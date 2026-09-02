Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan announced that the global economy has shown resilience in the face of shocks, but at the same time, it has become more susceptible to risks.

Enhancing Economic Resilience

The minister stated during the second meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20, in Asheville, North Carolina, USA, that recent experiences have confirmed the importance of enhancing economic resilience through diversifying production alternatives, ensuring the availability of stocks, and maintaining infrastructure with spare capacity, as the first line of economic defense against shocks.

The minister emphasized the importance of enhancing the ability of economies to achieve strong and sustainable growth in the long term, noting that the constraints limiting growth vary from one economy to another and change with the stages of its development.

He explained that enhancing growth potential requires identifying the most impactful constraints at each stage and adapting policies and reforms to suit the nature of these challenges and their evolution.

In the session on "Global Imbalances," Al-Jadaan affirmed that surpluses and deficits may reflect differing conditions and economic structures among countries, and do not necessarily represent an imbalance in themselves. He noted that effective addressing of global imbalances requires looking beyond trade flows, including local financial and economic conditions and the structural factors causing them.

Addressing Debt Challenges

In the "Sovereign Debt" session, Al-Jadaan pointed out that building a more resilient international system to address debt challenges is not limited to more effective handling of debt crises in vulnerable countries, but also requires reducing the accumulation of debts that do not contribute to achieving sustainable economic and developmental returns.

He stressed that enhancing countries' capabilities to assess their financing needs and manage the sustainability of their debts is a fundamental pillar for preventing liquidity pressures from turning into deeper debt crises.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Al-Jadaan held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries and senior officials of international financial institutions, discussing global economic developments, financial issues of mutual interest, and opportunities to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in economic and financial fields.