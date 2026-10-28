The poet Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, known as "Abu Adel," passed away yesterday evening (Tuesday) at the age of 94, after a literary, intellectual, and educational journey that spanned nearly seven decades. During this time, he became one of the most prominent poetic and cultural voices in the Kingdom and contributed to establishing modern poetic experiences and enriching the Saudi critical and intellectual scene.

With his passing, the Saudi cultural scene loses one of its symbols who combined poetry, philosophy, and cultural criticism, leaving a significant mark on the development of modern Saudi poetry, alongside his contributions to education, journalism, and cultural work.

The funeral of the deceased is scheduled to take place this afternoon (Wednesday) at the Martyrs' Cemetery in the town of Al-Jash in the Eastern Province, with his family to later announce the location for receiving condolences.



Highlights from the life of poet Mohammed Al-Ali:

1. 1932 | Birth and upbringing

He was born in the village of Al-Omran in Al-Ahsa and received his early education in traditional schools, where he memorized the Holy Quran.

2. 1962 | Graduation from the University of Baghdad

He completed his studies in Iraq and obtained a bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Jurisprudence at the University of Baghdad.

3. 1965 | Beginning of the educational journey

He started teaching at Dammam Secondary School and spent nearly 19 years in the educational field before moving to the Royal Commission in Jubail.

4. Journalism | "Water Words"

He served as the editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Al-Yawm" for two years and wrote his famous intellectual and cultural column "Water Words."

5. Poetic Modernity | A Renewing Poet

He was one of the most prominent pioneers of Saudi poetic modernity, combining poetry, philosophy, and cultural criticism in his work.

6. 2015 - 2022 | Honors and Awards

The poetry festival in Dammam was named after him in 2015, and he won the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal International Prize for Arabic Poetry in 2022 for "the poetic experience."

7. 2026 | Passing at 94 years

He passed away on October 27, 2026, after a cultural and intellectual journey that lasted nearly seven decades, leaving behind a significant poetic and critical legacy.