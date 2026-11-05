حصد سوق7، وجهة التسوق المفتوحة ومتعددة الاستخدامات في مدينة جدة التي طورتها شركة أزاد العقارية، جائزة لجنة التحكيم الخاصة في فئة إعادة الإحياء العمراني ضمن جوائز مابيك 2026، مسجلًا سابقة ليكون المشروع السعودي الأول الحاصل على مثل هذه الجائزة العالمية، والتي قُدّمت في مدينة كان الفرنسية أمام نخبة قطاع العقارات التجارية وتجارة التجزئة على مستوى العالم.


ويُعد معرض مابيك (MAPIC)، الذي يُقام سنويًا في شهر نوفمبر بمدينة كان الفرنسية منذ عام 1995، أحد أبرز الأحداث العالمية الرائدة في قطاع العقارات التجارية والتجزئة؛ إذ يجمع نحو 4,000 من المطورين والمستثمرين وتجار التجزئة وقادة المدن من قرابة 75 دولة. وتُكرّم جوائزه المشاريع والمفاهيم الأكثر إلهامًا في القطاع وفق تقييم لجنة التحكيم، فيما تحتفي فئة إعادة الإحياء العمراني بإعادة إحياء المناطق العمرانية التي يؤدي فيها قطاع التجزئة دورًا محوريًا. ويضع الفوز بجائزة لجنة التحكيم الخاصة كلًا من سوق7، ومسيرة إعادة الإحياء العمراني لقطاع التجزئة في المملكة العربية السعودية، في موقع بارز على الساحة الدولية.
وعلى مدار قرابة 50 عامًا، احتضن موقع المشروع أسواق الأمير متعب، التي شكّلت عنوانًا للصفقات القيّمة في جدة. وقد أعادت أزاد العقارية بناءه في موقعه ذاته وللغاية نفسها؛ منطقة تمتد على مساحة 720,000 متر مربع، وتضم 114 مبنىً موزعة على سبع مناطق متخصصة ونحو 3,500 وحدة تجارية، وقد احتفلت بافتتاحها الكبير في ديسمبر 2025.
وما يميز سوق7 على الصعيد الدولي هو نموذجه المتكامل؛ فقلّما توجد وجهات حول العالم تجمع بين التسوق اليومي للمواد الغذائية، والأزياء، والإلكترونيات، والأثاث، ومواد البناء، وتجارة السيارات، جنبًا إلى جنب مع المطاعم، والضيافة، والترفيه، والرياضة، والمكاتب، في منطقة مفتوحة واحدة صُمّمت على طراز الأسواق التقليدية. وقد استندت إعادة الإحياء العمراني إلى نهجٍ واضح: الحفاظ على القيمة التي أحبها أهالي جدة، وإضافة التنوع، وابتكار تجربة عصرية، تشمل شوارع مظللة، وحديقة مركزية، وحافلات ترددية تربط المناطق السبع كافة، وتطبيق سوق7، وفعاليات متنوعة على مدار العام. كما تضفي الواجهات المستوحاة منالرواشين، والتي صُممت بالتعاون مع نخبة من الاستشاريين، طابعًا أصيلًا يربط الوجهة بهوية مدينة جدة.
ويقف وراء هذا الإنجاز مفهوم فريد ومبتكر وناجح؛ فهو فريد في قدرته على استقطاب فئات متنوعةمن تجار وعائلات وشباب إلى وجهة مفتوحة واحدة، ولكل منهم دافعه الخاص للزيارة. وهو مبتكر في تخطيطه وآلية تشغيله؛ بدءًا من المناطق المصممة وفق الغرض الذي يقصده المتسوق، والعمارة التي تعكس طبيعة المنتجات والأنشطة في منطقة، مرورًا بثلاثة مسارات لدخول التجار المستقلين وكبار المستأجرين والمستثمرين إلى سوق7، وصولًا إلى بنية تقنية تضم أكثر من 4,000 كاميرا ضمن نظام مراقبة تلفزيونية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وأعمدة ذكية، وأنظمة إرشاد رقمية، وتطبيق سوق7. وهو ناجح كذلك؛ إذ جرى تأجير 93% من مساحاته التأجيرية بحلول موعد الافتتاح الكبير، ليصبح سوق7 في أقل من عام جزءًا من الحياة اليومية في جدة.
وقد استثمرت أزاد العقارية1.5 مليار ريال سعودي، في المشروع، موفرةً 420,000 متر مربع من إجمالي المساحات التأجيرية، وما يُقدّر بنحو 24,000 وظيفة مباشرة وغير مباشرة. ومنذ افتتاحه الكبير، استقبل سوق7 أكثر من 10 ملايين زائر. تشمل الخطط المستقبلية إنشاء فندق ومكاتب ضمن الوجهة، في حين يسهم المشروع في دفع عجلة التحسين عبر 5 ملايين متر مربع من الأراضي المحيطة به.
وقال أيمن البرطي، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أزاد العقارية: "هذه الجائزة تنتمي إلى جدة. فعلى مدى قرابة 50 عامًا، قصد الناس هذا السوق بحثًا عن القيمة ومتعة الاكتشاف. لقد حافظنا على روح السوق الأصيلة وأرسينا حولها معايير جديدة، بتنوع أكبر وتجربة عصرية للمجتمع بأكمله. إن نيل هذا التقدير من لجنة تحكيم مابيك على الساحة العالمية يُظهر قدرة هذا النموذج من إعادة الإحياء العمراني على إلهام مدن أخرى تتجاوز حدود المملكة العربية السعودية".
وشارك ماجد القثمي، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في أزاد العقارية، في قمة مابيك لإعادة الإحياء العمراني (MAPIC Urban Regeneration Summit)، بعرض تناول مسيرة سوق7 ، أمام جمهور دولي من المطورين والمستثمرين وتجار التجزئة. ووضع القثمي تجربة المشروع في سياق نمو الاقتصاد السعودي، مشيرًا إلى أن قطاعات تجارة الجملة والتجزئة والمطاعم والفنادق تسهم بنسبة 12.3% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، بالتزامن مع تنامي الطلب على القيمة، إذ يسعى 46% من المتسوقين في المملكة نحو المتاجر ذات الأسعار المناسبة. وأوضح كيف استجاب سوق7 لهذا الطلب من خلال وعده المتمثل في القيمة، والتنوع، والتجربة عبر مناطقه السبع، وما أحدثه المشروع من أثر ممتد في المجتمع المحيط. واختتم عرضه قائلًا: "بالنسبة لنا، إن إعادة الإحياء العمراني يعني: منح المكان مستقبلًا لينمو مع مجتمعه".
وتُتوج جائزة مابيك العالمية مسيرة إنجازات سوق7 وريادته بوصفه نموذجُا استثنائيُا في قطاع التجزئة وإعادة الإحياء العمراني؛ إذ يجسد هذا التقدير الدولي نجاح المشروع في إعادة ابتكار المساحات التجارية المفتوحة بأسلوب يوازن بين أصالة الهوية وتطلعات المجتمع الحديث، ليرسي بذلك معيارُا متقدمُا للوجهات العمرانية المستدامة في المملكة وقدرتها على المنافسة والحضور في كبرى المحافل الاقتصادية العالمية.