The price of the Saudi riyal has risen against the pound in five banks during today's transactions, compared to yesterday's transactions, according to the exchange rates published on the banks' electronic websites.

The exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the National Bank of Egypt was 13.58 pounds for buying and 13.64 pounds for selling, at Banque Misr it was 13.58 pounds for buying and 13.64 pounds for selling, and at Banque du Caire it was 13.57 pounds for buying and 13.63 pounds for selling.

At Alexandria Bank, it was 13.55 pounds for buying and 13.63 pounds for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank: 13.6 pounds for buying and 13.63 pounds for selling.

Yesterday's Transactions

In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 13.54 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 13.52 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling, and the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 13.54 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling.

At Banque Misr, it was 13.52 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling, at Alexandria Bank 13.50 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling. The Commercial International Bank had 13.54 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.20 pounds for buying and 13.56 pounds for selling, while at Al Baraka Bank it was 13.51 pounds for buying and 13.57 pounds for selling.