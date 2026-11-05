حصد سوق7، وجهة التسوق المفتوحة ومتعددة الاستخدامات في مدينة جدة التي طورتها شركة أزاد العقارية، جائزة لجنة التحكيم الخاصة في فئة إعادة الإحياء العمراني ضمن جوائز مابيك 2026، مسجلًا سابقة ليكون المشروع السعودي الأول الحاصل على مثل هذه الجائزة العالمية، والتي قُدّمت في مدينة كان الفرنسية أمام نخبة قطاع العقارات التجارية وتجارة التجزئة على مستوى العالم.
ويُعد معرض مابيك (MAPIC)، الذي يُقام سنويًا في شهر نوفمبر بمدينة كان الفرنسية منذ عام 1995، أحد أبرز الأحداث العالمية الرائدة في قطاع العقارات التجارية والتجزئة؛ إذ يجمع نحو 4,000 من المطورين والمستثمرين وتجار التجزئة وقادة المدن من قرابة 75 دولة. وتُكرّم جوائزه المشاريع والمفاهيم الأكثر إلهامًا في القطاع وفق تقييم لجنة التحكيم، فيما تحتفي فئة إعادة الإحياء العمراني بإعادة إحياء المناطق العمرانية التي يؤدي فيها قطاع التجزئة دورًا محوريًا. ويضع الفوز بجائزة لجنة التحكيم الخاصة كلًا من سوق7، ومسيرة إعادة الإحياء العمراني لقطاع التجزئة في المملكة العربية السعودية، في موقع بارز على الساحة الدولية.
وعلى مدار قرابة 50 عامًا، احتضن موقع المشروع أسواق الأمير متعب، التي شكّلت عنوانًا للصفقات القيّمة في جدة. وقد أعادت أزاد العقارية بناءه في موقعه ذاته وللغاية نفسها؛ منطقة تمتد على مساحة 720,000 متر مربع، وتضم 114 مبنىً موزعة على سبع مناطق متخصصة ونحو 3,500 وحدة تجارية، وقد احتفلت بافتتاحها الكبير في ديسمبر 2025.
وما يميز سوق7 على الصعيد الدولي هو نموذجه المتكامل؛ فقلّما توجد وجهات حول العالم تجمع بين التسوق اليومي للمواد الغذائية، والأزياء، والإلكترونيات، والأثاث، ومواد البناء، وتجارة السيارات، جنبًا إلى جنب مع المطاعم، والضيافة، والترفيه، والرياضة، والمكاتب، في منطقة مفتوحة واحدة صُمّمت على طراز الأسواق التقليدية. وقد استندت إعادة الإحياء العمراني إلى نهجٍ واضح: الحفاظ على القيمة التي أحبها أهالي جدة، وإضافة التنوع، وابتكار تجربة عصرية، تشمل شوارع مظللة، وحديقة مركزية، وحافلات ترددية تربط المناطق السبع كافة، وتطبيق سوق7، وفعاليات متنوعة على مدار العام. كما تضفي الواجهات المستوحاة منالرواشين، والتي صُممت بالتعاون مع نخبة من الاستشاريين، طابعًا أصيلًا يربط الوجهة بهوية مدينة جدة.
ويقف وراء هذا الإنجاز مفهوم فريد ومبتكر وناجح؛ فهو فريد في قدرته على استقطاب فئات متنوعةمن تجار وعائلات وشباب إلى وجهة مفتوحة واحدة، ولكل منهم دافعه الخاص للزيارة. وهو مبتكر في تخطيطه وآلية تشغيله؛ بدءًا من المناطق المصممة وفق الغرض الذي يقصده المتسوق، والعمارة التي تعكس طبيعة المنتجات والأنشطة في منطقة، مرورًا بثلاثة مسارات لدخول التجار المستقلين وكبار المستأجرين والمستثمرين إلى سوق7، وصولًا إلى بنية تقنية تضم أكثر من 4,000 كاميرا ضمن نظام مراقبة تلفزيونية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وأعمدة ذكية، وأنظمة إرشاد رقمية، وتطبيق سوق7. وهو ناجح كذلك؛ إذ جرى تأجير 93% من مساحاته التأجيرية بحلول موعد الافتتاح الكبير، ليصبح سوق7 في أقل من عام جزءًا من الحياة اليومية في جدة.
وقد استثمرت أزاد العقارية1.5 مليار ريال سعودي، في المشروع، موفرةً 420,000 متر مربع من إجمالي المساحات التأجيرية، وما يُقدّر بنحو 24,000 وظيفة مباشرة وغير مباشرة. ومنذ افتتاحه الكبير، استقبل سوق7 أكثر من 10 ملايين زائر. تشمل الخطط المستقبلية إنشاء فندق ومكاتب ضمن الوجهة، في حين يسهم المشروع في دفع عجلة التحسين عبر 5 ملايين متر مربع من الأراضي المحيطة به.
وقال أيمن البرطي، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أزاد العقارية: "هذه الجائزة تنتمي إلى جدة. فعلى مدى قرابة 50 عامًا، قصد الناس هذا السوق بحثًا عن القيمة ومتعة الاكتشاف. لقد حافظنا على روح السوق الأصيلة وأرسينا حولها معايير جديدة، بتنوع أكبر وتجربة عصرية للمجتمع بأكمله. إن نيل هذا التقدير من لجنة تحكيم مابيك على الساحة العالمية يُظهر قدرة هذا النموذج من إعادة الإحياء العمراني على إلهام مدن أخرى تتجاوز حدود المملكة العربية السعودية".
وشارك ماجد القثمي، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في أزاد العقارية، في قمة مابيك لإعادة الإحياء العمراني (MAPIC Urban Regeneration Summit)، بعرض تناول مسيرة سوق7 ، أمام جمهور دولي من المطورين والمستثمرين وتجار التجزئة. ووضع القثمي تجربة المشروع في سياق نمو الاقتصاد السعودي، مشيرًا إلى أن قطاعات تجارة الجملة والتجزئة والمطاعم والفنادق تسهم بنسبة 12.3% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، بالتزامن مع تنامي الطلب على القيمة، إذ يسعى 46% من المتسوقين في المملكة نحو المتاجر ذات الأسعار المناسبة. وأوضح كيف استجاب سوق7 لهذا الطلب من خلال وعده المتمثل في القيمة، والتنوع، والتجربة عبر مناطقه السبع، وما أحدثه المشروع من أثر ممتد في المجتمع المحيط. واختتم عرضه قائلًا: "بالنسبة لنا، إن إعادة الإحياء العمراني يعني: منح المكان مستقبلًا لينمو مع مجتمعه".
وتُتوج جائزة مابيك العالمية مسيرة إنجازات سوق7 وريادته بوصفه نموذجُا استثنائيُا في قطاع التجزئة وإعادة الإحياء العمراني؛ إذ يجسد هذا التقدير الدولي نجاح المشروع في إعادة ابتكار المساحات التجارية المفتوحة بأسلوب يوازن بين أصالة الهوية وتطلعات المجتمع الحديث، ليرسي بذلك معيارُا متقدمُا للوجهات العمرانية المستدامة في المملكة وقدرتها على المنافسة والحضور في كبرى المحافل الاقتصادية العالمية.
The Souq7, an open and multifunctional shopping destination in Jeddah developed by Azad Real Estate, has won the Jury's Special Award in the Urban Regeneration category at the MAPIC Awards 2026, marking a precedent as the first Saudi project to receive such a global award, which was presented in Cannes, France, in front of a select group from the commercial real estate and retail sectors worldwide.
The MAPIC exhibition, held annually in November in Cannes, France, since 1995, is one of the leading global events in the commercial real estate and retail sector; it brings together around 4,000 developers, investors, retailers, and city leaders from nearly 75 countries. Its awards honor the most inspiring projects and concepts in the sector based on the jury's evaluation, while the Urban Regeneration category celebrates the revitalization of urban areas where the retail sector plays a pivotal role. Winning the Jury's Special Award places both Souq7 and the urban regeneration journey of the retail sector in Saudi Arabia in a prominent position on the international stage.
For nearly 50 years, the project site has hosted the Prince Muteb Markets, which have been a hallmark of valuable deals in Jeddah. Azad Real Estate has rebuilt it on the same site for the same purpose; an area extending over 720,000 square meters, featuring 114 buildings distributed across seven specialized zones and approximately 3,500 commercial units, and celebrated its grand opening in December 2025.
What distinguishes Souq7 on the international stage is its integrated model; few destinations around the world combine daily shopping for groceries, fashion, electronics, furniture, building materials, and automobiles alongside restaurants, hospitality, entertainment, sports, and offices, all within a single open area designed in the style of traditional markets. The urban regeneration is based on a clear approach: preserving the value that the people of Jeddah love, adding diversity, and creating a modern experience that includes shaded streets, a central park, shuttle buses connecting all seven areas, the Souq7 app, and various events throughout the year. The facades inspired by the rawashin, designed in collaboration with a select group of consultants, add an authentic character that connects the destination to the identity of the city of Jeddah.
This achievement is backed by a unique, innovative, and successful concept; it is unique in its ability to attract diverse groups of traders, families, and youth to a single open destination, each with their own motivation to visit. It is innovative in its planning and operational mechanism; starting from areas designed according to the purpose of the shopper, and the architecture that reflects the nature of the products and activities in the area, to three entry pathways for independent traders, major tenants, and investors into Souq7, culminating in a technological infrastructure that includes over 4,000 cameras within a CCTV system supported by artificial intelligence, smart columns, digital guidance systems, and the Souq7 app. It is also successful; 93% of its leasing spaces were rented by the time of the grand opening, making Souq7, in less than a year, a part of daily life in Jeddah.
Azad Real Estate invested 1.5 billion Saudi Riyals in the project, providing 420,000 square meters of total leasing spaces, and an estimated 24,000 direct and indirect jobs. Since its grand opening, Souq7 has welcomed over 10 million visitors. Future plans include the establishment of a hotel and offices within the destination, while the project contributes to enhancing the surrounding area through 5 million square meters of land.
Ayman Al-Barti, CEO of Azad Real Estate, stated: "This award belongs to Jeddah. For nearly 50 years, people have come to this market in search of value and the joy of discovery. We have preserved the authentic spirit of the market and established new standards around it, with greater diversity and a modern experience for the entire community. Receiving this recognition from the MAPIC jury on the global stage demonstrates the ability of this model of urban regeneration to inspire other cities beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia."
Majid Al-Qathmi, Chief Operating Officer at Azad Real Estate, participated in the MAPIC Urban Regeneration Summit, presenting the journey of Souq7 to an international audience of developers, investors, and retailers. Al-Qathmi contextualized the project's experience within the growth of the Saudi economy, noting that the wholesale, retail, restaurant, and hotel sectors contribute 12.3% to the GDP, alongside a growing demand for value, with 46% of shoppers in the Kingdom seeking reasonably priced stores. He explained how Souq7 responded to this demand through its promise of value, diversity, and experience across its seven zones, and the extended impact the project has had on the surrounding community. He concluded his presentation by saying: "For us, urban regeneration means giving a place a future to grow with its community."
The MAPIC Global Award crowns the achievements of Souq7 and its leadership as an exceptional model in the retail and urban regeneration sector; this international recognition embodies the project's success in reinventing open commercial spaces in a way that balances the authenticity of identity with the aspirations of modern society, thereby establishing an advanced standard for sustainable urban destinations in the Kingdom and their ability to compete and be present in major global economic forums.