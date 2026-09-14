أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان أن إدراج الصكوك السعودية ضمن مؤشرات الأسواق الناشئة يعكس حجم التقدم المحرز في السوق المالية السعودية، مشيرًا إلى أن المملكة تواصل العمل على تعزيز بيئة الاستثمار وتوسيع قنوات التمويل.
وقال الجدعان، خلال كلمته في افتتاح مؤتمر «Money 20/20 الشرق الأوسط» في الرياض: إن رؤية السعودية 2030 أسهمت في توسيع قنوات التمويل والاستثمار، إلى جانب إتاحة بيئة تشريعية أكثر مرونة أمام قطاع التقنية المالية.
تمكين القطاع الخاص
وأشار وزير المالية إلى أن السعودية تستهدف تمكين القطاع الخاص من النمو والمنافسة بصورة متزايدة، بما يعزز دوره في الاقتصاد ويدعم التحول الاقتصادي الذي تشهده البلاد.
وأوضح أن دخول رؤية 2030 مرحلتها الثالثة ينقل التركيز إلى استدامة أثر التحول الاقتصادي، بعد المراحل التي شهدت تنفيذ إصلاحات ومبادرات أسهمت في إعادة تشكيل الاقتصاد ورفع قدرته على مواجهة المتغيرات.
استدامة التحول الاقتصادي
وأضاف الجدعان أن الرؤية أسهمت كذلك في توفير بيئة تشريعية أكثر مرونة لقطاع التقنية المالية، بما يدعم الابتكار ويعزز تطور الخدمات والمنتجات المالية.
وأكد وزير المالية أن توسيع قنوات التمويل والاستثمار وتمكين القطاع الخاص يمثلان جزءًا من المسار الذي تتبعه المملكة لتعزيز تنافسية اقتصادها واستدامة التحول الاقتصادي خلال المرحلة القادمة.
Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that the inclusion of Saudi sukuk in emerging market indices reflects the progress made in the Saudi financial market, noting that the Kingdom continues to work on enhancing the investment environment and expanding financing channels.
Al-Jadaan stated during his speech at the opening of the "Money 20/20 Middle East" conference in Riyadh that Saudi Vision 2030 has contributed to expanding financing and investment channels, in addition to providing a more flexible legislative environment for the financial technology sector.
Empowering the Private Sector
The Finance Minister pointed out that Saudi Arabia aims to empower the private sector to grow and compete increasingly, enhancing its role in the economy and supporting the economic transformation the country is experiencing.
He explained that the entry of Vision 2030 into its third phase shifts the focus to the sustainability of the impact of economic transformation, following the phases that witnessed the implementation of reforms and initiatives that contributed to reshaping the economy and increasing its capacity to face changes.
Sustainability of Economic Transformation
Al-Jadaan added that the vision has also contributed to providing a more flexible legislative environment for the financial technology sector, which supports innovation and enhances the development of financial services and products.
The Finance Minister affirmed that expanding financing and investment channels and empowering the private sector are part of the path the Kingdom is following to enhance the competitiveness of its economy and ensure the sustainability of economic transformation in the upcoming phase.