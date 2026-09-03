أكد محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان التزام الصندوق بالحوكمة الجيدة من خلال مركز الحوكمة ودوره الداعم للقدرات المؤسسية. جاء ذلك في ملتقى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة لأعضاء مجلس الإدارة، الذي افتتحه الرميان، بحضور قادة من صندوق الاستثمارات وشركات محفظته؛ لتعزيز التعاون ومناقشة أفضل ممارسات الحوكمة.

جذب رؤوس الأموال

وقال الرميان، خلال الملتقى: «الحوكمة القوية التي يتمتع بها الصندوق تدعم طموحه في جذب رؤوس الأموال وتعزيز استدامة شركاته وجاذبيتها الاستثمارية». وأضاف: «هناك ثلاث مزايا من الممكن أن تسهم في تمكين شركات الصندوق حال استُخدمت بصورة أكثر منهجية: قوة شراكات الصندوق، والرؤى التي توفرها بياناتها، وقدرة الحوكمة التي بنتها».

أثر ملموس

وتابع: «يظهر التزامنا بالحوكمة الجيدة من خلال (مركز الحوكمة) ودوره الداعم للقدرات المؤسسية، وقد أنشأ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة هذا المركز لتحويل طموحاتنا الخاصة بالحوكمة إلى أثر ملموس داخل مجالس الإدارة. ومنذ تأسيسه في 2020، تطور المركز ليصبح منصة للمملكة والمنطقة في مجال المعرفة بالحوكمة، وبناء القدرات، والريادة الفكرية».

وفي جلسة حوارية على هامش الملتقى، ناقش وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، أبرز الدروس المستفادة من تجربة التحول السياحي في المملكة، ومسيرة نمو المنظومة وتطور أثرها.