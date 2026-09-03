أكد محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان التزام الصندوق بالحوكمة الجيدة من خلال مركز الحوكمة ودوره الداعم للقدرات المؤسسية. جاء ذلك في ملتقى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة لأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، الذي افتتحه الرميان، بحضور قادة من صندوق الاستثمارات وشركات محفظته؛ لتعزيز التعاون ومناقشة أفضل ممارسات الحوكمة.
جذب رؤوس الأموال
وقال الرميان، خلال الملتقى: «الحوكمة القوية التي يتمتع بها الصندوق تدعم طموحه في جذب رؤوس الأموال وتعزيز استدامة شركاته وجاذبيتها الاستثمارية». وأضاف: «هناك ثلاث مزايا من الممكن أن تسهم في تمكين شركات الصندوق حال استُخدمت بصورة أكثر منهجية: قوة شراكات الصندوق، والرؤى التي توفرها بياناتها، وقدرة الحوكمة التي بنتها».
أثر ملموس
وتابع: «يظهر التزامنا بالحوكمة الجيدة من خلال (مركز الحوكمة) ودوره الداعم للقدرات المؤسسية، وقد أنشأ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة هذا المركز لتحويل طموحاتنا الخاصة بالحوكمة إلى أثر ملموس داخل مجالس الإدارة. ومنذ تأسيسه في 2020، تطور المركز ليصبح منصة للمملكة والمنطقة في مجال المعرفة بالحوكمة، وبناء القدرات، والريادة الفكرية».
وفي جلسة حوارية على هامش الملتقى، ناقش وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، أبرز الدروس المستفادة من تجربة التحول السياحي في المملكة، ومسيرة نمو المنظومة وتطور أثرها.
The Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, confirmed the Fund's commitment to good governance through the Governance Center and its role in supporting institutional capabilities. This was stated at the Public Investment Fund Forum for Board Members, which was inaugurated by Al-Rumayyan, in the presence of leaders from the Fund and its portfolio companies; to enhance cooperation and discuss best governance practices.
Attracting Capital
Al-Rumayyan said during the forum: “The strong governance that the Fund enjoys supports its ambition to attract capital and enhance the sustainability and investment appeal of its companies.” He added: “There are three advantages that could contribute to empowering the Fund's companies if used in a more systematic manner: the strength of the Fund's partnerships, the insights provided by its data, and the governance capability it has built.”
Concrete Impact
He continued: “Our commitment to good governance is evident through the (Governance Center) and its role in supporting institutional capabilities. The Public Investment Fund established this center to translate our governance aspirations into a tangible impact within boards of directors. Since its establishment in 2020, the center has evolved to become a platform for the Kingdom and the region in the field of governance knowledge, capacity building, and thought leadership.”
In a panel discussion on the sidelines of the forum, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb discussed the key lessons learned from the tourism transformation experience in the Kingdom and the growth journey of the system and the development of its impact.