كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء اليوم، ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء في السعودية بنسبة 2.3% خلال شهر أغسطس 2026، مقارنة بالشهر المماثل من العام السابق أغسطس 2025.
وأظهرت البيانات، أن ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء جاء مدفوعاً بزيادة تكاليف البناء في القطاع غير السكني بنسبة 2.6%، إلى جانب ارتفاع تكاليف البناء في القطاع السكني بنسبة 2.1% على أساس سنوي.
تكاليف المواد الأساسية
وجاء ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء في القطاع السكني متأثراً بارتفاع عدد من مكونات التكاليف، حيث ارتفعت تكاليف المواد الأساسية بنسبة 1.8%، نتيجة ارتفاع أسعار المنتجات المعدنية بنسبة 2%.
كما ارتفعت تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات بنسبة 4.1%، مدفوعة بارتفاع تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات مع مشغل بنسبة 5.6%.
وسجلت تكاليف العمالة ارتفاعاً بنسبة 5.1%، فيما ارتفعت أسعار الطاقة بنسبة 3% خلال الفترة نفسها.
تكاليف القطاع غير السكني
وعلى صعيد القطاع غير السكني، ارتفع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء بنسبة 2.6% على أساس سنوي خلال أغسطس 2026. وجاء هذا الارتفاع نتيجة زيادة تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات بنسبة 5.8%، مدفوعة بارتفاع تكاليف استئجار المعدات والآلات مع مشغل بنسبة 7.2%.
كما ارتفعت تكاليف العمالة بنسبة 2%، إلى جانب زيادة تكاليف الطاقة بنسبة 3%.
أسعار مواد البناء الأخرى
وشهدت تكاليف المواد الأساسية ارتفاعاً بنسبة 1.8%، نتيجة زيادة أسعار مواد البناء الأخرى بنسبة 4.3%، وارتفاع أسعار الأخشاب والنجارة بنسبة 2.1%.
وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع الرقم القياسي لتكاليف البناء في أغسطس 2026 بنسبة 0.1% مقارنة بشهر يوليو 2026.
ويُعزى هذا الارتفاع بشكل أساسي إلى زيادة تكاليف القطاعين السكني وغير السكني بنسبة 0.1% لكل منهما.
The General Authority for Statistics revealed today that the construction cost index in Saudi Arabia increased by 2.3% during August 2026, compared to the same month of the previous year, August 2025.
The data showed that the increase in the construction cost index was driven by a rise in construction costs in the non-residential sector by 2.6%, alongside an increase in construction costs in the residential sector by 2.1% year-on-year.
Costs of Basic Materials
The rise in the construction cost index in the residential sector was influenced by an increase in several cost components, where the costs of basic materials rose by 1.8%, due to a 2% increase in the prices of metal products.
Additionally, the costs of renting equipment and machinery increased by 4.1%, driven by a 5.6% rise in the costs of renting equipment and machinery with an operator.
Labor costs recorded an increase of 5.1%, while energy prices rose by 3% during the same period.
Costs of the Non-Residential Sector
In the non-residential sector, the construction cost index increased by 2.6% year-on-year during August 2026. This increase was due to a rise in the costs of renting equipment and machinery by 5.8%, driven by a 7.2% increase in the costs of renting equipment and machinery with an operator.
Labor costs also rose by 2%, along with an increase in energy costs by 3%.
Prices of Other Construction Materials
The costs of basic materials saw an increase of 1.8%, due to a rise in the prices of other construction materials by 4.3%, and an increase in the prices of wood and carpentry by 2.1%.
On a monthly basis, the construction cost index in August 2026 increased by 0.1% compared to July 2026.
This increase is primarily attributed to the rise in costs in both the residential and non-residential sectors by 0.1% each.