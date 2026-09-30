• إطلاق تطبيق ديزني+ الجديد في جميع أنحاء المنطقة اعتباراً من 6 أكتوبر، مع توصيات أكثر تخصيصاً وإمكانية المشاهدة أثناء التنقل دولياً وأدوات رقابة أبوية مُحسّنة
• ديزني+ تُعلن عن أول فيلم من إنتاج شركة والت ديزني يدبلج باللهجة السعودية؛ ديزني وبيكسار تُقدمان فيلم «حكاية لعبة 5» باللهجة السعودية
• باقة عالمية حافلة بالأعمال الكورية والتركية المُرتقبة، إلى جانب إصدارات جديدة من ديزني وبيكسار وهولو ومارفل وستار وورز
استضافت ديزني+ فعالية خاصة في الرياض احتفالاً بمرحلة جديدة في مسيرتها بالمنطقة، جمعت نخبة من المواهب السعودية والعالمية وصُنّاع المحتوى وممثلي وسائل الإعلام وشركاء القطاع، للتعريف بما تحمله المرحلة المقبلة لديزني+ من تجارب ومحتوى جديد للجمهور في المنطقة.
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فيلم «حكاية لعبة 5» من ديزني وبيكسار يفتح فصلاً جديداً في سرد القصص في السعودية
وشهدت الأمسية إعلاناً بارزاً للجمهور السعودي، إذ كشفت ديزني+ عن عرض فيلم ديزني وبيكسار المُرتقب «حكاية لعبة 5» حصرياً على ديزني+ باللهجة السعودية اعتباراً من 6 أكتوبر، ليكون أول فيلم على الإطلاق من إنتاج شركة والت ديزني يُدبلج باللهجة السعودية. ويجمع العمل بنسخته السعودية نخبة من الممثلين والكوميديين وصُنّاع المحتوى السعوديين الذين يؤدون أصوات عدد من الشخصيات المحبوبة في هذه السلسلة.
وتضم قائمة مؤدي الأصوات باللهجة السعودية إبراهيم خيرالله (باز يطير)، وصُهيب قدس (وودي)، وريم الحبيب (جيسي)، ومالك نجر (سمارتي بانتس)، وأسيل سراج (ليلي باد)، وياسر السقف (أطلس)، وأسيل مرية (سنابي)، ومحمد القص (السيد بيكل بانتس)، وعبدالله رافعة (فوركي)، وشهد الأحمري (بو بيب)، ورهف الزيدي (تريكسي)، وفارس اليحيى (داكي).
كما تضم قائمة المشاركين أسماء معروفة من مجتمع صُنّاع المحتوى في المملكة، من بينهم محمد سالم وخولة السيف وياسمين الشافعي وعبدالعزيز خوجة وهادي الخضري والدكتور عادل رضوان وعبدالعزيز الدليجان ومحمد شامسي.
وأُعدّت النسخة السعودية مع مراعاة دقيقة للغة والفكاهة والسياق الثقافي، بما يحافظ على روح الفيلم الأصلي ويمنح الحوار طابعاً طبيعياً ومألوفاً لدى الجمهور السعودي.
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المزيد من القصص العالمية على ديزني+
سلّطت الأمسية الضوء على مجموعة من أبرز الأعمال العالمية المرتقبة على ديزني+، بما في ذلك إنتاجات جديدة من تركيا وكوريا الجنوبية وغيرها من أنحاء العالم.
وكان المحتوى التركي حاضراً بقوة خلال الأمسية، مما يؤكد شعبيته المتنامية لدى جمهور المنطقة وانضم نجما الدراما الشهيرة «الخليفة»، إلهان شِن وبيران داملا يلماز إلى الفعالية، للكشف عن عودة المسلسل بموسمه الثاني بعد النجاح الذي حققه موسمه الأول.
كما شارك نجوم كوريا الجنوبية في الأمسية عن بُعد، حيث وجّهت لي سي-يونغ رسالة خاصة للجمهور قُبيل وصول مسلسل «انتقام إمبراطورة» إلى ديزني+ في 4 نوفمبر. كما تواصل هيون بين وجونغ وو-سونغ وسيو أون-سو مع المعجبين في المنطقة، بالتزامن مع عودة مسلسل «صُنِع في كوريا» بموسمه الثاني.
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واستمرت الأجواء الحماسية مع استعراض بعض أبرز الإصدارات المرتقبة على ديزني+، والتي تُقدّم خيارات تناسب جميع أفراد العائلة. وتشمل هذه الأعمال النسخة الحية من فيلم ديزني «موانا»، والموسم 23 المرتقب من المسلسل المحبوب «غريز أناتومي». كما شاهد الضيوف لمحة عن مسلسل مارفل التلفزيوني الجديد والمرتقب «مهمة فيجن».
وقال تميم فارس، رئيس ديزني+ في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا: «تُمثّل هذه الأمسية بداية محطة جديدة في مسيرة ديزني+ في المنطقة وطموحنا المستمر في تقريب الجمهور من القصص التي يحبونها. ويبدأ نهجنا من فهم ما يريده الجمهور هنا: الألفة التي توفرها ديزني والعلامات التي عرفها الجمهور على مدى أجيال، إلى جانب تجربة تعكس أسلوب حياتهم وسفرهم وطرق مشاهدتهم للمحتوى.»
وأضاف: «ويعني ذلك تطوير تجربة ديزني+ من خلال توفير المزيد من الخيارات لتخصيص تجربة المشاهدة، مع منح العائلات خيارات أوسع وتحكماً أكبر في المحتوى الذي تشاهده، ومواصلة تقديم المزيد من القصص التي يحبها الجمهور. لطالما كانت تجربة المشاهدة الموثوقة والمُصممة للعائلات في صميم ديزني، ولا تزال تُمثل أولوية مع مواصلة تطوير ديزني+. كما يعني ذلك ابتكار طرق جديدة تجعل هذه القصص أقرب إلى الجمهور، سواء من خلال جعل الشخصيات المحبوبة تنبض بالحياة بأصوات ولهجة سعودية، أو إتاحة المزيد من المحتوى الترفيهي المميز من مختلف أنحاء العالم.»
واختتم بالقول: «ومع مواصلة إثراء مكتبتنا بالقصص العظيمة التي تعيش معنا، نريد أن تكون ديزني+ مساحة يجد فيها الجمهور دائماً ما يحب، ويكتشف فيها شيئاً جديداً، ويستمتع به بالطريقة التي تناسبه».
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تجربة ديزني+ لجميع أفراد العائلة
كشفت ديزني+ أيضاً عن تطبيق جديد سيُطلق في جميع أنحاء منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا اعتباراً من مساء 6 أكتوبر، ليُقدّم مجموعة من الميزات والتحديثات الجديدة المُصممة للارتقاء بتجربة المشاهدة، مع الاستمرار في جمع محتوى ترفيهي يناسب جميع الأجيال، بدءاً من الأعمال الدرامية والأفلام الوثائقية الحائزة على الجوائز، وصولاً إلى الكوميديا، والمحتوى المفضل لدى العائلات، وأعمال الرسوم المتحركة الشهيرة.
ومن بين التحديثات الجديدة، سيتمكن المشتركون من مشاهدة المحتوى أثناء التنقل في مختلف أنحاء الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا والولايات المتحدة وغيرها، فيما ستصبح التجربة أكثر تخصيصاً بمرور الوقت، من خلال تكييف توصيات المحتوى استناداً إلى تفضيلات المشاهدة الفردية.
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كما ستوفر أدوات الرقابة الأبوية المُحسّنة و«عالم الصغار» مساحة مُخصّصة للصغار تضم محتوى مختاراً بعناية ليتناسب مع المشاهدين الأصغر سناً، ما يمنح الآباء والأمهات مزيداً من التحكم وراحة البال بشأن المحتوى الذي تشاهده عائلاتهم.
تتوفر ديزني+ ابتداءً من 49.99 ريال سعودي شهرياً، دون أي رسوم خفية، مع إمكانية إلغاء الاشتراك في أي وقت. وتُقدّم المنصّة محتوى يناسب مختلف الاهتمامات من خلال مكتبة تتجدد باستمرار، تجمع بين إرثٍ من القصص التي لا تُنسى وأحدث الأفلام الضخمة والإنتاجات الأصلية الجديدة والأعمال الحصرية. وتجمع ديزني+ محتوى من ديزني وبيكسار ومارفل وستار وورز وناشونال جيوغرافيك وهولو وFX، لتُقدّم باقة متنوعة تمتد من الأفلام الوثائقية إلى الأعمال الدرامية الحائزة على إشادة نقدية، ومن الكوميديا إلى كلاسيكيات الرسوم المتحركة، وصولاً إلى أعمال الترفيه العام. كما يُمكن للمشتركين الاستمتاع بالموسم الثاني من مسلسل «Rivals» الحائز على جائزتي الإيمي®️ وبافتا®️، والمسلسل الكوميدي الحائز على جوائز «الجناية في البناية»، وفيلم «زوتروبوليس 2» من استوديوهات والت ديزني للرسوم المتحركة، وفيلم «أرسلوا النجدة» من إنتاج 20th Century Studios.
كما توفّر ديزني+ أدوات رقابة أبوية مُتقدمة تضمن تجربة مشاهدة مناسبة لجميع أفراد العائلة، إذ يُمكن للمشتركين تحديد صلاحيات الوصول إلى المحتوى المُخصّص للبالغين وإنشاء ملفات شخصية محمية برمز تعريف شخصي، إلى جانب ملفات وضع «عالم الصغار» للأطفال المتوفرة بالفعل، بما يمنح الآباء والأوصياء مزيداً من الطمأنينة أثناء استخدام المنصّة.
• Launch of the new Disney+ app across the region starting October 6, featuring more personalized recommendations, international viewing capabilities on the go, and enhanced parental control tools
• Disney+ announces the first film produced by Walt Disney Company dubbed in the Saudi dialect; Disney and Pixar present the film "Toy Story 5" in the Saudi dialect
• A global package full of anticipated Korean and Turkish works, alongside new releases from Disney, Pixar, Hulu, Marvel, and Star Wars
Disney+ hosted a special event in Riyadh to celebrate a new phase in its journey in the region, bringing together a select group of Saudi and international talents, content creators, media representatives, and sector partners to introduce what the next phase of Disney+ holds in terms of experiences and new content for the audience in the region.
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"Toy Story 5" from Disney and Pixar opens a new chapter in storytelling in Saudi Arabia
The evening witnessed a significant announcement for the Saudi audience, as Disney+ revealed the exclusive screening of the highly anticipated Disney and Pixar film "Toy Story 5" in the Saudi dialect starting October 6, making it the first film ever produced by Walt Disney Company to be dubbed in the Saudi dialect. The Saudi version features a select group of Saudi voice actors, comedians, and content creators who lend their voices to several beloved characters in this series.
The list of voice actors in the Saudi dialect includes Ibrahim Khairallah (Buzz Lightyear), Suhaib Quds (Woody), Reem Al-Habeeb (Jessie), Malik Najjar (Smarty Pants), Asil Sarraj (Lilly Pad), Yasser Al-Saqaf (Atlas), Asil Muriah (Snappy), Mohammed Al-Qass (Mr. Pickle Pants), Abdullah Rafaa (Forky), Shahd Al-Ahmari (Bo Peep), Rahaf Al-Zaydi (Trixie), and Fares Al-Yahya (Ducky).
The list of participants also includes well-known names from the content creator community in the Kingdom, including Mohammed Salem, Khawla Al-Saif, Yasmin Al-Shafie, Abdulaziz Khoja, Hadi Al-Khudari, Dr. Adel Radwan, Abdulaziz Al-Dulaijan, and Mohammed Shamsi.
The Saudi version was prepared with careful consideration of language, humor, and cultural context, preserving the spirit of the original film while giving the dialogue a natural and familiar tone for the Saudi audience.
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More global stories on Disney+
The evening highlighted a range of the most anticipated global works on Disney+, including new productions from Turkey, South Korea, and other parts of the world.
Turkish content was strongly represented during the evening, underscoring its growing popularity among the regional audience, with stars of the famous drama "The Caliph," Ilhan Shen and Birhan Damla Yilmaz, joining the event to announce the return of the series for its second season after the success of its first season.
South Korean stars also participated remotely, with Lee Si-young sending a special message to the audience ahead of the arrival of the series "Empress Revenge" to Disney+ on November 4. Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, and Seo Eun-soo also connected with fans in the region, coinciding with the return of the series "Made in Korea" for its second season.
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The excitement continued with a showcase of some of the most anticipated releases on Disney+, offering options suitable for the whole family. These works include the live-action version of Disney's "Moana," and the eagerly awaited 23rd season of the beloved series "Grey's Anatomy." Guests also got a glimpse of the upcoming Marvel television series "Mission Vision."
Tameem Fares, Head of Disney+ in the Middle East and North Africa, said: "This evening represents the beginning of a new phase in Disney+'s journey in the region and our ongoing ambition to bring audiences closer to the stories they love. Our approach starts with understanding what the audience here wants: the familiarity that Disney provides and the brands that audiences have known for generations, alongside an experience that reflects their lifestyle, travel, and ways of consuming content."
He added: "This means developing the Disney+ experience by providing more options to personalize the viewing experience, giving families broader choices and greater control over the content they watch, and continuing to deliver more stories that audiences love. The reliable viewing experience designed for families has always been at the heart of Disney, and it remains a priority as we continue to develop Disney+. It also means innovating new ways to bring these stories closer to the audience, whether by bringing beloved characters to life with Saudi voices and dialects, or by offering more distinctive entertainment content from around the world."
He concluded by saying: "As we continue to enrich our library with great stories that live with us, we want Disney+ to be a space where audiences always find what they love, discover something new, and enjoy it in a way that suits them."
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The Disney+ Experience for the Whole Family
Disney+ also revealed a new app that will launch across the Middle East and North Africa starting the evening of October 6, offering a range of new features and updates designed to enhance the viewing experience, while continuing to gather entertaining content suitable for all generations, from award-winning dramas and documentaries to comedies, family favorites, and popular animated works.
Among the new updates, subscribers will be able to watch content on the go across the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and beyond, while the experience will become more personalized over time by adapting content recommendations based on individual viewing preferences.
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Enhanced parental control tools and a "Kids World" space will provide a dedicated area for younger viewers featuring carefully selected content suitable for younger audiences, giving parents more control and peace of mind regarding the content their families watch.
Disney+ is available starting at 49.99 Saudi Riyals per month, with no hidden fees, and the ability to cancel at any time. The platform offers content that caters to various interests through a continuously refreshed library that combines a legacy of unforgettable stories with the latest blockbuster films, new original productions, and exclusive works. Disney+ brings together content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, and FX, offering a diverse package that ranges from documentaries to critically acclaimed dramas, comedies, animated classics, and general entertainment works. Subscribers can also enjoy the second season of the Emmy®️ and BAFTA®️ award-winning series "Rivals," the award-winning comedy series "Crime in the Building," Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2," and "Send Help" from 20th Century Studios.
Disney+ also provides advanced parental control tools that ensure a viewing experience suitable for the whole family, allowing subscribers to set access permissions for adult content and create profiles protected by a PIN, alongside existing "Kids World" profiles for children, giving parents and guardians greater peace of mind while using the platform.