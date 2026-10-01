Data released by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed that the profits of commercial banks operating in Saudi Arabia increased in August 2026 by 3.88% year-on-year, reaching $2.4 billion (9.01 billion riyals) before zakat and taxes, compared to $2.31 billion (8.68 billion riyals) in the same month last year, according to statistics prepared by "Al Arabiya Business".



On a monthly basis, the profits of banks operating in the Kingdom rose in August by 5.74% compared to the net profits in July 2026, which amounted to $2.27 billion (8.52 billion riyals).



Profits Over 8 Months



The profits of banks during the first eight months of 2026 increased by 5.26% year-on-year, reaching $19.06 billion (71.49 billion riyals), compared to $18.11 billion (67.92 billion riyals) in the same period of 2025.



Banks operating in Saudi Arabia achieved strong profits in 2025 amounting to $27.56 billion (103.36 billion riyals), which were the highest annual profits ever, compared to $23.76 billion (89.1 billion riyals) in 2024, and $20.64 billion (77.4 billion riyals) in 2023.



1,933 Bank Branches



The number of Saudi and foreign bank branches operating in the Kingdom rose to 1,933 branches by the end of August 2026, compared to 1,902 branches at the end of the same month last year, an increase of 31 branches, while the number of branches increased compared to July, which had 1,930 branches at the end of that month.



The number of foreign banks in Saudi Arabia increased to 22 banks by the end of August 2026, the most notable being Emirates NBD with 22 branches, in addition to Gulf International Bank, which has 3 branches in Saudi Arabia. The Central Bank's data recorded the first branch of Jordan Bank in Saudi Arabia for the first time at the end of last August.