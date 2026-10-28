نفت منى أبو سديرة، زوجة الفنان المصري سامي عبدالحليم، استغاثة أسرة زوجها لطلب مساعدات مالية بهدف علاجه، مؤكدةً بأن الأسرة واصلت الوقوف إلى جانبه طوال فترة مرضه، معربةً عن شكرها لنقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي، على متابعته المستمرة لحالته الصحية ورعايته له.
الدعاء طلبنا الوحيد
وقالت أبو سديرة: «لم أفارق زوجي منذ 7 مارس الماضي، على مدار ثمانية أشهر من رحلة علاجه، سواء خلال إقامته في المستشفيات أو داخل وحدات الرعاية المركزة»، مشيرةً إلى أنها وأولاده كانوا يحرصون على الاطمئنان عليه ومتابعة حالته على مدار 24 ساعة، كلما أُتيحت لهم الفرصة.
وأكدت أبو سديرة بأن أسرة زوجها لم ولن تطلق استغاثات لطلب المساعدة في علاجه، موضحةً أن مطلبها الوحيد هي وأولاده هو الدعاء له بالشفاء العاجل.
وأضافت: «نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي ظل حريصاً على متابعة حالة زوجي ورعايته طوال هذه الفترة»، معبّرةً عن تقديرها لموقفه وعدم تخلّيه عنه خلال رحلة العلاج.
دار الرعاية
وفي تطور لحالة سامي عبدالحليم، كشف نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، بأن إقامة سامي عبدالحليم داخل دار رعاية كبار الفنانين التابعة للنقابة، مؤقتة، مؤكداً استقرار حالته الصحية وتلقيه الرعاية والمتابعة الطبية اللازمة.
وأكد مدير دار رعاية كبار الفنانين الفنان محمود عبدالغفار، بأن أشرف زكي اقترح نقل سامي عبدالحليم إلى الدار بعد الفترة التي قضاها في المستشفى، بهدف توفير الرعاية المناسبة له ومساعدته على استكمال رحلة التعافي في بيئة أكثر راحة.
وأوضح بأن أسرة الفنان وافقت على الاقتراح، وأن الإقامة ستكون مؤقتة إلى حين تحسّن حالته الصحية واستقرارها بصورة تامة.
سامي عبدالحليم
يُعدّ الفنان المصري سامي عبدالحليم من الأسماء التي جمعت بين العمل الفني والتدريس الأكاديمي، و امتدت مسيرته لأكثر من خمسة عقود في المسرح والتلفزيون والسينما.
شارك في عشرات الأعمال المسرحية والتلفزيونية والسينمائية، ومن أبرزها مسلسل أم كلثوم الذي جسّد فيه شخصية الشاعر بيرم التونسي إلى جانب مسلسلات «خالتي صفية والدير»، و«أهالينا»، و«الدالي»، و«زلزال». وفي السينما شارك في فيلم «حليم»، و«حفلة منتصف الليل»، و«فوتوكوبي».
Mona Abu Sdeira, the wife of the Egyptian artist Sami Abdel Halim, denied the appeal made by her husband's family for financial assistance for his treatment, confirming that the family has continued to stand by him throughout his illness. She expressed her gratitude to the head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, for his continuous follow-up on his health condition and care for him.
Prayer is Our Only Request
Abu Sdeira said: “I have not left my husband since March 7 of last year, throughout the eight months of his treatment journey, whether during his stay in hospitals or in intensive care units,” noting that she and their children were keen to check on him and monitor his condition 24 hours a day, whenever they had the opportunity.
Abu Sdeira confirmed that her husband's family has not and will not issue appeals for help with his treatment, explaining that her only request, along with their children, is to pray for his swift recovery.
She added: “The head of the Actors' Syndicate, artist Ashraf Zaki, has been keen to follow up on my husband's condition and care for him throughout this period,” expressing her appreciation for his position and for not abandoning him during the treatment journey.
Care Home
In a development regarding Sami Abdel Halim's condition, the head of the Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, revealed that Sami Abdel Halim's stay in the care home for senior artists affiliated with the syndicate is temporary, confirming the stability of his health condition and his receipt of the necessary medical care and follow-up.
The director of the care home for senior artists, artist Mahmoud Abdel Ghaffar, confirmed that Ashraf Zaki suggested transferring Sami Abdel Halim to the home after the period he spent in the hospital, in order to provide him with appropriate care and help him continue his recovery journey in a more comfortable environment.
He explained that the artist's family agreed to the suggestion, and that the stay would be temporary until his health condition improves and stabilizes completely.
Sami Abdel Halim
The Egyptian artist Sami Abdel Halim is considered one of the names that combined artistic work and academic teaching, with a career spanning more than five decades in theater, television, and cinema.
He participated in dozens of theatrical, television, and cinematic works, most notably the series "Umm Kulthum," in which he portrayed the character of the poet Bayram al-Tunisi, alongside series such as "Khalti Safiya and the Monastery," "Ahalina," "Al-Dali," and "Zelzal." In cinema, he participated in the films "Halima," "Midnight Party," and "Photocopy."