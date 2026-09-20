The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Commission for Industrial Security, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today inaugurated the unified platform and the operations center of the Supreme Commission for Industrial Security "Marqab," during his visit to its headquarters to review the workflow there.



Unifying Digital Services



The Minister of Interior listened to an explanation presented by the Governor of the Supreme Commission for Industrial Security, Engineer Ali bin Mohammed Al-Zahrani, who indicated that the unified platform offers 123 automated services and integrates with more than 30 entities and establishments, aiming to unify digital services and operational procedures, enhance the efficiency and quality of services, support digital transformation, and strengthen readiness and governance, contributing to the protection of vital facilities and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



Monitoring More Than 73 Operations Centers



The Minister of Interior was briefed on the operations center system and its components, which include the crisis management room, the communications center, and the national critical communications network.



The center represents a comprehensive national platform for monitoring more than 73 operations centers across various regions of the Kingdom, exchanging information and reports instantly, and providing a unified operational picture, thereby enhancing coordination among the relevant authorities, contributing to rapid response to incidents and emergencies, supporting decision-making, and raising the level of readiness and business continuity.



Enhancing the Security of Vital Facilities



During the visit, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud reviewed the institutional memory of the commission, which documents the establishment of industrial security in the Kingdom and its stages of development, as well as the commission's contributions to enhancing and protecting vital facilities, alongside the work of the media center and its role in highlighting the commission's efforts and enhancing communication with beneficiaries.



Attending the inauguration were the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Supreme Commission for Industrial Security, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations and member of the Executive Committee of the Supreme Commission for Industrial Security, Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna, and the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan.