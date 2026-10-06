أعلنت شركة المراعي عن اعتماد مجلس إدارتها لاستراتيجية النمو الجديدة للشركة للفترة 2026–2031 والتي تضع إطارًا واضحًا للمرحلة المقبلة من النمو وخلق القيمة لأصحاب المصلحة، وتستند إلى مكانة المراعي الرائدة، وعلاماتها التجارية الموثوقة، وتميزها التشغيلي وقدراتها وإمكاناتها.

وستعزز استراتيجية النمو الجديدة الاستفادة من الاستثمارات والتوسعات الأخيرة في القدرات التشغيلية وتحقيق المزيد من القيمةعبر التنفيذ المنضبط، وتعزيز الإنتاجية، وكفاءة تخصيص رأس المال. وستعمل الاستراتيجية الجديدة على توسيع خيارات المستهلكين، وتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد، ودعم التصنيع المحلي، مع مواصلة الإسهام في الأولويات الاقتصادية الوطنية.

وتتمحور الاستراتيجية حول أربع ركائز للنمو، هي: تسريع نموالأعمال والقطاعات الأساسية للشركة، والتوسع الانتقائي في فئات المنتجات الغذائية والقطاعات الواعدة، وتسريع تطوير قنوات البيعذات فرص النمو العالية مثل الخدمات الغذائية والتجارة الإلكترونية، وتعزيز مكانة الشركة جغرافيًا في الأسواق ذات الأولوية واقتناص فرص جديدة.

ومن جانبه، علق صاحب السمو الأمير نايف بن سلطان بن محمد بن سعود الكبير، رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المراعي، على اعتماد الاستراتيجية الجديدة قائلًا: "يُعد اعتماد هذه الاستراتيجية محطة مهمة في مسيرة شركة المراعي وتطورها المستمر، ويعكس ثقتنا في الفرص الكبيرة المتاحة أمامنا. تنطلق الشركة من موقع ريادي في الأسواق مدعومة بعلامات تجارية موثوقة، وقدرات عالية المستوى، وسجل حافل بالإنجازات. لقد وُضِعَت استراتيجيتنا لدفع عجلة المرحلة المُقبلة من النمو المستدام والاستثمار عبر تعزيز أعمالنا الأساسية، مع التوسع الانتقائي في مجالات تمنحنا فيها قدراتنا ومزايانا التنافسية فرصًا ممتازة للنجاح. وتستند هذه الطموحات إلى برنامج استثماري كبير، حيث تخطط المراعي لاستثمار أكثر من 15 مليار ريال سعودي خلال فترة الاستراتيجية، لدعم توسعة طاقاتها الإنتاجية، وتعزيز قدراتها، وتمكين المرحلة المقبلة من النمو المستدام."

وأضاف سموه: "ستقدم الاستراتيجية خارطة طريق واضحةلإحداث تسارع ملموس في خلق القيمة خلال السنوات المُقبلةللمستهلكين والعملاء والموظفين والمساهمين والمجتمعات التي نخدمها، في ظل طموحات ترتكز على تحقيق نمو مستدام مع الحفاظ على الانضباط المالي والمرونة. ونتطلع إلى استعراض استراتيجيتنا الجديدة بشكل مفصل مع المستثمرين وأصحاب المصلحة".