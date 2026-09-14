ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي خمسة مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسية الباكستانية، لاستغلالهم الرواسب في منطقة الرياض، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم. وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط ثلاث معدات تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة.

دخول بمركبة في الفياض

وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة لدخوله بمركبته في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه. وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية تصل إلى 2000 ريال.

تخييم دون ترخيص

وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة التخييم دون ترخيص في منطقة عسير، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه. وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة مخالفة التخييم في الغابات أو المتنزهات الوطنية دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى 3000 ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والرياض، والشرقية، و999، و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.