طالبت هيئة السوق المالية الشركات المدرجة بمراجعة سياسات مكافآت أعضاء مجالس الإدارة واللجان المنبثقة عنها والإدارة التنفيذية، والتأكد من تضمينها معايير واضحة تتناسب وترتبط بأداء عضو مجلس الإدارة وأداء الشركة.

الإفصاح عن المعايير


وبحسب ما نقلته قناة»الإخبارية" عن تعميم جديد للهيئة، أكدت الهيئة ضرورة الإفصاح عن هذه المعايير والتحقق من تنفيذها، مشيرة إلى أنه في حال عدم تضمين سياسة المكافآت للمعايير المطلوبة، فعلى الشركات اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتصحيح وتعديل السياسة بما يتوافق مع النصوص النظامية ذات الصلة.


وشددت الهيئة على ضرورة التقيد مستقبلاً بأحكام نظام السوق المالية ونظام الشركات ولوائحهما التنفيذية، إضافة إلى الأنظمة الأخرى ذات العلاقة التي تختص الهيئة بتطبيقها.