نفت منى أبو سديرة، زوجة الفنان المصري سامي عبدالحليم، استغاثة أسرة زوجها لطلب مساعدات مالية بهدف علاجه، مؤكدةً بأن الأسرة واصلت الوقوف إلى جانبه طوال فترة مرضه، معربةً عن شكرها لنقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي، على متابعته المستمرة لحالته الصحية ورعايته له.

الدعاء طلبنا الوحيد

وقالت أبو سديرة: «لم أفارق زوجي منذ 7 مارس الماضي، على مدار ثمانية أشهر من رحلة علاجه، سواء خلال إقامته في المستشفيات أو داخل وحدات الرعاية المركزة»، مشيرةً إلى أنها وأولاده كانوا يحرصون على الاطمئنان عليه ومتابعة حالته على مدار 24 ساعة، كلما أُتيحت لهم الفرصة.

وأكدت أبو سديرة بأن أسرة زوجها لم ولن تطلق استغاثات لطلب المساعدة في علاجه، موضحةً أن مطلبها الوحيد هي وأولاده هو الدعاء له بالشفاء العاجل.

وأضافت: «نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي ظل حريصاً على متابعة حالة زوجي ورعايته طوال هذه الفترة»، معبّرةً عن تقديرها لموقفه وعدم تخلّيه عنه خلال رحلة العلاج.

دار الرعاية

وفي تطور لحالة سامي عبدالحليم، كشف نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي، بأن إقامة سامي عبدالحليم داخل دار رعاية كبار الفنانين التابعة للنقابة، مؤقتة، مؤكداً استقرار حالته الصحية وتلقيه الرعاية والمتابعة الطبية اللازمة.

وأكد مدير دار رعاية كبار الفنانين الفنان محمود عبدالغفار، بأن أشرف زكي اقترح نقل سامي عبدالحليم إلى الدار بعد الفترة التي قضاها في المستشفى، بهدف توفير الرعاية المناسبة له ومساعدته على استكمال رحلة التعافي في بيئة أكثر راحة.

وأوضح بأن أسرة الفنان وافقت على الاقتراح، وأن الإقامة ستكون مؤقتة إلى حين تحسّن حالته الصحية واستقرارها بصورة تامة.

سامي عبدالحليم

يُعدّ الفنان المصري سامي عبدالحليم من الأسماء التي جمعت بين العمل الفني والتدريس الأكاديمي، و امتدت مسيرته لأكثر من خمسة عقود في المسرح والتلفزيون والسينما.

شارك في عشرات الأعمال المسرحية والتلفزيونية والسينمائية، ومن أبرزها مسلسل أم كلثوم الذي جسّد فيه شخصية الشاعر بيرم التونسي إلى جانب مسلسلات «خالتي صفية والدير»، و«أهالينا»، و«الدالي»، و«زلزال». وفي السينما شارك في فيلم «حليم»، و«حفلة منتصف الليل»، و«فوتوكوبي».