أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان أن إدراج الصكوك السعودية ضمن مؤشرات الأسواق الناشئة يعكس حجم التقدم المحرز في السوق المالية السعودية، مشيرًا إلى أن المملكة تواصل العمل على تعزيز بيئة الاستثمار وتوسيع قنوات التمويل.

وقال الجدعان، خلال كلمته في افتتاح مؤتمر «Money 20/20 الشرق الأوسط» في الرياض: إن رؤية السعودية 2030 أسهمت في توسيع قنوات التمويل والاستثمار، إلى جانب إتاحة بيئة تشريعية أكثر مرونة أمام قطاع التقنية المالية.

تمكين القطاع الخاص

وأشار وزير المالية إلى أن السعودية تستهدف تمكين القطاع الخاص من النمو والمنافسة بصورة متزايدة، بما يعزز دوره في الاقتصاد ويدعم التحول الاقتصادي الذي تشهده البلاد.

وأوضح أن دخول رؤية 2030 مرحلتها الثالثة ينقل التركيز إلى استدامة أثر التحول الاقتصادي، بعد المراحل التي شهدت تنفيذ إصلاحات ومبادرات أسهمت في إعادة تشكيل الاقتصاد ورفع قدرته على مواجهة المتغيرات.

استدامة التحول الاقتصادي

وأضاف الجدعان أن الرؤية أسهمت كذلك في توفير بيئة تشريعية أكثر مرونة لقطاع التقنية المالية، بما يدعم الابتكار ويعزز تطور الخدمات والمنتجات المالية.

وأكد وزير المالية أن توسيع قنوات التمويل والاستثمار وتمكين القطاع الخاص يمثلان جزءًا من المسار الذي تتبعه المملكة لتعزيز تنافسية اقتصادها واستدامة التحول الاقتصادي خلال المرحلة القادمة.