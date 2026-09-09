ارتفع سعر الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه في خمسة بنوك، خلال تعاملات اليوم، مقارنة بتعاملات أمس. وفق أسعار الصرف المنشورة على مواقع البنوك الإلكترونية.
وسجل سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 13.58 جنيه للشراء، و13.64 جنيه للبيع، وبنك القاهرة 13.57 جنيه للشراء، و13.63 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.55 جنيه للشراء، و13.63 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي: 13.6 جنيه للشراء، و13.63 جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 13.54 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 13.52 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع، ومتوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري سجل 13.54 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 13.52 جنيه للشراء، 13.58 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 13.50 جنيه للشراء، 13.58 جنيه للبيع. والبنك التجاري الدولي 13.54 جنيه للشراء، و13.58 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 13.20 جنيه للشراء، 13.56 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.51 جنيه للشراء، و13.57 جنيه للبيع.
The price of the Saudi riyal has risen against the pound in five banks during today's transactions, compared to yesterday's transactions, according to the exchange rates published on the banks' electronic websites.
The exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the National Bank of Egypt was 13.58 pounds for buying and 13.64 pounds for selling, at Banque Misr it was 13.58 pounds for buying and 13.64 pounds for selling, and at Banque du Caire it was 13.57 pounds for buying and 13.63 pounds for selling.
At Alexandria Bank, it was 13.55 pounds for buying and 13.63 pounds for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank: 13.6 pounds for buying and 13.63 pounds for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 13.54 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate was 13.52 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling, and the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 13.54 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling.
At Banque Misr, it was 13.52 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling, at Alexandria Bank 13.50 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling. The Commercial International Bank had 13.54 pounds for buying and 13.58 pounds for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.20 pounds for buying and 13.56 pounds for selling, while at Al Baraka Bank it was 13.51 pounds for buying and 13.57 pounds for selling.