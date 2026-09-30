• إطلاق تطبيق ديزني+ الجديد في جميع أنحاء المنطقة اعتباراً من 6 أكتوبر، مع توصيات أكثر تخصيصاً وإمكانية المشاهدة أثناء التنقل دولياً وأدوات رقابة أبوية مُحسّنة

• ديزني+ تُعلن عن أول فيلم من إنتاج شركة والت ديزني يدبلج باللهجة السعودية؛ ديزني وبيكسار تُقدمان فيلم «حكاية لعبة 5» باللهجة السعودية

• باقة عالمية حافلة بالأعمال الكورية والتركية المُرتقبة، إلى جانب إصدارات جديدة من ديزني وبيكسار وهولو ومارفل وستار وورز

استضافت ديزني+ فعالية خاصة في الرياض احتفالاً بمرحلة جديدة في مسيرتها بالمنطقة، جمعت نخبة من المواهب السعودية والعالمية وصُنّاع المحتوى وممثلي وسائل الإعلام وشركاء القطاع، للتعريف بما تحمله المرحلة المقبلة لديزني+ من تجارب ومحتوى جديد للجمهور في المنطقة.

ديزني4

ديزني4

فيلم «حكاية لعبة 5» من ديزني وبيكسار يفتح فصلاً جديداً في سرد القصص في السعودية

وشهدت الأمسية إعلاناً بارزاً للجمهور السعودي، إذ كشفت ديزني+ عن عرض فيلم ديزني وبيكسار المُرتقب «حكاية لعبة 5» حصرياً على ديزني+ باللهجة السعودية اعتباراً من 6 أكتوبر، ليكون أول فيلم على الإطلاق من إنتاج شركة والت ديزني يُدبلج باللهجة السعودية. ويجمع العمل بنسخته السعودية نخبة من الممثلين والكوميديين وصُنّاع المحتوى السعوديين الذين يؤدون أصوات عدد من الشخصيات المحبوبة في هذه السلسلة.

وتضم قائمة مؤدي الأصوات باللهجة السعودية إبراهيم خيرالله (باز يطير)، وصُهيب قدس (وودي)، وريم الحبيب (جيسي)، ومالك نجر (سمارتي بانتس)، وأسيل سراج (ليلي باد)، وياسر السقف (أطلس)، وأسيل مرية (سنابي)، ومحمد القص (السيد بيكل بانتس)، وعبدالله رافعة (فوركي)، وشهد الأحمري (بو بيب)، ورهف الزيدي (تريكسي)، وفارس اليحيى (داكي).

كما تضم قائمة المشاركين أسماء معروفة من مجتمع صُنّاع المحتوى في المملكة، من بينهم محمد سالم وخولة السيف وياسمين الشافعي وعبدالعزيز خوجة وهادي الخضري والدكتور عادل رضوان وعبدالعزيز الدليجان ومحمد شامسي.

وأُعدّت النسخة السعودية مع مراعاة دقيقة للغة والفكاهة والسياق الثقافي، بما يحافظ على روح الفيلم الأصلي ويمنح الحوار طابعاً طبيعياً ومألوفاً لدى الجمهور السعودي.

ديزني

ديزني

المزيد من القصص العالمية على ديزني+

سلّطت الأمسية الضوء على مجموعة من أبرز الأعمال العالمية المرتقبة على ديزني+، بما في ذلك إنتاجات جديدة من تركيا وكوريا الجنوبية وغيرها من أنحاء العالم.

وكان المحتوى التركي حاضراً بقوة خلال الأمسية، مما يؤكد شعبيته المتنامية لدى جمهور المنطقة وانضم نجما الدراما الشهيرة «الخليفة»، إلهان شِن وبيران داملا يلماز إلى الفعالية، للكشف عن عودة المسلسل بموسمه الثاني بعد النجاح الذي حققه موسمه الأول.

كما شارك نجوم كوريا الجنوبية في الأمسية عن بُعد، حيث وجّهت لي سي-يونغ رسالة خاصة للجمهور قُبيل وصول مسلسل «انتقام إمبراطورة» إلى ديزني+ في 4 نوفمبر. كما تواصل هيون بين وجونغ وو-سونغ وسيو أون-سو مع المعجبين في المنطقة، بالتزامن مع عودة مسلسل «صُنِع في كوريا» بموسمه الثاني.

ديزني3

ديزني3

واستمرت الأجواء الحماسية مع استعراض بعض أبرز الإصدارات المرتقبة على ديزني+، والتي تُقدّم خيارات تناسب جميع أفراد العائلة. وتشمل هذه الأعمال النسخة الحية من فيلم ديزني «موانا»، والموسم 23 المرتقب من المسلسل المحبوب «غريز أناتومي». كما شاهد الضيوف لمحة عن مسلسل مارفل التلفزيوني الجديد والمرتقب «مهمة فيجن».

وقال تميم فارس، رئيس ديزني+ في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا: «تُمثّل هذه الأمسية بداية محطة جديدة في مسيرة ديزني+ في المنطقة وطموحنا المستمر في تقريب الجمهور من القصص التي يحبونها. ويبدأ نهجنا من فهم ما يريده الجمهور هنا: الألفة التي توفرها ديزني والعلامات التي عرفها الجمهور على مدى أجيال، إلى جانب تجربة تعكس أسلوب حياتهم وسفرهم وطرق مشاهدتهم للمحتوى.»

وأضاف: «ويعني ذلك تطوير تجربة ديزني+ من خلال توفير المزيد من الخيارات لتخصيص تجربة المشاهدة، مع منح العائلات خيارات أوسع وتحكماً أكبر في المحتوى الذي تشاهده، ومواصلة تقديم المزيد من القصص التي يحبها الجمهور. لطالما كانت تجربة المشاهدة الموثوقة والمُصممة للعائلات في صميم ديزني، ولا تزال تُمثل أولوية مع مواصلة تطوير ديزني+. كما يعني ذلك ابتكار طرق جديدة تجعل هذه القصص أقرب إلى الجمهور، سواء من خلال جعل الشخصيات المحبوبة تنبض بالحياة بأصوات ولهجة سعودية، أو إتاحة المزيد من المحتوى الترفيهي المميز من مختلف أنحاء العالم.»

واختتم بالقول: «ومع مواصلة إثراء مكتبتنا بالقصص العظيمة التي تعيش معنا، نريد أن تكون ديزني+ مساحة يجد فيها الجمهور دائماً ما يحب، ويكتشف فيها شيئاً جديداً، ويستمتع به بالطريقة التي تناسبه».

ديزني5

ديزني5

تجربة ديزني+ لجميع أفراد العائلة

كشفت ديزني+ أيضاً عن تطبيق جديد سيُطلق في جميع أنحاء منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا اعتباراً من مساء 6 أكتوبر، ليُقدّم مجموعة من الميزات والتحديثات الجديدة المُصممة للارتقاء بتجربة المشاهدة، مع الاستمرار في جمع محتوى ترفيهي يناسب جميع الأجيال، بدءاً من الأعمال الدرامية والأفلام الوثائقية الحائزة على الجوائز، وصولاً إلى الكوميديا، والمحتوى المفضل لدى العائلات، وأعمال الرسوم المتحركة الشهيرة.

ومن بين التحديثات الجديدة، سيتمكن المشتركون من مشاهدة المحتوى أثناء التنقل في مختلف أنحاء الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا والولايات المتحدة وغيرها، فيما ستصبح التجربة أكثر تخصيصاً بمرور الوقت، من خلال تكييف توصيات المحتوى استناداً إلى تفضيلات المشاهدة الفردية.

ديزني6

ديزني6

كما ستوفر أدوات الرقابة الأبوية المُحسّنة و«عالم الصغار» مساحة مُخصّصة للصغار تضم محتوى مختاراً بعناية ليتناسب مع المشاهدين الأصغر سناً، ما يمنح الآباء والأمهات مزيداً من التحكم وراحة البال بشأن المحتوى الذي تشاهده عائلاتهم.

تتوفر ديزني+ ابتداءً من 49.99 ريال سعودي شهرياً، دون أي رسوم خفية، مع إمكانية إلغاء الاشتراك في أي وقت. وتُقدّم المنصّة محتوى يناسب مختلف الاهتمامات من خلال مكتبة تتجدد باستمرار، تجمع بين إرثٍ من القصص التي لا تُنسى وأحدث الأفلام الضخمة والإنتاجات الأصلية الجديدة والأعمال الحصرية. وتجمع ديزني+ محتوى من ديزني وبيكسار ومارفل وستار وورز وناشونال جيوغرافيك وهولو وFX، لتُقدّم باقة متنوعة تمتد من الأفلام الوثائقية إلى الأعمال الدرامية الحائزة على إشادة نقدية، ومن الكوميديا إلى كلاسيكيات الرسوم المتحركة، وصولاً إلى أعمال الترفيه العام. كما يُمكن للمشتركين الاستمتاع بالموسم الثاني من مسلسل «Rivals» الحائز على جائزتي الإيمي®️ وبافتا®️، والمسلسل الكوميدي الحائز على جوائز «الجناية في البناية»، وفيلم «زوتروبوليس 2» من استوديوهات والت ديزني للرسوم المتحركة، وفيلم «أرسلوا النجدة» من إنتاج 20th Century Studios.

كما توفّر ديزني+ أدوات رقابة أبوية مُتقدمة تضمن تجربة مشاهدة مناسبة لجميع أفراد العائلة، إذ يُمكن للمشتركين تحديد صلاحيات الوصول إلى المحتوى المُخصّص للبالغين وإنشاء ملفات شخصية محمية برمز تعريف شخصي، إلى جانب ملفات وضع «عالم الصغار» للأطفال المتوفرة بالفعل، بما يمنح الآباء والأوصياء مزيداً من الطمأنينة أثناء استخدام المنصّة.