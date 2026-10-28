اطلقت الفنانة العراقية رحمة رياض الفصل الاول من البومها الجديد «البنت العنيدة»، الذي يضم ثلاث اغنيات باللهجة العراقية، هي «البنت العنيدة»، و«انغرمت بيك»، و«عازل نفسي».

رؤية وهوية بصرية

ولم تقتصر رؤية رحمة رياض على الجانب الموسيقي، بل امتدت إلى تقديم هوية بصرية متكاملة تربط الاغنيات الثلاث، مع الحفاظ على خصوصية كل منها.

فمن الاجواء الحالمة والالوان الوردية، مروراً بالاحمر الذي يستحضر الشغف والغرام، وصولاً إلى الالوان القاتمة التي تجسد الم الفراق، تتكامل الاطلالات والمشاهد مع المضمون الموسيقي، في معالجة بصرية تعكس الاهتمام بالتفاصيل وتنوع الحالات العاطفية.

البنت العنيدة

تحمل الاغنية الاولى عنوان الالبوم، وهي من كلمات سيف الفارس والحانه، وانتاج محب الراوي الموسيقي.

وتروي حكاية فتاة اعتادت الابتعاد عن الحب، قبل ان يفاجئها الغرام ويغير نظرتها إلى الحياة، فتجد في الحبيب الامان والحنان، وتشعر انها عثرت اخيراً على نصفها الاخر.

وتلتقي حكاية الاغنية مع الصورة التي تعكسها رحمة رياض، القائمة على الاصرار والعناد الايجابي والتمسك بالاحلام، لتجمع بين استقلالية المراة واستعدادها لفتح قلبها امام حب لم يكن في الحسبان.

وعلى المستوى البصري، تبرز رحمة في الفيديو المصاحب للاغنية باطلالة انيقة تستحضر صورة الاميرة في عالم من الاحلام الوردية. ويتكامل اللون الابيض، بما يحمل من ايحاءات بالزفاف والبدايات الجديدة، مع اللون الزهري الذي يضفي على المشاهد اجواءً من الرومانسية والفرح والانثوة.

انغرمت بيك

وتاتي الاغنية الثانية بمسمى «انغرمت بيك»، وهي من كلمات الشاعر حيدر الاسير، والحان طارق سامي، وانتاج محب الراوي الموسيقي، وتنتقل خلالها رحمة رياض إلى مساحة عاطفية اكثر كثافة، بحيث يتداخل الشوق بالسهر والغيرة، ويصبح الحبيب محور التفكير والمشاعر.

وتواكب الهوية البصرية هذه الاجواء من خلال اللون الاحمر، الذي يستحضر الحب والشغف، فيما تضفي اطلالتها باللون الكحلي طابعاً ملكياً انيقاً على المشهد. وتبرز مشاهد الدلال والرقص، بالتوازي مع تعابير وجهها التي تعكس الفرح والانغماس في حالة الغرام، لتنسجم الصورة مع اجواء الاغنية واحساسها.

عازل نفسي

وتنقل الاغنية الثالثة، «عازل نفسي»، المستمع إلى اجواء اكثر قتامة، بحيث تتجلى صعوبة تجاوز الفراق ومحاولة استعادة الحياة الطبيعية في غياب الحبيب.

والاغنية من كلمات فقار الماجد، والحان قبس يوسف، وتوزيع علي الروني.

وتكشف الكلمات عن شخصية تحاول التغلب على وجعها رغم نصائح المحيطين بها، لكنها تجد نفسها اسيرة العزلة والفراغ العاطفي والحنين، عاجزة عن نسيان الحبيب او التخلص من اثر غيابه.

وتترجم الالوان القاتمة في الفيديو المصاحب للاغنية هذه الحالة النفسية، من خلال مشاهد تنسجم مع اجواء الوحدة والانكسار، وتمنح المشاعر مساحة اكبر للتعبير عن الحزن وثقل الغياب.