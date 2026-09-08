حققت أسواق الأسهم في اليابان وكوريا الجنوبية مكاسب قوية، مدعومة بصعود أسهم شركات أشباه الموصلات والتفاؤل المستمر بشأن الطلب المرتبط بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأنهى مؤشر «نيكي 225» الياباني التعاملات مرتفعاً بنسبة 2.1% عند 66,399.84 نقطة، فيما قفز مؤشر «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي بنسبة 4.6% إلى 6,995.39 نقطة.
«سامسونغ» و«SK Hynix» تقودان الصعود
وقادت شركات صناعة الرقائق مكاسب السوق الكورية، إذ ارتفع سهم «سامسونغ إلكترونيكس» بنسبة 5.7%، وقفز سهم شركة «SK Hynix» المتخصصة في رقائق الذاكرة بنسبة 8.1%.
وفي اليابان، ارتفع سهم «رينيساس إلكترونيكس» بنسبة 3.1%، وصعد «روم» بنسبة 7.8%، فيما زاد سهم «طوكيو إلكترون» بنسبة 4.7%.
الذكاء الاصطناعي يدعم أسهم التكنولوجيا
وجاء الصعود في ظل استمرار إقبال المستثمرين على شركات الأجهزة وأشباه الموصلات المرتبطة بقطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي لا يزال يشكل أحد أبرز محركات أسواق التكنولوجيا الآسيوية.
وفي المقابل، لم تكن المكاسب شاملة لجميع الأسواق الآسيوية، إذ تراجع مؤشر «هانغ سنغ» في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 0.9% إلى 25,413.12 نقطة، بينما سجل مؤشر شنغهاي المركب ارتفاعاً طفيفاً بأقل من 0.1%.
تباين في الأسواق العالمية
وفي أستراليا، ارتفع مؤشر «S&P/ASX 200» بأقل من 0.1%، بينما اتجهت الأسواق الأوروبية إلى أداء متباين، في وقت كانت الأسواق الأمريكية مغلقة بمناسبة عطلة «عيد العمال».
وتترقب الأسواق العالمية في الوقت ذاته تحركات البنوك المركزية وبيانات التضخم الأمريكية، وسط استمرار تأثير أسعار الطاقة والتطورات الجيوسياسية في توجهات المستثمرين.
The stock markets in Japan and South Korea achieved strong gains, supported by the rise of semiconductor companies' stocks and ongoing optimism regarding demand related to artificial intelligence technologies.
The Japanese "Nikkei 225" index ended trading up by 2.1% at 66,399.84 points, while the South Korean "KOSPI" index jumped by 4.6% to 6,995.39 points.
"Samsung" and "SK Hynix" Lead the Rise
Chipmakers led the gains in the Korean market, with "Samsung Electronics" shares rising by 5.7%, and shares of "SK Hynix," a memory chip specialist, soaring by 8.1%.
In Japan, "Renesas Electronics" shares increased by 3.1%, while "Rohm" rose by 7.8%, and "Tokyo Electron" shares climbed by 4.7%.
Artificial Intelligence Supports Tech Stocks
The rise came amid continued investor interest in hardware and semiconductor companies linked to the artificial intelligence sector, which remains one of the key drivers of Asian technology markets.
In contrast, the gains were not universal across all Asian markets, as the "Hang Seng" index in Hong Kong fell by 0.9% to 25,413.12 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index recorded a slight increase of less than 0.1%.
Mixed Performance in Global Markets
In Australia, the "S&P/ASX 200" index rose by less than 0.1%, while European markets showed mixed performance, as U.S. markets were closed for the "Labor Day" holiday.
At the same time, global markets are awaiting central bank movements and U.S. inflation data, amid the ongoing impact of energy prices and geopolitical developments on investor sentiments.