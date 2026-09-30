The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has assumed the presidency of the Union of Arab Chambers in its new term, represented by the President of the Saudi Chambers Union, President of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, succeeding the Republic of Tunisia, according to the alphabetical rotation system for the presidency of the union among Arab countries.

Stimulating Investment and Joint Production

The Kingdom's presidency coincides with the implementation of the union's strategy for the period 2026 - 2030, which aims to expand Arab economic integration by stimulating investment and joint production, linking capital with investment opportunities, developing value chains, empowering small and medium enterprises, and enhancing the private sector's participation in determining Arab economic priorities.

The upcoming phase will prioritize joint Arab investment, productive integration, food and industrial security, and digital transformation, while enhancing the integration of the Arab business community into regional and global value chains.

Accelerating Implementation and Maximizing Impact

The Kingdom's presidency comes as Saudi Vision 2030 enters its third phase for the period 2026-2030, which focuses on accelerating implementation and maximizing impact. This phase relies on continued government capital spending and enhancing the role of the Public Investment Fund and the National Development Fund in stimulating local investment, providing an economic context that supports the expansion of investment and production partnerships.

The Union of Arab Chambers was established on December 16, 1951, and has its main headquarters in Beirut, as an Arab economic institution operating at a non-governmental level to enhance cooperation and integration of Arab economic interests, based on the membership of Arab trade and industry unions and the network of joint foreign Arab chambers.