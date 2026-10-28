The Syrian artist Moatasem Al-Nahar revealed behind-the-scenes details of his personal life, his relationship with his wife Lynn Baranjakji, and his artistic works. During his appearance on the program "Ana w Bas" with the media personality Cynthia Sabbagh, he shared the story of his divorce, his romantic experiences, and his struggles with harassment due to his good looks, in addition to many situations he faced because of fame.

Refusal of Divorce

Al-Nahar admitted at the beginning of the interview that he had rejected the idea of divorce from day one. He honestly said: "I didn't want to get divorced, and when the divorce happened, I made sure Lynn and my daughter Sandra were with me, and I got them a house near mine because I was afraid Lynn would marry someone else. I kept our relationship intact; I didn't cut the bond completely. My daughter was preparing the atmosphere for us to get back together, and she was keen on us staying in touch regularly. This made me feel guilty, and I felt that we could be together better and make what happened an opportunity to understand our mistakes and rebuild from scratch."

Harassment and Admiration

Al-Nahar confirmed that his good looks were the reason for some unexpected situations, which he described as harassment through social media, explaining that he faced comments and behaviors that crossed the boundaries of admiration. He pointed out that fame can put an artist in different situations, especially with the wide interaction on digital platforms.

He also touched on his concern for his appearance, affirming that he has not undergone any surgical cosmetic procedures, but he uses Botox to maintain his look. He noted that beauty care is not limited to external appearance but starts from within, explaining that losing weight represents a form of caring for body health.

He spoke about his experiences in weight loss, mentioning that he has become more aware of his body's needs and how to take care of his health by understanding the nature of the internal organs' functions, such as the kidneys, liver, and digestive system.

During the interview, he discussed his experiences working with several female stars, praising the chemistry he shared with the artist Nadine Njeim and her intelligence at work.