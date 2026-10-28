كشف الفنان السوري معتصم النهار، كواليس من حياته الشخصية وعلاقته بزوجته لين برنجكجي وأعماله الفنية، وروى خلال استضافته في برنامج «أنا وبس» مع الإعلامية سينتيا صبّاغ قصة طلاقه وتجاربه العاطفية، ومعاناته من التحرش بسبب وسامته، إضافة إلى الكثير من المواقف التي تعرّض لها بسبب الشهرة.

رفض الطلاق

اعترف النهار في بداية اللقاء بأنه كان يرفض فكرة الطلاق من اليوم الأول، وقال بصدق: «أنا مكنتش عايز أطلّق ولما حصل الطلاق خلّيت لين وبنتي ساندرا موجودين معي وأخدتلهم بيت بالقرب من بيتي، لأن خفت لين تتزوج من شخص تاني، خلّيت علاقتنا موجودة مقطعتش الرابط بشكل نهائي، وبنتي كانت تهيئ الجو لنرجع، وهي كانت حريصة نتواصل بشكل دايم، وهالشي خلّاني أشعر بالذنب وشعرت بأنه يمكننا أن نكون مع بعض بشكل أفضل وأن نجعل ما حصل فرصة لنعرف أخطاءنا ونرجع نبني من أول وجديد».

تحرش وإعجاب

وأكد النهار أن وسامته كانت سبباً في بعض المواقف غير المتوقعة والتي وصفها بالتحرش عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، موضحاً بأنه واجه تعليقات وتصرفات تجاوزت حدود الإعجاب، لافتاً إلى أن الشهرة قد تضع الفنان أمام مواقف مختلفة، خصوصاً في ظل التفاعل الواسع عبر المنصات الرقمية.

وتطرق أيضاً إلى اهتمامه بجماله، مؤكداً عدم خضوعه لأي عملية تجميل جراحية، لكنه يستخدم البوتوكس للحفاظ على مظهره، مشيراً إلى أن العناية بالجمال لا تقتصر على المظهر الخارجي، بل تبدأ من الداخل، موضحاً أن خسارة الوزن تمثل بالنسبة إليه نوعاً من الاهتمام بصحة الجسم.

كما تحدث عن تجاربه في إنقاص الوزن، مشيراً إلى أنه أصبح أكثر معرفة بحاجات جسمه، وبكيفية الاهتمام بصحته من خلال فهم طبيعة عمل الأعضاء الداخلية، مثل الكلى والكبد والجهاز الهضمي.

وخلال اللقاء تطرق إلى تجاربه في العمل مع عدد من النجمات، مشيداً بالكيمياء التي جمعته بالفنانة نادين نسيب نجيم، وبذكائها في العمل.