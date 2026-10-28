يستعد الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر ونجله محمد شاكر لإحياء حفل غنائي في مدينة جدة السعودية، يوم 5 نوفمبر المقبل، على مسرح عبادي الجوهر أرينا، بدعم من الهيئة العامة للترفيه وبرعاية موسم الرياض.

ومن المقرر طرح تذاكر الحفل غداً الخميس 29 أكتوبر، في تمام الساعة الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت السعودية، وسط ترقب الجمهور للأمسية التي تجمع الأب ونجله على المسرح في المملكة العربية السعودية.

انتعاشة فنية بعد غياب 14 عاماً

ويشهد فضل شاكر انتعاشة فنية لافتة، مع عودته إلى إحياء الحفلات بعد غياب استمر 14 عاماً، إذ كثّف نشاطه الغنائي خلال الفترة الأخيرة، وأحيا حفلين في الرياض يومي 22 و23 أكتوبر الجاري، بمشاركة نجله محمد، تحت عنوان «عودة الغايب»، وسط حضور جماهيري رفع شعار «كامل العدد».

وقدم فضل شاكر خلال الحفلين مجموعة من أشهر أغانيه الرومانسية، التي تفاعل معها الحضور ورددوا كلماتها، ومن بينها «يا غايب» و«إلا وأنا معاك»، في أجواء عكست ترقب الجمهور لعودته إلى الحفلات المباشرة.

كما يستعد الفنان اللبناني لإحياء حفل في 30 أكتوبر الجاري على مسرح «الخبر أرينا» في السعودية، ضمن سلسلة حفلاته التي تشهد عودته إلى لقاء جمهوره بعد سنوات من الغياب.

جولة غنائية في عدد من الدول العربية

وتتواصل جولات فضل شاكر الغنائية خلال نوفمبر المقبل، إذ يحيي حفلاً في قطر يوم 12 نوفمبر على مسرح كتارا المكشوف، يليه حفل في الأردن يوم 14 نوفمبر بمنطقة البحر الميت، قبل أن يلتقي جمهوره في أبوظبي يوم 20 نوفمبر على مسرح الاتحاد أرينا، في إطار نشاط فني متصاعد يشمل عدداً من الدول العربية.