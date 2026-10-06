Almarai Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved the new growth strategy for the company for the period 2026–2031, which sets a clear framework for the next phase of growth and value creation for stakeholders. This strategy is based on Almarai's leading position, its trusted brands, operational excellence, capabilities, and potential.

The new growth strategy will enhance the utilization of recent investments and expansions in operational capabilities and achieve more value through disciplined execution, productivity enhancement, and efficient capital allocation. The new strategy will expand consumer options, enhance supply chain resilience, and support local manufacturing while continuing to contribute to national economic priorities.

The strategy revolves around four pillars of growth: accelerating the growth of the company's core businesses and sectors, selective expansion in food product categories and promising sectors, accelerating the development of high-growth sales channels such as food services and e-commerce, and enhancing the company's geographical position in priority markets while seizing new opportunities.

For his part, His Highness Prince Nayef bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almarai, commented on the approval of the new strategy, saying: "The adoption of this strategy is an important milestone in Almarai's journey and its continuous development, reflecting our confidence in the significant opportunities available to us. The company is starting from a leading position in the markets, supported by trusted brands, high-level capabilities, and a track record of achievements. Our strategy has been set to drive the next phase of sustainable growth and investment by enhancing our core businesses while selectively expanding into areas where our capabilities and competitive advantages provide excellent opportunities for success. These ambitions are based on a significant investment program, as Almarai plans to invest over 15 billion Saudi Riyals during the strategy period to support the expansion of its production capacities, enhance its capabilities, and enable the next phase of sustainable growth."

His Highness added: "The strategy will provide a clear roadmap to achieve a tangible acceleration in value creation over the coming years for consumers, customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve, with ambitions focused on achieving sustainable growth while maintaining financial discipline and flexibility. We look forward to presenting our new strategy in detail to investors and stakeholders."