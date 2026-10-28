اطلقت الفنانة العراقية رحمة رياض الفصل الاول من البومها الجديد «البنت العنيدة»، الذي يضم ثلاث اغنيات باللهجة العراقية، هي «البنت العنيدة»، و«انغرمت بيك»، و«عازل نفسي».
رؤية وهوية بصرية
ولم تقتصر رؤية رحمة رياض على الجانب الموسيقي، بل امتدت إلى تقديم هوية بصرية متكاملة تربط الاغنيات الثلاث، مع الحفاظ على خصوصية كل منها.
فمن الاجواء الحالمة والالوان الوردية، مروراً بالاحمر الذي يستحضر الشغف والغرام، وصولاً إلى الالوان القاتمة التي تجسد الم الفراق، تتكامل الاطلالات والمشاهد مع المضمون الموسيقي، في معالجة بصرية تعكس الاهتمام بالتفاصيل وتنوع الحالات العاطفية.
البنت العنيدة
تحمل الاغنية الاولى عنوان الالبوم، وهي من كلمات سيف الفارس والحانه، وانتاج محب الراوي الموسيقي.
وتروي حكاية فتاة اعتادت الابتعاد عن الحب، قبل ان يفاجئها الغرام ويغير نظرتها إلى الحياة، فتجد في الحبيب الامان والحنان، وتشعر انها عثرت اخيراً على نصفها الاخر.
وتلتقي حكاية الاغنية مع الصورة التي تعكسها رحمة رياض، القائمة على الاصرار والعناد الايجابي والتمسك بالاحلام، لتجمع بين استقلالية المراة واستعدادها لفتح قلبها امام حب لم يكن في الحسبان.
وعلى المستوى البصري، تبرز رحمة في الفيديو المصاحب للاغنية باطلالة انيقة تستحضر صورة الاميرة في عالم من الاحلام الوردية. ويتكامل اللون الابيض، بما يحمل من ايحاءات بالزفاف والبدايات الجديدة، مع اللون الزهري الذي يضفي على المشاهد اجواءً من الرومانسية والفرح والانثوة.
انغرمت بيك
وتاتي الاغنية الثانية بمسمى «انغرمت بيك»، وهي من كلمات الشاعر حيدر الاسير، والحان طارق سامي، وانتاج محب الراوي الموسيقي، وتنتقل خلالها رحمة رياض إلى مساحة عاطفية اكثر كثافة، بحيث يتداخل الشوق بالسهر والغيرة، ويصبح الحبيب محور التفكير والمشاعر.
وتواكب الهوية البصرية هذه الاجواء من خلال اللون الاحمر، الذي يستحضر الحب والشغف، فيما تضفي اطلالتها باللون الكحلي طابعاً ملكياً انيقاً على المشهد. وتبرز مشاهد الدلال والرقص، بالتوازي مع تعابير وجهها التي تعكس الفرح والانغماس في حالة الغرام، لتنسجم الصورة مع اجواء الاغنية واحساسها.
عازل نفسي
وتنقل الاغنية الثالثة، «عازل نفسي»، المستمع إلى اجواء اكثر قتامة، بحيث تتجلى صعوبة تجاوز الفراق ومحاولة استعادة الحياة الطبيعية في غياب الحبيب.
والاغنية من كلمات فقار الماجد، والحان قبس يوسف، وتوزيع علي الروني.
وتكشف الكلمات عن شخصية تحاول التغلب على وجعها رغم نصائح المحيطين بها، لكنها تجد نفسها اسيرة العزلة والفراغ العاطفي والحنين، عاجزة عن نسيان الحبيب او التخلص من اثر غيابه.
وتترجم الالوان القاتمة في الفيديو المصاحب للاغنية هذه الحالة النفسية، من خلال مشاهد تنسجم مع اجواء الوحدة والانكسار، وتمنح المشاعر مساحة اكبر للتعبير عن الحزن وثقل الغياب.
The Iraqi artist Rahma Riad has launched the first chapter of her new album "The Stubborn Girl," which includes three songs in the Iraqi dialect: "The Stubborn Girl," "I Fell in Love with You," and "I Isolate Myself."
Vision and Visual Identity
Rahma Riad's vision extends beyond the musical aspect; it encompasses a complete visual identity that connects the three songs while maintaining the uniqueness of each one.
From the dreamy atmospheres and pink colors, through the red that evokes passion and love, to the dark colors that embody the pain of separation, the visuals and scenes complement the musical content, in a visual treatment that reflects attention to detail and the diversity of emotional states.
The Stubborn Girl
The first song bears the title of the album, and it is written by Saif Al-Faris with music composed by him, produced by the musician Mohab Al-Rawi.
It tells the story of a girl who is used to staying away from love, until love surprises her and changes her perspective on life, making her find safety and tenderness in her beloved, feeling that she has finally found her other half.
The story of the song aligns with the image that Rahma Riad reflects, which is based on determination, positive stubbornness, and holding on to dreams, combining the independence of women with their readiness to open their hearts to an unexpected love.
Visually, Rahma shines in the accompanying video with an elegant appearance that evokes the image of a princess in a world of pink dreams. The white color, with its connotations of weddings and new beginnings, complements the pink that adds an atmosphere of romance, joy, and femininity to the scenes.
I Fell in Love with You
The second song is titled "I Fell in Love with You," written by poet Haidar Al-Asir, composed by Tariq Sami, and produced by the musician Mohab Al-Rawi. In this song, Rahma Riad transitions to a more intense emotional space, where longing intertwines with sleeplessness and jealousy, making the beloved the center of thoughts and feelings.
The visual identity accompanies this atmosphere through the color red, which evokes love and passion, while her appearance in navy blue adds an elegant royal touch to the scene. Scenes of tenderness and dancing stand out, alongside her facial expressions that reflect joy and immersion in the state of love, harmonizing the visuals with the song's atmosphere and feeling.
I Isolate Myself
The third song, "I Isolate Myself," transports the listener to a darker atmosphere, showcasing the difficulty of overcoming separation and the struggle to regain normal life in the absence of the beloved.
The song is written by Faqaar Al-Majid, composed by Qabas Youssef, and arranged by Ali Al-Roni.
The lyrics reveal a character trying to overcome her pain despite the advice of those around her, yet she finds herself a prisoner of isolation, emotional emptiness, and longing, unable to forget her beloved or escape the impact of their absence.
The dark colors in the accompanying video translate this psychological state through scenes that resonate with the atmosphere of loneliness and heartbreak, giving emotions a larger space to express sadness and the weight of absence.