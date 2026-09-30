The "Qiwa" platform confirmed that contracts for government employees cannot be created through the platform before completing the clearance procedures and closing the record with the government entity, through the "Masar" platform.



It clarified that one of the cases for excluding a worker from the establishment is if their status in "Absher" or "Muqeem" is "Exited and Not Returned" or "Final Exit".



The platform explained that a worker whose status has changed to "Absent" due to a report of absence from the ministry, or a report of interruption, or termination of the contractual relationship, can transfer to another employer through "Qiwa", provided that they have spent more than 12 months inside the Kingdom, and that the new employer bears the delays in their work permits.



Disputes Between the Parties of the Contractual Relationship



The platform indicated that disputes between the parties of the contractual relationship are not within its jurisdiction, and they can be submitted through the amicable settlement service at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, or by going to the labor court.



It pointed out that access to "Qiwa" is through "Nafath", and that the group manager can delegate other users through the "User Management" service, granting them access to the establishment's services according to the permissions granted to them.



It emphasized that it is an electronic platform, and paper documents are not recognized or accepted through it. It also clarified that to issue a work permit, the establishment's entity scope must not be in the red for 8 consecutive weeks, except for establishment entities.