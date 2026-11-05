كشفت النشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، إلى القطاع الخاص والمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية بنسبة 7% بنهاية شهر سبتمبر 2026، لتصل إلى نحو 3,610 مليار ريال مقارنة بنحو 3,370 مليار ريال خلال الفترة نفسها من عام 2025.
استحواذ القطاع الخاص
واستحوذ القطاع الخاص على نحو 92% من إجمالي القروض، فيما شكلت قروض المؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية نحو 8%، وفقاً للنشرة الشهرية الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي.
.وحسب البيانات، ارتفعت القروض المقدمة من البنوك والمصارف السعودية، للقطاع الخاص بنهاية شهر سبتمبر 2026 لتصل إلى 3,324.5 مليار ريال، وذلك بارتفاع قدره حوالي 6% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2025.
وبلغت القروض الممنوحة للمؤسسات الحكومية غير المالية 285.1 مليار ريال بنهاية شهر سبتمبر 2026، مرتفعة بنسبة قدرها حوالي 22% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2025.
The monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed an increase in loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector and non-financial government institutions by 7% by the end of September 2026, reaching approximately 3,610 billion riyals compared to about 3,370 billion riyals during the same period in 2025.
Private Sector Share
The private sector accounted for approximately 92% of the total loans, while loans to non-financial government institutions constituted about 8%, according to the monthly bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank.
According to the data, loans provided by Saudi banks and financial institutions to the private sector increased by the end of September 2026 to reach 3,324.5 billion riyals, reflecting an increase of about 6% compared to the same period in 2025.
Loans granted to non-financial government institutions amounted to 285.1 billion riyals by the end of September 2026, rising by approximately 22% compared to the same period in 2025.