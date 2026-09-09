ارتفع سعر الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه في خمسة بنوك، خلال تعاملات اليوم، مقارنة بتعاملات أمس. وفق أسعار الصرف المنشورة على مواقع البنوك الإلكترونية.

وسجل سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع، وبنك القاهرة 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.63 جنيه للبيع.

وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.55 جنيه للشراء، و13.63 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي: 13.6 جنيه للشراء، و13.63 جنيه للبيع.

تداولات أمس

وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.54 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 13.52 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع، ومتوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري سجل 13.54 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع.

وفي بنك مصر 13.52 جنيه للشراء، 13.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.50 جنيه للشراء، 13.58 جنيه للبيع. والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.54 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.20 جنيه للشراء، 13.56 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.51 جنيه للشراء، و13.57 جنيه للبيع.