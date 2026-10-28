غيّب الموت مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) الشاعر السعودي محمد عبدالله العلي، الشهير بـ«أبو عادل»، عن عمر ناهز 94 عاماً، بعد مسيرة أدبية وفكرية وتربوية امتدت نحو سبعة عقود، شكّل خلالها أحد أبرز الأصوات الشعرية والثقافية في المملكة، وأسهم في ترسيخ التجربة الشعرية الحديثة وإثراء المشهد النقدي والفكري السعودي.
وبرحيله، تفقد الساحة الثقافية السعودية أحد رموزها الذين جمعوا بين الشعر والفلسفة والنقد الثقافي، وتركوا بصمات مؤثرة في تطور القصيدة السعودية الحديثة، إلى جانب إسهاماته في التعليم والصحافة والعمل الثقافي.
ومن المقرر تشييع جثمان الفقيد ومواراته الثرى عصر اليوم (الأربعاء) في مقبرة الشهداء ببلدة الجش في المنطقة الشرقية، على أن تعلن أسرته لاحقاً مكان استقبال المعزين.
محطات من حياة الشاعر محمد العلي:
1. 1932 | الميلاد والنشأة
وُلد في قرية العمران بالأحساء، وتلقى تعليمه الأول في الكتاتيب، وحفظ القرآن الكريم.
2. 1962 | التخرُّج في جامعة بغداد
أكمل دراسته في العراق، وحصل على البكالوريوس من كلية الفقه بجامعة بغداد.
3. 1965 | بداية المسيرة التربوية
بدأ التدريس في ثانوية الدمام، وأمضى نحو 19 عاماً في الميدان التربوي، قبل انتقاله إلى الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل.
4. الصحافة | «كلمات مائية»
تولى رئاسة تحرير صحيفة «اليوم» لمدة عامين، وكتب زاويته الفكرية والثقافية الشهيرة «كلمات مائية».
5. الحداثة الشعرية | شاعر مجدد
أحد أبرز رواد الحداثة الشعرية السعودية، جمع في تجربته بين الشعر والفلسفة والنقد الثقافي.
6. 2015 - 2022 | التكريم والتتويج
حمل مهرجان الشعر بالدمام اسمه عام 2015، وفاز بجائزة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل العالمية للشعر العربي عام 2022 عن «التجربة الشعرية».
7. 2026 | الرحيل عن 94 عاماً
توفي في 27 أكتوبر 2026، بعد مسيرة ثقافية وفكرية امتدت نحو سبعة عقود، تاركاً إرثاً شعرياً ونقدياً مؤثراً
The poet Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, known as "Abu Adel," passed away yesterday evening (Tuesday) at the age of 94, after a literary, intellectual, and educational journey that spanned nearly seven decades. During this time, he became one of the most prominent poetic and cultural voices in the Kingdom and contributed to establishing modern poetic experiences and enriching the Saudi critical and intellectual scene.
With his passing, the Saudi cultural scene loses one of its symbols who combined poetry, philosophy, and cultural criticism, leaving a significant mark on the development of modern Saudi poetry, alongside his contributions to education, journalism, and cultural work.
The funeral of the deceased is scheduled to take place this afternoon (Wednesday) at the Martyrs' Cemetery in the town of Al-Jash in the Eastern Province, with his family to later announce the location for receiving condolences.
Highlights from the life of poet Mohammed Al-Ali:
1. 1932 | Birth and upbringing
He was born in the village of Al-Omran in Al-Ahsa and received his early education in traditional schools, where he memorized the Holy Quran.
2. 1962 | Graduation from the University of Baghdad
He completed his studies in Iraq and obtained a bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Jurisprudence at the University of Baghdad.
3. 1965 | Beginning of the educational journey
He started teaching at Dammam Secondary School and spent nearly 19 years in the educational field before moving to the Royal Commission in Jubail.
4. Journalism | "Water Words"
He served as the editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Al-Yawm" for two years and wrote his famous intellectual and cultural column "Water Words."
5. Poetic Modernity | A Renewing Poet
He was one of the most prominent pioneers of Saudi poetic modernity, combining poetry, philosophy, and cultural criticism in his work.
6. 2015 - 2022 | Honors and Awards
The poetry festival in Dammam was named after him in 2015, and he won the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal International Prize for Arabic Poetry in 2022 for "the poetic experience."
7. 2026 | Passing at 94 years
He passed away on October 27, 2026, after a cultural and intellectual journey that lasted nearly seven decades, leaving behind a significant poetic and critical legacy.