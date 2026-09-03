The Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, confirmed the Fund's commitment to good governance through the Governance Center and its role in supporting institutional capabilities. This was stated at the Public Investment Fund Forum for Board Members, which was inaugurated by Al-Rumayyan, in the presence of leaders from the Fund and its portfolio companies; to enhance cooperation and discuss best governance practices.

Attracting Capital

Al-Rumayyan said during the forum: “The strong governance that the Fund enjoys supports its ambition to attract capital and enhance the sustainability and investment appeal of its companies.” He added: “There are three advantages that could contribute to empowering the Fund's companies if used in a more systematic manner: the strength of the Fund's partnerships, the insights provided by its data, and the governance capability it has built.”

Concrete Impact

He continued: “Our commitment to good governance is evident through the (Governance Center) and its role in supporting institutional capabilities. The Public Investment Fund established this center to translate our governance aspirations into a tangible impact within boards of directors. Since its establishment in 2020, the center has evolved to become a platform for the Kingdom and the region in the field of governance knowledge, capacity building, and thought leadership.”

In a panel discussion on the sidelines of the forum, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb discussed the key lessons learned from the tourism transformation experience in the Kingdom and the growth journey of the system and the development of its impact.