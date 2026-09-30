من التأشيرات إلى التطبيق الشامل للسفر.. قصة تحوّل «دايركت»

In a sector that has witnessed a rapid transformation in customer behavior and their reliance on digital solutions over the past few years, the story of Direct represents a model of transformation that began in a specialized field and gradually expanded to redefine the travel experience in a more comprehensive manner. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has evolved from providing visa services for study and tourism and studying abroad through a single branch, to building an integrated digital ecosystem that has become today the comprehensive travel app and the first choice for travelers.

The Beginning: Simplifying Pre-Travel Procedures

Direct launched in a field that heavily relied on traditional methods and direct presence. From its early days, it aimed to leverage technology to simplify access to visa services and studying abroad, making the customer experience easier and clearer.

The launch of the website and app marked an important milestone in this journey, as it allowed for the gradual transition of services to a more flexible digital experience, facilitating customer access to services and tracking their requests.

From Specialized Service to Integrated Journey

Engineer Mohammed Al-Da'lah, CEO of Direct, stated: "We started with visa services and studying abroad, and with each phase, we got closer to understanding the needs of travelers and the challenges they face. This is where our expansion came from; to gather the services they need on one platform, making planning, booking, and managing the trip easier and more flexible."

Building on this approach, the company expanded from pre-travel services to bookings and services related to the journey itself. This included developing a hotel booking system that offers over 2.5 million accommodations worldwide, providing travelers with diverse options that suit their destination, budget, and preferences.

The expansion also extended to flight bookings through the app and website, offering booking options with over 490 airlines, expanding choices for travelers in terms of destinations, routes, and schedules.

Trips Designed Around Traveler Choices

In terms of trips and tour packages, the transformation took a path more connected to personal preferences; Direct developed an experience that allows travelers to design their trip based on destination, duration, interests, and budget, with flexibility in choosing accommodations, experiences, and services.

To assist travelers in starting their planning, the platform allows exploration of over 1,500 tourist itineraries designed by travel experts, serving as a source of inspiration that can be modified according to desires and needs. Bookings and trip details are displayed organized on a single screen, making it easier to track the trip and manage its details.

As the platform expanded to include over 25 services in travel and tourism, including international driving licenses, electronic SIM cards, airport pickups, private drivers, and more, the experience now covers needs that go beyond flight and accommodation bookings to details required by travelers at various stages of their journey.

Extending the Experience to Business Travel

Direct's journey also extended to the business sector through the "Direct Corporate" platform, which allows organizations and companies to manage employee travel bookings, travel policies, and approval workflows through a unified system, enhancing cost control and increasing the efficiency of organizing business trips.

This expansion adds a new dimension to the company's operations, combining its expertise in travel services with the regulatory requirements of organizations and companies, to meet the needs of traveling employees and the teams responsible for managing travel within the organization.

From a specialized branch in visas and studying abroad to an app that consolidates travel services, Direct's journey reflects how expertise in a specific need can lead to a broader understanding of the traveler. With each phase, the company's role has expanded to include planning, booking, and managing the trip, in line with its ambition to be the preferred choice for travelers in all aspects of their journey.