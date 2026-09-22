كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء اليوم، ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء في السعودية بنسبة 2.3% خلال شهر أغسطس 2026، مقارنة بالشهر المماثل من العام السابق أغسطس 2025.


وأظهرت البيانات، أن ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء جاء مدفوعاً بزيادة تكاليف البناء في القطاع غير السكني بنسبة 2.6%، إلى جانب ارتفاع تكاليف البناء في القطاع السكني بنسبة 2.1% على أساس سنوي.

تكاليف المواد الأساسية


وجاء ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء في القطاع السكني متأثراً بارتفاع عدد من مكونات التكاليف، حيث ارتفعت تكاليف المواد الأساسية بنسبة 1.8%، نتيجة ارتفاع أسعار المنتجات المعدنية بنسبة 2%.


كما ارتفعت تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات بنسبة 4.1%، مدفوعة بارتفاع تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات مع مشغل بنسبة 5.6%.


وسجلت تكاليف العمالة ارتفاعاً بنسبة 5.1%، فيما ارتفعت أسعار الطاقة بنسبة 3% خلال الفترة نفسها.

تكاليف القطاع غير السكني


وعلى صعيد القطاع غير السكني، ارتفع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء بنسبة 2.6% على أساس سنوي خلال أغسطس 2026. وجاء هذا الارتفاع نتيجة زيادة تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات بنسبة 5.8%، مدفوعة بارتفاع تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات مع مشغل بنسبة 7.2%.


كما ارتفعت تكاليف العمالة بنسبة 2%، إلى جانب زيادة تكاليف الطاقة بنسبة 3%.

أسعار مواد البناء الأخرى


وشهدت تكاليف المواد الأساسية ارتفاعاً بنسبة 1.8%، نتيجة زيادة أسعار مواد البناء الأخرى بنسبة 4.3%، وارتفاع أسعار الأخشاب والنجارة بنسبة 2.1%.


وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء في أغسطس 2026 بنسبة 0.1% مقارنة بشهر يوليو 2026.


ويُعزى هذا الارتفاع بشكل أساسي إلى زيادة تكاليف القطاعين السكني وغير السكني بنسبة 0.1% لكل منهما.