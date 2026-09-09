The Global Innovation Index has ranked Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, among the top 100 innovative hubs worldwide for 2026, placing the city at 92nd globally, making it the only Gulf city in the ranking.



Riyadh's advancement is driven by notable performance in innovation and research and development indicators, as the city secured 419 venture capital deals in the innovation sector, along with submitting 162 international patent applications.



Supporting Researchers and Innovators



The report highlighted the role of several research institutions and major companies in enhancing Riyadh's status.



Riyadh's classification among the top 100 innovative hubs globally comes amid the Kingdom's efforts to strengthen the research, development, and innovation ecosystem, support researchers and innovators, and provide the necessary incentives for sector growth and global competitiveness, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.