حذرت هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصات الأمريكية المؤسسات المالية من تحديات متزايدة في تقييم الأصول الخاصة، في ظل ضعف سيولة هذه الاستثمارات وصعوبة بيعها، بالتزامن مع ارتفاع طلبات المستثمرين لاسترداد أموالهم.


ودعت الهيئة القطاع المالي إلى تعزيز سياسات وإجراءات تقييم الأصول الخاصة والإفصاح عنها، مؤكدة أهمية تمكين المستثمرين من فهم آليات تحديد القيم العادلة، والأحكام والتقديرات المستخدمة في التقييم، والمخاطر المرتبطة بهذه الاستثمارات.


وأوضحت الهيئة، في بيان أصدره موظفوها اليوم (الإثنين)، أن التوجيهات تمثل تذكيراً بالمتطلبات القائمة ولا تتضمن قواعد جديدة، إلا أنها أشارت إلى زيادة الاهتمام بالكيفية التي تحدد بها المؤسسات قيمة استثماراتها الخاصة، ومدى وضوح الإفصاحات المقدمة للمستثمرين بشأن تلك القيم ومخاطرها.


وشددت على أن الائتمان الخاص يتطلب «عناية خاصة»، نظراً إلى ضعف السيولة في أسواقه وعدم توافر أسعار معلنة بسهولة لبعض القروض، ما يزيد صعوبة تحديد قيمتها بصورة دقيقة.


وكشفت أن استثمارات الائتمان الخاص في الصناديق المسجلة في الولايات المتحدة ارتفعت بأكثر من الضعف منذ عام 2020، في مؤشر على التوسع المتسارع في هذا النوع من الأصول خلال السنوات الأخيرة.