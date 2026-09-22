The General Authority for Statistics revealed today that the construction cost index in Saudi Arabia increased by 2.3% during August 2026, compared to the same month of the previous year, August 2025.



The data showed that the increase in the construction cost index was driven by a rise in construction costs in the non-residential sector by 2.6%, alongside an increase in construction costs in the residential sector by 2.1% year-on-year.



Costs of Basic Materials



The rise in the construction cost index in the residential sector was influenced by an increase in several cost components, where the costs of basic materials rose by 1.8%, due to a 2% increase in the prices of metal products.



Additionally, the costs of renting equipment and machinery increased by 4.1%, driven by a 5.6% rise in the costs of renting equipment and machinery with an operator.



Labor costs recorded an increase of 5.1%, while energy prices rose by 3% during the same period.



Costs of the Non-Residential Sector



In the non-residential sector, the construction cost index increased by 2.6% year-on-year during August 2026. This increase was due to a rise in the costs of renting equipment and machinery by 5.8%, driven by a 7.2% increase in the costs of renting equipment and machinery with an operator.



Labor costs also rose by 2%, along with an increase in energy costs by 3%.



Prices of Other Construction Materials



The costs of basic materials saw an increase of 1.8%, due to a rise in the prices of other construction materials by 4.3%, and an increase in the prices of wood and carpentry by 2.1%.



On a monthly basis, the construction cost index in August 2026 increased by 0.1% compared to July 2026.



This increase is primarily attributed to the rise in costs in both the residential and non-residential sectors by 0.1% each.