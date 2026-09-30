• Launch of the new Disney+ app across the region starting October 6, featuring more personalized recommendations, international viewing capabilities on the go, and enhanced parental control tools

• Disney+ announces the first film produced by Walt Disney Company dubbed in the Saudi dialect; Disney and Pixar present the film "Toy Story 5" in the Saudi dialect

• A global package full of anticipated Korean and Turkish works, alongside new releases from Disney, Pixar, Hulu, Marvel, and Star Wars

Disney+ hosted a special event in Riyadh to celebrate a new phase in its journey in the region, bringing together a select group of Saudi and international talents, content creators, media representatives, and sector partners to introduce what the next phase of Disney+ holds in terms of experiences and new content for the audience in the region.

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"Toy Story 5" from Disney and Pixar opens a new chapter in storytelling in Saudi Arabia

The evening witnessed a significant announcement for the Saudi audience, as Disney+ revealed the exclusive screening of the highly anticipated Disney and Pixar film "Toy Story 5" in the Saudi dialect starting October 6, making it the first film ever produced by Walt Disney Company to be dubbed in the Saudi dialect. The Saudi version features a select group of Saudi voice actors, comedians, and content creators who lend their voices to several beloved characters in this series.

The list of voice actors in the Saudi dialect includes Ibrahim Khairallah (Buzz Lightyear), Suhaib Quds (Woody), Reem Al-Habeeb (Jessie), Malik Najjar (Smarty Pants), Asil Sarraj (Lilly Pad), Yasser Al-Saqaf (Atlas), Asil Muriah (Snappy), Mohammed Al-Qass (Mr. Pickle Pants), Abdullah Rafaa (Forky), Shahd Al-Ahmari (Bo Peep), Rahaf Al-Zaydi (Trixie), and Fares Al-Yahya (Ducky).

The list of participants also includes well-known names from the content creator community in the Kingdom, including Mohammed Salem, Khawla Al-Saif, Yasmin Al-Shafie, Abdulaziz Khoja, Hadi Al-Khudari, Dr. Adel Radwan, Abdulaziz Al-Dulaijan, and Mohammed Shamsi.

The Saudi version was prepared with careful consideration of language, humor, and cultural context, preserving the spirit of the original film while giving the dialogue a natural and familiar tone for the Saudi audience.

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More global stories on Disney+

The evening highlighted a range of the most anticipated global works on Disney+, including new productions from Turkey, South Korea, and other parts of the world.

Turkish content was strongly represented during the evening, underscoring its growing popularity among the regional audience, with stars of the famous drama "The Caliph," Ilhan Shen and Birhan Damla Yilmaz, joining the event to announce the return of the series for its second season after the success of its first season.

South Korean stars also participated remotely, with Lee Si-young sending a special message to the audience ahead of the arrival of the series "Empress Revenge" to Disney+ on November 4. Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, and Seo Eun-soo also connected with fans in the region, coinciding with the return of the series "Made in Korea" for its second season.

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The excitement continued with a showcase of some of the most anticipated releases on Disney+, offering options suitable for the whole family. These works include the live-action version of Disney's "Moana," and the eagerly awaited 23rd season of the beloved series "Grey's Anatomy." Guests also got a glimpse of the upcoming Marvel television series "Mission Vision."

Tameem Fares, Head of Disney+ in the Middle East and North Africa, said: "This evening represents the beginning of a new phase in Disney+'s journey in the region and our ongoing ambition to bring audiences closer to the stories they love. Our approach starts with understanding what the audience here wants: the familiarity that Disney provides and the brands that audiences have known for generations, alongside an experience that reflects their lifestyle, travel, and ways of consuming content."

He added: "This means developing the Disney+ experience by providing more options to personalize the viewing experience, giving families broader choices and greater control over the content they watch, and continuing to deliver more stories that audiences love. The reliable viewing experience designed for families has always been at the heart of Disney, and it remains a priority as we continue to develop Disney+. It also means innovating new ways to bring these stories closer to the audience, whether by bringing beloved characters to life with Saudi voices and dialects, or by offering more distinctive entertainment content from around the world."

He concluded by saying: "As we continue to enrich our library with great stories that live with us, we want Disney+ to be a space where audiences always find what they love, discover something new, and enjoy it in a way that suits them."

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The Disney+ Experience for the Whole Family

Disney+ also revealed a new app that will launch across the Middle East and North Africa starting the evening of October 6, offering a range of new features and updates designed to enhance the viewing experience, while continuing to gather entertaining content suitable for all generations, from award-winning dramas and documentaries to comedies, family favorites, and popular animated works.

Among the new updates, subscribers will be able to watch content on the go across the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and beyond, while the experience will become more personalized over time by adapting content recommendations based on individual viewing preferences.

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Enhanced parental control tools and a "Kids World" space will provide a dedicated area for younger viewers featuring carefully selected content suitable for younger audiences, giving parents more control and peace of mind regarding the content their families watch.

Disney+ is available starting at 49.99 Saudi Riyals per month, with no hidden fees, and the ability to cancel at any time. The platform offers content that caters to various interests through a continuously refreshed library that combines a legacy of unforgettable stories with the latest blockbuster films, new original productions, and exclusive works. Disney+ brings together content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Hulu, and FX, offering a diverse package that ranges from documentaries to critically acclaimed dramas, comedies, animated classics, and general entertainment works. Subscribers can also enjoy the second season of the Emmy®️ and BAFTA®️ award-winning series "Rivals," the award-winning comedy series "Crime in the Building," Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia 2," and "Send Help" from 20th Century Studios.

Disney+ also provides advanced parental control tools that ensure a viewing experience suitable for the whole family, allowing subscribers to set access permissions for adult content and create profiles protected by a PIN, alongside existing "Kids World" profiles for children, giving parents and guardians greater peace of mind while using the platform.