The Iraqi artist Rahma Riad has launched the first chapter of her new album "The Stubborn Girl," which includes three songs in the Iraqi dialect: "The Stubborn Girl," "I Fell in Love with You," and "I Isolate Myself."

Vision and Visual Identity

Rahma Riad's vision extends beyond the musical aspect; it encompasses a complete visual identity that connects the three songs while maintaining the uniqueness of each one.

From the dreamy atmospheres and pink colors, through the red that evokes passion and love, to the dark colors that embody the pain of separation, the visuals and scenes complement the musical content, in a visual treatment that reflects attention to detail and the diversity of emotional states.

The Stubborn Girl

The first song bears the title of the album, and it is written by Saif Al-Faris with music composed by him, produced by the musician Mohab Al-Rawi.

It tells the story of a girl who is used to staying away from love, until love surprises her and changes her perspective on life, making her find safety and tenderness in her beloved, feeling that she has finally found her other half.

The story of the song aligns with the image that Rahma Riad reflects, which is based on determination, positive stubbornness, and holding on to dreams, combining the independence of women with their readiness to open their hearts to an unexpected love.

Visually, Rahma shines in the accompanying video with an elegant appearance that evokes the image of a princess in a world of pink dreams. The white color, with its connotations of weddings and new beginnings, complements the pink that adds an atmosphere of romance, joy, and femininity to the scenes.

I Fell in Love with You

The second song is titled "I Fell in Love with You," written by poet Haidar Al-Asir, composed by Tariq Sami, and produced by the musician Mohab Al-Rawi. In this song, Rahma Riad transitions to a more intense emotional space, where longing intertwines with sleeplessness and jealousy, making the beloved the center of thoughts and feelings.

The visual identity accompanies this atmosphere through the color red, which evokes love and passion, while her appearance in navy blue adds an elegant royal touch to the scene. Scenes of tenderness and dancing stand out, alongside her facial expressions that reflect joy and immersion in the state of love, harmonizing the visuals with the song's atmosphere and feeling.

I Isolate Myself

The third song, "I Isolate Myself," transports the listener to a darker atmosphere, showcasing the difficulty of overcoming separation and the struggle to regain normal life in the absence of the beloved.

The song is written by Faqaar Al-Majid, composed by Qabas Youssef, and arranged by Ali Al-Roni.

The lyrics reveal a character trying to overcome her pain despite the advice of those around her, yet she finds herself a prisoner of isolation, emotional emptiness, and longing, unable to forget her beloved or escape the impact of their absence.

The dark colors in the accompanying video translate this psychological state through scenes that resonate with the atmosphere of loneliness and heartbreak, giving emotions a larger space to express sadness and the weight of absence.