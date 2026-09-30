أكدت منصة «قوى» أنه لا يمكن إنشاء عقود للعاملين الحكوميين عبر المنصة قبل استكمال إجراءات إخلاء الطرف وطيّ القيد لدى الجهة الحكومية، من خلال منصة «مسار».


وأوضحت أن من حالات استبعاد العامل من المنشأة أن تكون حالته في «أبشر» أو «مقيم» «خرج ولم يعد» أو «خروجاً نهائياً».


وأوضحت المنصة أن العامل الذي تحولت حالته إلى «متغيب» بسبب بلاغ تغيب من الوزارة، أو بلاغ انقطاع، أو إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية، يمكنه الانتقال إلى صاحب عمل آخر عبر «قوى»، بشرط أن يكون قد أمضى أكثر من 12 شهراً داخل المملكة، على أن يتحمل صاحب العمل الجديد متأخرات رخص العمل الخاصة به.


الخلافات بين طرفي العلاقة التعاقدية


وبيّنت المنصة أن الخلافات بين طرفي العلاقة التعاقدية ليست من اختصاصها، ويمكن التقدم بشأنها عبر خدمة التسوية الودية لدى وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، أو التوجه إلى المحكمة العمالية.


وأشارت إلى أن الدخول إلى «قوى» يتم عبر «نفاذ»، وأن مدير المجموعة يستطيع تفويض مستخدمين آخرين من خلال خدمة «إدارة المستخدمين»، وتُتاح لهم خدمات المنشأة وفق الصلاحيات الممنوحة لهم.


وشددت على أنها منصة إلكترونية، ولا يُعتد عبرها بالمستندات الورقية أو تُعتمد، كما أوضحت أنه لإصدار رخصة عمل، يجب ألا يكون نطاق كيان المنشأة في اللون الأحمر لمدة 8 أسابيع متتالية، باستثناء منشآت التأسيس.