The Souq7, an open and multifunctional shopping destination in Jeddah developed by Azad Real Estate, has won the Jury's Special Award in the Urban Regeneration category at the MAPIC Awards 2026, marking a precedent as the first Saudi project to receive such a global award, which was presented in Cannes, France, in front of a select group from the commercial real estate and retail sectors worldwide.



The MAPIC exhibition, held annually in November in Cannes, France, since 1995, is one of the leading global events in the commercial real estate and retail sector; it brings together around 4,000 developers, investors, retailers, and city leaders from nearly 75 countries. Its awards honor the most inspiring projects and concepts in the sector based on the jury's evaluation, while the Urban Regeneration category celebrates the revitalization of urban areas where the retail sector plays a pivotal role. Winning the Jury's Special Award places both Souq7 and the urban regeneration journey of the retail sector in Saudi Arabia in a prominent position on the international stage.

For nearly 50 years, the project site has hosted the Prince Muteb Markets, which have been a hallmark of valuable deals in Jeddah. Azad Real Estate has rebuilt it on the same site for the same purpose; an area extending over 720,000 square meters, featuring 114 buildings distributed across seven specialized zones and approximately 3,500 commercial units, and celebrated its grand opening in December 2025.

What distinguishes Souq7 on the international stage is its integrated model; few destinations around the world combine daily shopping for groceries, fashion, electronics, furniture, building materials, and automobiles alongside restaurants, hospitality, entertainment, sports, and offices, all within a single open area designed in the style of traditional markets. The urban regeneration is based on a clear approach: preserving the value that the people of Jeddah love, adding diversity, and creating a modern experience that includes shaded streets, a central park, shuttle buses connecting all seven areas, the Souq7 app, and various events throughout the year. The facades inspired by the rawashin, designed in collaboration with a select group of consultants, add an authentic character that connects the destination to the identity of the city of Jeddah.

This achievement is backed by a unique, innovative, and successful concept; it is unique in its ability to attract diverse groups of traders, families, and youth to a single open destination, each with their own motivation to visit. It is innovative in its planning and operational mechanism; starting from areas designed according to the purpose of the shopper, and the architecture that reflects the nature of the products and activities in the area, to three entry pathways for independent traders, major tenants, and investors into Souq7, culminating in a technological infrastructure that includes over 4,000 cameras within a CCTV system supported by artificial intelligence, smart columns, digital guidance systems, and the Souq7 app. It is also successful; 93% of its leasing spaces were rented by the time of the grand opening, making Souq7, in less than a year, a part of daily life in Jeddah.

Azad Real Estate invested 1.5 billion Saudi Riyals in the project, providing 420,000 square meters of total leasing spaces, and an estimated 24,000 direct and indirect jobs. Since its grand opening, Souq7 has welcomed over 10 million visitors. Future plans include the establishment of a hotel and offices within the destination, while the project contributes to enhancing the surrounding area through 5 million square meters of land.

Ayman Al-Barti, CEO of Azad Real Estate, stated: "This award belongs to Jeddah. For nearly 50 years, people have come to this market in search of value and the joy of discovery. We have preserved the authentic spirit of the market and established new standards around it, with greater diversity and a modern experience for the entire community. Receiving this recognition from the MAPIC jury on the global stage demonstrates the ability of this model of urban regeneration to inspire other cities beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia."

Majid Al-Qathmi, Chief Operating Officer at Azad Real Estate, participated in the MAPIC Urban Regeneration Summit, presenting the journey of Souq7 to an international audience of developers, investors, and retailers. Al-Qathmi contextualized the project's experience within the growth of the Saudi economy, noting that the wholesale, retail, restaurant, and hotel sectors contribute 12.3% to the GDP, alongside a growing demand for value, with 46% of shoppers in the Kingdom seeking reasonably priced stores. He explained how Souq7 responded to this demand through its promise of value, diversity, and experience across its seven zones, and the extended impact the project has had on the surrounding community. He concluded his presentation by saying: "For us, urban regeneration means giving a place a future to grow with its community."

The MAPIC Global Award crowns the achievements of Souq7 and its leadership as an exceptional model in the retail and urban regeneration sector; this international recognition embodies the project's success in reinventing open commercial spaces in a way that balances the authenticity of identity with the aspirations of modern society, thereby establishing an advanced standard for sustainable urban destinations in the Kingdom and their ability to compete and be present in major global economic forums.