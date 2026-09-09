صنّف مؤشر الابتكار العالمي مدينة الرياض السعودية ضمن أفضل 100 تجمع ابتكاري على مستوى العالم لعام 2026، لتحتل المرتبة الـ 92 عالمياً، وتصبح المدينة الخليجية الوحيدة ضمن التصنيف.
وجاء تقدم الرياض مدفوعاً بأداء لافت في مؤشرات الابتكار والبحث والتطوير، إذ أبرمت المدينة 419 صفقة لرأس المال الجريء في مجال الابتكار، إلى جانب تقديم 162 طلباً دولياً للحصول على براءات اختراع.
دعم الباحثين والمبتكرين
وأشار التقرير إلى دور عدد من المؤسسات البحثية والشركات الكبرى في تعزيز مكانة الرياض.
ويأتي تصنيف مدينة الرياض ضمن أفضل 100 تجمع ابتكاري عالمياً في ظل جهود المملكة لتعزيز منظومة البحث والتطوير والابتكار، ودعم الباحثين والمبتكرين، وتوفير الحوافز اللازمة لنمو القطاع ورفع تنافسيته عالمياً، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
The Global Innovation Index has ranked Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, among the top 100 innovative hubs worldwide for 2026, placing the city at 92nd globally, making it the only Gulf city in the ranking.
Riyadh's advancement is driven by notable performance in innovation and research and development indicators, as the city secured 419 venture capital deals in the innovation sector, along with submitting 162 international patent applications.
Supporting Researchers and Innovators
The report highlighted the role of several research institutions and major companies in enhancing Riyadh's status.
Riyadh's classification among the top 100 innovative hubs globally comes amid the Kingdom's efforts to strengthen the research, development, and innovation ecosystem, support researchers and innovators, and provide the necessary incentives for sector growth and global competitiveness, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.