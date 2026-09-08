حققت أسواق الأسهم في اليابان وكوريا الجنوبية مكاسب قوية، مدعومة بصعود أسهم شركات أشباه الموصلات والتفاؤل المستمر بشأن الطلب المرتبط بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأنهى مؤشر «نيكي 225» الياباني التعاملات مرتفعاً بنسبة 2.1% عند 66,399.84 نقطة، فيما قفز مؤشر «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي بنسبة 4.6% إلى 6,995.39 نقطة.

«سامسونغ» و«SK Hynix» تقودان الصعود

وقادت شركات صناعة الرقائق مكاسب السوق الكورية، إذ ارتفع سهم «سامسونغ إلكترونيكس» بنسبة 5.7%، وقفز سهم شركة «SK Hynix» المتخصصة في رقائق الذاكرة بنسبة 8.1%.

وفي اليابان، ارتفع سهم «رينيساس إلكترونيكس» بنسبة 3.1%، وصعد «روم» بنسبة 7.8%، فيما زاد سهم «طوكيو إلكترون» بنسبة 4.7%.

الذكاء الاصطناعي يدعم أسهم التكنولوجيا

وجاء الصعود في ظل استمرار إقبال المستثمرين على شركات الأجهزة وأشباه الموصلات المرتبطة بقطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي لا يزال يشكل أحد أبرز محركات أسواق التكنولوجيا الآسيوية.

وفي المقابل، لم تكن المكاسب شاملة لجميع الأسواق الآسيوية، إذ تراجع مؤشر «هانغ سنغ» في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 0.9% إلى 25,413.12 نقطة، بينما سجل مؤشر شنغهاي المركب ارتفاعاً طفيفاً بأقل من 0.1%.

تباين في الأسواق العالمية

وفي أستراليا، ارتفع مؤشر «S&P/ASX 200» بأقل من 0.1%، بينما اتجهت الأسواق الأوروبية إلى أداء متباين، في وقت كانت الأسواق الأمريكية مغلقة بمناسبة عطلة «عيد العمال».

وتترقب الأسواق العالمية في الوقت ذاته تحركات البنوك المركزية وبيانات التضخم الأمريكية، وسط استمرار تأثير أسعار الطاقة والتطورات الجيوسياسية في توجهات المستثمرين.