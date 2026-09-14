Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that the inclusion of Saudi sukuk in emerging market indices reflects the progress made in the Saudi financial market, noting that the Kingdom continues to work on enhancing the investment environment and expanding financing channels.

Al-Jadaan stated during his speech at the opening of the "Money 20/20 Middle East" conference in Riyadh that Saudi Vision 2030 has contributed to expanding financing and investment channels, in addition to providing a more flexible legislative environment for the financial technology sector.

Empowering the Private Sector

The Finance Minister pointed out that Saudi Arabia aims to empower the private sector to grow and compete increasingly, enhancing its role in the economy and supporting the economic transformation the country is experiencing.

He explained that the entry of Vision 2030 into its third phase shifts the focus to the sustainability of the impact of economic transformation, following the phases that witnessed the implementation of reforms and initiatives that contributed to reshaping the economy and increasing its capacity to face changes.

Sustainability of Economic Transformation

Al-Jadaan added that the vision has also contributed to providing a more flexible legislative environment for the financial technology sector, which supports innovation and enhances the development of financial services and products.

The Finance Minister affirmed that expanding financing and investment channels and empowering the private sector are part of the path the Kingdom is following to enhance the competitiveness of its economy and ensure the sustainability of economic transformation in the upcoming phase.