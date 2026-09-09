صنّف مؤشر الابتكار العالمي مدينة الرياض السعودية ضمن أفضل 100 تجمع ابتكاري على مستوى العالم لعام 2026، لتحتل المرتبة الـ 92 عالمياً، وتصبح المدينة الخليجية الوحيدة ضمن التصنيف.


وجاء تقدم الرياض مدفوعاً بأداء لافت في مؤشرات الابتكار والبحث والتطوير، إذ أبرمت المدينة 419 صفقة لرأس المال الجريء في مجال الابتكار، إلى جانب تقديم 162 طلباً دولياً للحصول على براءات اختراع.


دعم الباحثين والمبتكرين


وأشار التقرير إلى دور عدد من المؤسسات البحثية والشركات الكبرى في تعزيز مكانة الرياض.


ويأتي تصنيف مدينة الرياض ضمن أفضل 100 تجمع ابتكاري عالمياً في ظل جهود المملكة لتعزيز منظومة البحث والتطوير والابتكار، ودعم الباحثين والمبتكرين، وتوفير الحوافز اللازمة لنمو القطاع ورفع تنافسيته عالمياً، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.