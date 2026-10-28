غيّب الموت مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) الشاعر السعودي محمد عبدالله العلي، الشهير بـ«أبو عادل»، عن عمر ناهز 94 عاماً، بعد مسيرة أدبية وفكرية وتربوية امتدت نحو سبعة عقود، شكّل خلالها أحد أبرز الأصوات الشعرية والثقافية في المملكة، وأسهم في ترسيخ التجربة الشعرية الحديثة وإثراء المشهد النقدي والفكري السعودي.

وبرحيله، تفقد الساحة الثقافية السعودية أحد رموزها الذين جمعوا بين الشعر والفلسفة والنقد الثقافي، وتركوا بصمات مؤثرة في تطور القصيدة السعودية الحديثة، إلى جانب إسهاماته في التعليم والصحافة والعمل الثقافي.

ومن المقرر تشييع جثمان الفقيد ومواراته الثرى عصر اليوم (الأربعاء) في مقبرة الشهداء ببلدة الجش في المنطقة الشرقية، على أن تعلن أسرته لاحقاً مكان استقبال المعزين.


محطات من حياة الشاعر محمد العلي:

1. 1932 | الميلاد والنشأة
وُلد في قرية العمران بالأحساء، وتلقى تعليمه الأول في الكتاتيب، وحفظ القرآن الكريم.

2. 1962 | التخرُّج في جامعة بغداد
أكمل دراسته في العراق، وحصل على البكالوريوس من كلية الفقه بجامعة بغداد.

3. 1965 | بداية المسيرة التربوية
بدأ التدريس في ثانوية الدمام، وأمضى نحو 19 عاماً في الميدان التربوي، قبل انتقاله إلى الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل.

4. الصحافة | «كلمات مائية»
تولى رئاسة تحرير صحيفة «اليوم» لمدة عامين، وكتب زاويته الفكرية والثقافية الشهيرة «كلمات مائية».

5. الحداثة الشعرية | شاعر مجدد
أحد أبرز رواد الحداثة الشعرية السعودية، جمع في تجربته بين الشعر والفلسفة والنقد الثقافي.

6. 2015 - 2022 | التكريم والتتويج
حمل مهرجان الشعر بالدمام اسمه عام 2015، وفاز بجائزة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل العالمية للشعر العربي عام 2022 عن «التجربة الشعرية».

7. 2026 | الرحيل عن 94 عاماً
توفي في 27 أكتوبر 2026، بعد مسيرة ثقافية وفكرية امتدت نحو سبعة عقود، تاركاً إرثاً شعرياً ونقدياً مؤثراً