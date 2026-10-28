واصل الدولار الأمريكي ارتفاعه أمام الجنيه المصري خلال تعاملاته اليوم (الأربعاء)، مسجلاً مكاسب جديدة بعد تراجعه مؤقتاً أمس (الثلاثاء)، ليستقر فوق مستوى 56 جنيهاً في البنوك المصرية.


وسجل الدولار أعلى سعر لدى بنكي أبوظبي الإسلامي وسايب عند 56.25 جنيه للشراء و56.35 جنيه للبيع، فيما بلغ أدنى سعر لدى البنك العقاري المصري العربي 56 جنيهاً للشراء و56.10 جنيه للبيع، وفقا لـ«العربية».


وبلغ سعر الدولار لدى البنك الأهلي المصري وإتش إس بي سي والمصرف العربي 56.22 جنيه للشراء و56.32 جنيه للبيع، فيما سجل لدى بنكي الإسكندرية وقناة السويس 56.20 جنيه للشراء و56.30 جنيه للبيع، مقابل 56.18 جنيه للشراء و56.28 جنيه للبيع لدى بنك مصر.


وفي البنك المركزي المصري، سجل الدولار 56.06 جنيه للشراء و56.20 جنيه للبيع، وسط استمرار الضغوط على العملة المصرية أمام الدولار.