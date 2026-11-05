كشفت النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، إلى القطاع الخاص والمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية بنسبة 7% بنهاية شهر سبتمبر 2026، لتصل إلى نحو 3,610 مليار ريال مقارنة بنحو 3,370 مليار ريال خلال الفترة نفسها من عام 2025.

استحواذ القطاع الخاص

واستحوذ القطاع الخاص على نحو 92% من إجمالي القروض، فيما شكلت قروض المؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية نحو 8%، وفقاً للنشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي.

.وحسب البيانات، ارتفعت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، للقطاع الخاص بنهاية شهر سبتمبر 2026 لتصل إلى 3,324.5 مليار ريال، وذلك بارتفاع قدره حوالي 6% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2025.

وبلغت القروض الممنوحة للمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية 285.1 مليار ريال بنهاية شهر سبتمبر 2026، مرتفعة بنسبة قدرها حوالي 22% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2025.