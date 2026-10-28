يستعد الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر ونجله محمد شاكر لإحياء حفل غنائي في مدينة جدة السعودية، يوم 5 نوفمبر المقبل، على مسرح عبادي الجوهر أرينا، بدعم من الهيئة العامة للترفيه وبرعاية موسم الرياض.
ومن المقرر طرح تذاكر الحفل غداً الخميس 29 أكتوبر، في تمام الساعة الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت السعودية، وسط ترقب الجمهور للأمسية التي تجمع الأب ونجله على المسرح في المملكة العربية السعودية.
انتعاشة فنية بعد غياب 14 عاماً
ويشهد فضل شاكر انتعاشة فنية لافتة، مع عودته إلى إحياء الحفلات بعد غياب استمر 14 عاماً، إذ كثّف نشاطه الغنائي خلال الفترة الأخيرة، وأحيا حفلين في الرياض يومي 22 و23 أكتوبر الجاري، بمشاركة نجله محمد، تحت عنوان «عودة الغايب»، وسط حضور جماهيري رفع شعار «كامل العدد».
وقدم فضل شاكر خلال الحفلين مجموعة من أشهر أغانيه الرومانسية، التي تفاعل معها الحضور ورددوا كلماتها، ومن بينها «يا غايب» و«إلا وأنا معاك»، في أجواء عكست ترقب الجمهور لعودته إلى الحفلات المباشرة.
كما يستعد الفنان اللبناني لإحياء حفل في 30 أكتوبر الجاري على مسرح «الخبر أرينا» في السعودية، ضمن سلسلة حفلاته التي تشهد عودته إلى لقاء جمهوره بعد سنوات من الغياب.
جولة غنائية في عدد من الدول العربية
وتتواصل جولات فضل شاكر الغنائية خلال نوفمبر المقبل، إذ يحيي حفلاً في قطر يوم 12 نوفمبر على مسرح كتارا المكشوف، يليه حفل في الأردن يوم 14 نوفمبر بمنطقة البحر الميت، قبل أن يلتقي جمهوره في أبوظبي يوم 20 نوفمبر على مسرح الاتحاد أرينا، في إطار نشاط فني متصاعد يشمل عدداً من الدول العربية.
Lebanese artist Fadel Shaker and his son Mohammed Shaker are preparing to hold a concert in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, at the Abadi Al-Johar Arena, supported by the General Entertainment Authority and sponsored by Riyadh Season.
Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, at 8 PM Saudi time, amid the audience's anticipation for the evening that brings father and son together on stage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Artistic Revival After 14 Years of Absence
Fadel Shaker is experiencing a remarkable artistic revival, as he returns to performing after a 14-year absence. He has intensified his musical activity recently, having held two concerts in Riyadh on October 22 and 23, with his son Mohammed, under the title "The Return of the Absent," amidst a full house that raised the slogan "Fully Booked."
During the two concerts, Fadel Shaker performed a selection of his most famous romantic songs, which the audience interacted with and sang along to, including "Ya Ghaib" and "Ella Wa Ana Ma'ak," in an atmosphere that reflected the audience's anticipation for his return to live performances.
The Lebanese artist is also preparing to hold a concert on October 30 at the "Khobar Arena" in Saudi Arabia, as part of his series of concerts marking his return to meet his audience after years of absence.
Musical Tour in Several Arab Countries
Fadel Shaker's musical tours will continue throughout November, as he will perform in Qatar on November 12 at the open-air Katara Theater, followed by a concert in Jordan on November 14 at the Dead Sea area, before meeting his audience in Abu Dhabi on November 20 at the Etihad Arena, as part of a rising artistic activity that includes several Arab countries.