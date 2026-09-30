من التأشيرات إلى التطبيق الشامل للسفر.. قصة تحوّل «دايركت»

في قطاع شهد خلال السنوات الماضية تحولًا متسارعًا في سلوك العملاء واعتمادهم على الحلول الرقمية، تمثل قصة Direct نموذجًا لتحول بدأ من قطاع متخصص، ثم اتسع تدريجيًا ليعيد تعريف تجربة السفر بشكل أكثر شمولًا. فمنذ تأسيسها في عام 2016، انتقلت الشركة من تقديم خدمات التأشيرات الدراسية والسياحية والدراسة بالخارج عبر فرع واحد، إلى بناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة أصبحت اليوم التطبيق الشامل للسفر والخيار الأول للمسافر.
البداية: تبسيط إجراءات ما قبل السفر
انطلقت دايركت في مجال كانت إجراءاته تعتمد بدرجة كبيرة على الأساليب التقليدية والحضور المباشر. ومنذ بداياتها، اتجهت إلى توظيف التقنية لتبسيط الحصول على خدمات التأشيرات والدراسة بالخارج، وجعل تجربة العميل أكثر سهولة ووضوحًا.
ومثّل إطلاق الموقع الإلكتروني والتطبيق محطة مهمة في هذه الرحلة، إذ أتاح نقل الخدمات تدريجيًا إلى تجربة رقمية أكثر مرونة، تسهّل على العملاء الوصول إلى الخدمات ومتابعة طلباتهم.
من خدمة متخصصة إلى رحلة متكاملة
وصرّح المهندس محمد الضالع، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة دايركت: «بدأنا من خدمات التأشيرات والدراسة بالخارج، ومع كل مرحلة كنا نقترب أكثر من فهم احتياجات المسافر والتحديات التي يواجها. ومن هنا جاء توسعنا؛ لنجمع الخدمات التي يحتاجها في منصة واحدة، ونجعل التخطيط والحجز وإدارة الرحلة أكثر سهولة ومرونة».
وانطلاقًا من هذا التوجه، توسعت الشركة من خدمات ما قبل السفر إلى الحجوزات والخدمات المرتبطة بالرحلة نفسها. وشمل ذلك تطوير منظومة لحجز الفنادق توفر أكثر من 2.5 مليون مكان إقامة حول العالم، بما يمنح المسافر خيارات متنوعة تناسب وجهته وميزانيته وتفضيلاته.
كما امتد التوسع إلى حجوزات الطيران عبر التطبيق والموقع، مع إتاحة خيارات الحجز لدى أكثر من 490 شركة طيران، لتوسيع الخيارات أمام المسافرين من حيث الوجهات والمسارات والمواعيد.
رحلات تُصمَّم حول اختيارات المسافر
وفي الرحلات والبكجات السياحية، أخذ التحول مسارًا أكثر ارتباطًا بالتفضيلات الشخصية؛ إذ طورت دايركت تجربة تتيح للمسافر تصميم رحلته بحسب الوجهة والمدة والاهتمامات والميزانية، مع مرونة في اختيار الإقامة والتجارب والخدمات.
ولمساعدة المسافر على بدء التخطيط، تتيح المنصة استكشاف أكثر من 1,500 مسار سياحي صممها خبراء السفر، لتكون مصدرًا للإلهام يمكن الانطلاق منه وتعديله وفق الرغبات والاحتياجات. وتظهر الحجوزات وتفاصيل الرحلة مرتبة في شاشة واحدة، بما يسهّل متابعة الرحلة وإدارة تفاصيلها.
ومع اتساع المنصة لتضم أكثر من 25 خدمة في السفر والسياحة، تشمل رخص القيادة الدولية والشرائح الإلكترونية والاستقبال من المطار والسائق الخاص وغيرها، أصبحت التجربة تغطي احتياجات تتجاوز حجز الطيران والإقامة إلى تفاصيل يحتاجها المسافر في مراحل رحلته المختلفة.
امتداد التجربة إلى سفر الأعمال
وامتدت رحلة دايركت كذلك إلى قطاع الأعمال من خلال منصة «دايركت كوربرت»، التي تتيح للجهات والشركات إدارة حجوزات سفر الموظفين وسياسات السفر ومسارات الموافقات عبر نظام موحد، بما يعزز التحكم في التكاليف ويرفع كفاءة تنظيم رحلات العمل.
ويضيف هذا التوسع بُعدًا جديدًا إلى أعمال الشركة، يجمع بين خبرتها في خدمات السفر والمتطلبات التنظيمية للجهات والشركات، لتلبية احتياجات الموظف المسافر والفرق المسؤولة عن إدارة السفر داخل المنشأة.
من فرع متخصص في التأشيرات والدراسة بالخارج إلى تطبيق يجمع خدمات السفر، تعكس رحلة دايركت كيف يمكن للخبرة في احتياج محدد أن تقود إلى فهم أوسع للمسافر. ومع كل مرحلة، اتسع دور الشركة ليشمل التخطيط والحجز وإدارة الرحلة، ضمن طموحها لأن تكون الخيار المفضل للمسافر في جميع تفاصيل الرحلة.
In a sector that has witnessed a rapid transformation in customer behavior and their reliance on digital solutions over the past few years, the story of Direct represents a model of transformation that began in a specialized field and gradually expanded to redefine the travel experience in a more comprehensive manner. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has evolved from providing visa services for study and tourism and studying abroad through a single branch, to building an integrated digital ecosystem that has become today the comprehensive travel app and the first choice for travelers.
The Beginning: Simplifying Pre-Travel Procedures
Direct launched in a field that heavily relied on traditional methods and direct presence. From its early days, it aimed to leverage technology to simplify access to visa services and studying abroad, making the customer experience easier and clearer.
The launch of the website and app marked an important milestone in this journey, as it allowed for the gradual transition of services to a more flexible digital experience, facilitating customer access to services and tracking their requests.
From Specialized Service to Integrated Journey
Engineer Mohammed Al-Da'lah, CEO of Direct, stated: "We started with visa services and studying abroad, and with each phase, we got closer to understanding the needs of travelers and the challenges they face. This is where our expansion came from; to gather the services they need on one platform, making planning, booking, and managing the trip easier and more flexible."
Building on this approach, the company expanded from pre-travel services to bookings and services related to the journey itself. This included developing a hotel booking system that offers over 2.5 million accommodations worldwide, providing travelers with diverse options that suit their destination, budget, and preferences.
The expansion also extended to flight bookings through the app and website, offering booking options with over 490 airlines, expanding choices for travelers in terms of destinations, routes, and schedules.
Trips Designed Around Traveler Choices
In terms of trips and tour packages, the transformation took a path more connected to personal preferences; Direct developed an experience that allows travelers to design their trip based on destination, duration, interests, and budget, with flexibility in choosing accommodations, experiences, and services.
To assist travelers in starting their planning, the platform allows exploration of over 1,500 tourist itineraries designed by travel experts, serving as a source of inspiration that can be modified according to desires and needs. Bookings and trip details are displayed organized on a single screen, making it easier to track the trip and manage its details.
As the platform expanded to include over 25 services in travel and tourism, including international driving licenses, electronic SIM cards, airport pickups, private drivers, and more, the experience now covers needs that go beyond flight and accommodation bookings to details required by travelers at various stages of their journey.
Extending the Experience to Business Travel
Direct's journey also extended to the business sector through the "Direct Corporate" platform, which allows organizations and companies to manage employee travel bookings, travel policies, and approval workflows through a unified system, enhancing cost control and increasing the efficiency of organizing business trips.
This expansion adds a new dimension to the company's operations, combining its expertise in travel services with the regulatory requirements of organizations and companies, to meet the needs of traveling employees and the teams responsible for managing travel within the organization.
From a specialized branch in visas and studying abroad to an app that consolidates travel services, Direct's journey reflects how expertise in a specific need can lead to a broader understanding of the traveler. With each phase, the company's role has expanded to include planning, booking, and managing the trip, in line with its ambition to be the preferred choice for travelers in all aspects of their journey.