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector and non-financial government institutions by 7% by the end of September 2026, reaching approximately 3,610 billion riyals compared to about 3,370 billion riyals during the same period in 2025.

Private Sector Share

The private sector accounted for approximately 92% of the total loans, while loans to non-financial government institutions constituted about 8%, according to the monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank.

According to the data, loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector increased by the end of September 2026 to reach 3,324.5 billion riyals, reflecting an increase of about 6% compared to the same period in 2025.

Loans granted to non-financial government institutions amounted to 285.1 billion riyals by the end of September 2026, rising by approximately 22% compared to the same period in 2025.