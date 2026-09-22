The Capital Market Authority has urged listed companies to review the policies for the remuneration of board members and the committees derived from them, as well as the executive management, and to ensure that they include clear criteria that are appropriate and related to the performance of the board member and the company's performance.

Disclosure of Criteria



According to what was reported by the "Al-Ikhbariya" channel regarding a new circular from the authority, the authority emphasized the necessity of disclosing these criteria and verifying their implementation, noting that if the remuneration policy does not include the required criteria, companies must take the necessary actions to correct and amend the policy in accordance with the relevant regulatory texts.



The authority stressed the importance of adhering in the future to the provisions of the Capital Market Law and the Companies Law and their executive regulations, in addition to other related regulations that the authority is responsible for implementing.