كشفت بيانات صادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع أرباح المصارف التجارية العاملة بالسعودية خلال شهر أغسطس 2026 بنسبة 3.88% على أساس سنوي، لتبلغ 2.4 مليار دولار (9.01 مليار ريال) قبل الزكاة والضرائب، مقابل 2.31 مليار دولار (8.68 مليار ريال) في الشهر ذاته من العام الماضي، وذلك بحسب إحصائية أعدتها «العربية Business».


وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفعت أرباح المصارف العاملة في المملكة خلال أغسطس بنسبة 5.74% مقارنة مع صافي الأرباح في شهر يوليو 2026 والبالغ 2.27 مليار دولار (8.52 مليار ريال).

أرباح 8 أشهر


وارتفعت أرباح البنوك خلال فترة الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من عام 2026 بنسبة 5.26% على أساس سنوي، لتبلغ 19.06 مليار دولار (71.49 مليار ريال)، مقابل 18.11 مليار دولار (67.92 مليار ريال) في الفترة المماثلة من عام 2025.


وحققت البنوك العاملة في السعودية أرباحاً قوية خلال العام 2025 بواقع 27.56 مليار دولار (103.36 مليار ريال)، وكانت أعلى أرباح سنوية على الإطلاق، مقابل 23.76 مليار دولار (89.1 مليار ريال) في العام 2024، ومقارنة مع 20.64 مليار دولار (77.4 مليار ريال) في العام 2023.

1,933 فرعاً للبنوك


وارتفع عدد فروع البنوك السعودية والأجنبية العاملة في المملكة إلى 1,933 فرعاً بنهاية شهر أغسطس 2026، مقابل 1,902 فرع بنهاية الشهر نفسه من العام الماضي، لتزيد بواقع 31 فرعاً، فيما زاد عدد الفروع مقارنة مع شهر يوليو الماضي والذي كان يبلغ بنهايته 1,930 فرعاً.


وزاد عدد البنوك الأجنبية في السعودية إلى 22 بنكاً بنهاية شهر أغسطس 2026، أبرزها بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني بواقع 22 فرعاً، إضافة إلى بنك الخليج الدولي الذي يملك 3 فروع في السعودية، فيما سجلت بيانات البنك المركزي أول فرع لبنك الأردن داخل السعودية لأول مرة بنهاية أغسطس الماضي.