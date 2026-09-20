دشّن وزير الداخلية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العُليا للأمن الصناعي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، المنصة الموحدة ومركز عمليات الهيئة العُليا للأمن الصناعي «مرقب»، وذلك خلال زيارته لمقرها للوقوف على سير العمل فيها.

توحيد الخدمات الرقمية


واستمع وزير الداخلية لشرح قدّمه محافظ الهيئة العُليا للأمن الصناعي المهندس عالي بن محمد الزهراني، بيّن خلاله أن المنصة الموحدة تقدم 123 خدمة مؤتمتة، وتتكامل مع أكثر من 30 جهة ومنشأة، بهدف توحيد الخدمات الرقمية والإجراءات التشغيلية، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات وجودتها، ودعم التحول الرقمي، وتعزيز الجاهزية والحوكمة، بما يسهم في حماية المنشآت الحيوية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

متابعة أكثر من 73 مركز عمليات


واطّلع وزير الداخلية على منظومة مركز العمليات ومكوناته، التي تشمل غرفة إدارة الأزمات، ومركز الاتصالات، والشبكة الصناعية الوطنية للاتصالات الحرجة.


ويمثّل المركز منصة وطنية متكاملة لمتابعة أكثر من 73 مركز عمليات في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وتبادل المعلومات والبلاغات بصورة فورية، وتوفير صورة تشغيلية موحدة، بما يعزز التنسيق بين الجهات المعنية، ويسهم في سرعة الاستجابة للحوادث والطوارئ، ودعم اتخاذ القرار، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية واستمرارية الأعمال.

تعزيز أمن المنشآت الحيوية


وكان الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود قد اطّلع خلال الزيارة على الذاكرة المؤسسية للهيئة، التي توثّق نشأة الأمن الصناعي في المملكة ومراحل تطوره، وإسهامات الهيئة في تعزيز أمن المنشآت الحيوية وحمايتها، إلى جانب أعمال المركز الإعلامي ودوره في إبراز جهود الهيئة وتعزيز التواصل مع المستفيدين.


حضر التدشين، نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف ورئيس اللجنة التنفيذية لمجلس إدارة الهيئة العُليا للأمن الصناعي الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات عضو اللجنة التنفيذية لمجلس إدارة الهيئة العُليا للأمن الصناعي محمد بن مهنا المهنا، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان.