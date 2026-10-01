كشفت بيانات صادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع أرباح المصارف التجارية العاملة بالسعودية خلال شهر أغسطس 2026 بنسبة 3.88% على أساس سنوي، لتبلغ 2.4 مليار دولار (9.01 مليار ريال) قبل الزكاة والضرائب، مقابل 2.31 مليار دولار (8.68 مليار ريال) في الشهر ذاته من العام الماضي، وذلك بحسب إحصائية أعدتها «العربية Business».
وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت أرباح المصارف العاملة في المملكة خلال أغسطس بنسبة 5.74% مقارنة مع صافي الأرباح في شهر يوليو 2026 والبالغ 2.27 مليار دولار (8.52 مليار ريال).
أرباح 8 أشهر
وارتفعت أرباح البنوك خلال فترة الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من عام 2026 بنسبة 5.26% على أساس سنوي، لتبلغ 19.06 مليار دولار (71.49 مليار ريال)، مقابل 18.11 مليار دولار (67.92 مليار ريال) في الفترة المماثلة من عام 2025.
وحققت البنوك العاملة في السعودية أرباحاً قوية خلال العام 2025 بواقع 27.56 مليار دولار (103.36 مليار ريال)، وكانت أعلى أرباح سنوية على الإطلاق، مقابل 23.76 مليار دولار (89.1 مليار ريال) في العام 2024، ومقارنة مع 20.64 مليار دولار (77.4 مليار ريال) في العام 2023.
1,933 فرعاً للبنوك
وارتفع عدد فروع البنوك السعودية والأجنبية العاملة في المملكة إلى 1,933 فرعاً بنهاية شهر أغسطس 2026، مقابل 1,902 فرع بنهاية الشهر نفسه من العام الماضي، لتزيد بواقع 31 فرعاً، فيما زاد عدد الفروع مقارنة مع شهر يوليو الماضي والذي كان يبلغ بنهايته 1,930 فرعاً.
وزاد عدد البنوك الأجنبية في السعودية إلى 22 بنكاً بنهاية شهر أغسطس 2026، أبرزها بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني بواقع 22 فرعاً، إضافة إلى بنك الخليج الدولي الذي يملك 3 فروع في السعودية، فيما سجلت بيانات البنك المركزي أول فرع لبنك الأردن داخل السعودية لأول مرة بنهاية أغسطس الماضي.
Data released by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed that the profits of commercial banks operating in Saudi Arabia increased in August 2026 by 3.88% year-on-year, reaching $2.4 billion (9.01 billion riyals) before zakat and taxes, compared to $2.31 billion (8.68 billion riyals) in the same month last year, according to statistics prepared by "Al Arabiya Business".
On a monthly basis, the profits of banks operating in the Kingdom rose in August by 5.74% compared to the net profits in July 2026, which amounted to $2.27 billion (8.52 billion riyals).
Profits Over 8 Months
The profits of banks during the first eight months of 2026 increased by 5.26% year-on-year, reaching $19.06 billion (71.49 billion riyals), compared to $18.11 billion (67.92 billion riyals) in the same period of 2025.
Banks operating in Saudi Arabia achieved strong profits in 2025 amounting to $27.56 billion (103.36 billion riyals), which were the highest annual profits ever, compared to $23.76 billion (89.1 billion riyals) in 2024, and $20.64 billion (77.4 billion riyals) in 2023.
1,933 Bank Branches
The number of Saudi and foreign bank branches operating in the Kingdom rose to 1,933 branches by the end of August 2026, compared to 1,902 branches at the end of the same month last year, an increase of 31 branches, while the number of branches increased compared to July, which had 1,930 branches at the end of that month.
The number of foreign banks in Saudi Arabia increased to 22 banks by the end of August 2026, the most notable being Emirates NBD with 22 branches, in addition to Gulf International Bank, which has 3 branches in Saudi Arabia. The Central Bank's data recorded the first branch of Jordan Bank in Saudi Arabia for the first time at the end of last August.