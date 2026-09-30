في قطاع شهد خلال السنوات الماضية تحولًا متسارعًا في سلوك العملاء واعتمادهم على الحلول الرقمية، تمثل قصة Direct نموذجًا لتحول بدأ من قطاع متخصص، ثم اتسع تدريجيًا ليعيد تعريف تجربة السفر بشكل أكثر شمولًا. فمنذ تأسيسها في عام 2016، انتقلت الشركة من تقديم خدمات التأشيرات الدراسية والسياحية والدراسة بالخارج عبر فرع واحد، إلى بناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة أصبحت اليوم التطبيق الشامل للسفر والخيار الأول للمسافر.

البداية: تبسيط إجراءات ما قبل السفر

انطلقت دايركت في مجال كانت إجراءاته تعتمد بدرجة كبيرة على الأساليب التقليدية والحضور المباشر. ومنذ بداياتها، اتجهت إلى توظيف التقنية لتبسيط الحصول على خدمات التأشيرات والدراسة بالخارج، وجعل تجربة العميل أكثر سهولة ووضوحًا.

ومثّل إطلاق الموقع الإلكتروني والتطبيق محطة مهمة في هذه الرحلة، إذ أتاح نقل الخدمات تدريجيًا إلى تجربة رقمية أكثر مرونة، تسهّل على العملاء الوصول إلى الخدمات ومتابعة طلباتهم.

من التأشيرات إلى التطبيق الشامل للسفر.. قصة تحوّل «دايركت»

من خدمة متخصصة إلى رحلة متكاملة

وصرّح المهندس محمد الضالع، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة دايركت: «بدأنا من خدمات التأشيرات والدراسة بالخارج، ومع كل مرحلة كنا نقترب أكثر من فهم احتياجات المسافر والتحديات التي يواجها. ومن هنا جاء توسعنا؛ لنجمع الخدمات التي يحتاجها في منصة واحدة، ونجعل التخطيط والحجز وإدارة الرحلة أكثر سهولة ومرونة».

وانطلاقًا من هذا التوجه، توسعت الشركة من خدمات ما قبل السفر إلى الحجوزات والخدمات المرتبطة بالرحلة نفسها. وشمل ذلك تطوير منظومة لحجز الفنادق توفر أكثر من 2.5 مليون مكان إقامة حول العالم، بما يمنح المسافر خيارات متنوعة تناسب وجهته وميزانيته وتفضيلاته.

كما امتد التوسع إلى حجوزات الطيران عبر التطبيق والموقع، مع إتاحة خيارات الحجز لدى أكثر من 490 شركة طيران، لتوسيع الخيارات أمام المسافرين من حيث الوجهات والمسارات والمواعيد.

رحلات تُصمَّم حول اختيارات المسافر

وفي الرحلات والبكجات السياحية، أخذ التحول مسارًا أكثر ارتباطًا بالتفضيلات الشخصية؛ إذ طورت دايركت تجربة تتيح للمسافر تصميم رحلته بحسب الوجهة والمدة والاهتمامات والميزانية، مع مرونة في اختيار الإقامة والتجارب والخدمات.

ولمساعدة المسافر على بدء التخطيط، تتيح المنصة استكشاف أكثر من 1,500 مسار سياحي صممها خبراء السفر، لتكون مصدرًا للإلهام يمكن الانطلاق منه وتعديله وفق الرغبات والاحتياجات. وتظهر الحجوزات وتفاصيل الرحلة مرتبة في شاشة واحدة، بما يسهّل متابعة الرحلة وإدارة تفاصيلها.

ومع اتساع المنصة لتضم أكثر من 25 خدمة في السفر والسياحة، تشمل رخص القيادة الدولية والشرائح الإلكترونية والاستقبال من المطار والسائق الخاص وغيرها، أصبحت التجربة تغطي احتياجات تتجاوز حجز الطيران والإقامة إلى تفاصيل يحتاجها المسافر في مراحل رحلته المختلفة.

امتداد التجربة إلى سفر الأعمال

وامتدت رحلة دايركت كذلك إلى قطاع الأعمال من خلال منصة «دايركت كوربرت»، التي تتيح للجهات والشركات إدارة حجوزات سفر الموظفين وسياسات السفر ومسارات الموافقات عبر نظام موحد، بما يعزز التحكم في التكاليف ويرفع كفاءة تنظيم رحلات العمل.

ويضيف هذا التوسع بُعدًا جديدًا إلى أعمال الشركة، يجمع بين خبرتها في خدمات السفر والمتطلبات التنظيمية للجهات والشركات، لتلبية احتياجات الموظف المسافر والفرق المسؤولة عن إدارة السفر داخل المنشأة.

من فرع متخصص في التأشيرات والدراسة بالخارج إلى تطبيق يجمع خدمات السفر، تعكس رحلة دايركت كيف يمكن للخبرة في احتياج محدد أن تقود إلى فهم أوسع للمسافر. ومع كل مرحلة، اتسع دور الشركة ليشمل التخطيط والحجز وإدارة الرحلة، ضمن طموحها لأن تكون الخيار المفضل للمسافر في جميع تفاصيل الرحلة.