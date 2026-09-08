The stock markets in Japan and South Korea achieved strong gains, supported by the rise of semiconductor companies' stocks and ongoing optimism regarding demand related to artificial intelligence technologies.

The Japanese "Nikkei 225" index ended trading up by 2.1% at 66,399.84 points, while the South Korean "KOSPI" index jumped by 4.6% to 6,995.39 points.

"Samsung" and "SK Hynix" Lead the Rise

Chipmakers led the gains in the Korean market, with "Samsung Electronics" shares rising by 5.7%, and shares of "SK Hynix," a memory chip specialist, soaring by 8.1%.

In Japan, "Renesas Electronics" shares increased by 3.1%, while "Rohm" rose by 7.8%, and "Tokyo Electron" shares climbed by 4.7%.

Artificial Intelligence Supports Tech Stocks

The rise came amid continued investor interest in hardware and semiconductor companies linked to the artificial intelligence sector, which remains one of the key drivers of Asian technology markets.

In contrast, the gains were not universal across all Asian markets, as the "Hang Seng" index in Hong Kong fell by 0.9% to 25,413.12 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index recorded a slight increase of less than 0.1%.

Mixed Performance in Global Markets

In Australia, the "S&P/ASX 200" index rose by less than 0.1%, while European markets showed mixed performance, as U.S. markets were closed for the "Labor Day" holiday.

At the same time, global markets are awaiting central bank movements and U.S. inflation data, amid the ongoing impact of energy prices and geopolitical developments on investor sentiments.