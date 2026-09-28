The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has warned financial institutions about increasing challenges in valuing private assets, amid weak liquidity for these investments and difficulties in selling them, coinciding with a rise in investor requests for their funds back.



The Commission urged the financial sector to enhance policies and procedures for valuing and disclosing private assets, emphasizing the importance of enabling investors to understand the mechanisms for determining fair values, the judgments and estimates used in the valuation, and the risks associated with these investments.



The Commission clarified, in a statement issued by its staff today (Monday), that the guidance serves as a reminder of existing requirements and does not include new rules; however, it noted an increased interest in how institutions determine the value of their private investments and the clarity of disclosures provided to investors regarding those values and their risks.



It stressed that private credit requires "special care," given the weak liquidity in its markets and the lack of readily available quoted prices for some loans, which complicates the accurate determination of their values.



It revealed that private credit investments in funds registered in the United States have more than doubled since 2020, indicating the accelerated expansion of this type of asset in recent years.