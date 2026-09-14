The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended five expatriates of Pakistani nationality for violating environmental regulations by exploiting sediments in the Riyadh area, and legal procedures were applied against them. The forces clarified that three pieces of equipment used for dredging and transporting soil were seized.

Entry with a Vehicle in the Protected Areas

The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by entering with his vehicle into the protected wetlands and natural reserves in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were taken against him. The forces indicated that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected wetlands and natural reserves can reach 2000 Riyals.

Camping Without a License

The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by camping without a license in the Asir region, and legal procedures were applied against him. The forces clarified that the penalty for camping in forests or national parks without a license is a fine of up to 3000 Riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling 911 in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.