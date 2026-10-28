Mona Abu Sdeira, the wife of the Egyptian artist Sami Abdel Halim, denied the appeal made by her husband's family for financial assistance for his treatment, confirming that the family has continued to stand by him throughout his illness. She expressed her gratitude to the head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, for his continuous follow-up on his health condition and care for him.

Prayer is Our Only Request

Abu Sdeira said: “I have not left my husband since March 7 of last year, throughout the eight months of his treatment journey, whether during his stay in hospitals or in intensive care units,” noting that she and their children were keen to check on him and monitor his condition 24 hours a day, whenever they had the opportunity.

Abu Sdeira confirmed that her husband's family has not and will not issue appeals for help with his treatment, explaining that her only request, along with their children, is to pray for his swift recovery.

She added: “The head of the Actors' Syndicate, artist Ashraf Zaki, has been keen to follow up on my husband's condition and care for him throughout this period,” expressing her appreciation for his position and for not abandoning him during the treatment journey.

Care Home

In a development regarding Sami Abdel Halim's condition, the head of the Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, revealed that Sami Abdel Halim's stay in the care home for senior artists affiliated with the syndicate is temporary, confirming the stability of his health condition and his receipt of the necessary medical care and follow-up.

The director of the care home for senior artists, artist Mahmoud Abdel Ghaffar, confirmed that Ashraf Zaki suggested transferring Sami Abdel Halim to the home after the period he spent in the hospital, in order to provide him with appropriate care and help him continue his recovery journey in a more comfortable environment.

He explained that the artist's family agreed to the suggestion, and that the stay would be temporary until his health condition improves and stabilizes completely.

Sami Abdel Halim

The Egyptian artist Sami Abdel Halim is considered one of the names that combined artistic work and academic teaching, with a career spanning more than five decades in theater, television, and cinema.

He participated in dozens of theatrical, television, and cinematic works, most notably the series "Umm Kulthum," in which he portrayed the character of the poet Bayram al-Tunisi, alongside series such as "Khalti Safiya and the Monastery," "Ahalina," "Al-Dali," and "Zelzal." In cinema, he participated in the films "Halima," "Midnight Party," and "Photocopy."