Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker and his son Mohammed Shaker are preparing to hold a concert in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, at the Abadi Al-Johar Arena, supported by the General Entertainment Authority and sponsored by Riyadh Season.

Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, at 8 PM Saudi time, amid the audience's anticipation for the evening that brings father and son together on stage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Artistic Revival After 14 Years of Absence

Fadel Shaker is experiencing a remarkable artistic revival, as he returns to performing after a 14-year absence. He has intensified his musical activity recently, having held two concerts in Riyadh on October 22 and 23, with his son Mohammed, under the title "The Return of the Absent," amidst a full house that raised the slogan "Fully Booked."

During the two concerts, Fadel Shaker performed a selection of his most famous romantic songs, which the audience interacted with and sang along to, including "Ya Ghaib" and "Ella Wa Ana Ma'ak," in an atmosphere that reflected the audience's anticipation for his return to live performances.

The Lebanese artist is also preparing to hold a concert on October 30 at the "Khobar Arena" in Saudi Arabia, as part of his series of concerts marking his return to meet his audience after years of absence.

Musical Tour in Several Arab Countries

Fadel Shaker's musical tours will continue throughout November, as he will perform in Qatar on November 12 at the open-air Katara Theater, followed by a concert in Jordan on November 14 at the Dead Sea area, before meeting his audience in Abu Dhabi on November 20 at the Etihad Arena, as part of a rising artistic activity that includes several Arab countries.