The US dollar continued to rise against the Egyptian pound during its dealings today (Wednesday), recording new gains after a temporary decline yesterday (Tuesday), stabilizing above the level of 56 pounds in Egyptian banks.



The dollar recorded the highest price at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Saib Bank at 56.25 pounds for buying and 56.35 pounds for selling, while the lowest price was at the Egyptian Arab Land Bank at 56 pounds for buying and 56.10 pounds for selling, according to "Al Arabiya".



The price of the dollar at the National Bank of Egypt, HSBC, and the Arab Bank was 56.22 pounds for buying and 56.32 pounds for selling, while it recorded at Alexandria Bank and Suez Canal Bank 56.20 pounds for buying and 56.30 pounds for selling, compared to 56.18 pounds for buying and 56.28 pounds for selling at Banque Misr.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the dollar recorded 56.06 pounds for buying and 56.20 pounds for selling, amid ongoing pressures on the Egyptian currency against the dollar.