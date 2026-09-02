أعلن وزير المالية محمد الجدعان أن الاقتصاد العالمي أظهر قدرة على الصمود في مواجهة الصدمات، إلا أنه أصبح في الوقت ذاته أكثر عرضة للمخاطر.

تعزيز المرونة الاقتصادية

وقال الوزير الجدعان خلال الاجتماع الثاني لوزراء المالية ومحافظي البنوك المركزية لمجموعة العشرين، في مدينة آشفيل بولاية كارولاينا الشمالية في الولايات المتحدة، إن التجارب الأخيرة أكدت أهمية تعزيز المرونة الاقتصادية من خلال تنويع بدائل الإنتاج، وضمان توافر المخزونات، والحفاظ على بنية تحتية ذات طاقة استيعابية احتياطية، باعتبارها خط الدفاع الاقتصادي الأول في مواجهة الصدمات.

وشدد الوزير على أهمية تعزيز قدرة الاقتصادات على تحقيق نمو قوي ومستدام على المدى الطويل، وأشار إلى أن القيود التي تحد من النمو تختلف من اقتصاد إلى آخر وتتغير مع مراحل تطوره.

وأوضح أن تعزيز إمكانات النمو يتطلب تحديد القيود الأكثر تأثيراً في كل مرحلة، وتكييف السياسات والإصلاحات بما يتناسب مع طبيعة هذه التحديات وتطورها.

وفي جلسة «الاختلالات العالمية»، أكد الجدعان أن الفوائض والعجوزات الخارجية قد تعكس اختلاف الظروف والهياكل الاقتصادية بين الدول، ولا تمثل بالضرورة اختلالاً في حد ذاتها، وأشار إلى أن المعالجة الفاعلة للاختلالات العالمية تتطلب النظر إلى ما يتجاوز التدفقات التجارية، بما في ذلك الأوضاع المالية والاقتصادية المحلية والعوامل الهيكلية المسببة لها.

معالجة تحديات الديون

وفي جلسة «الديون السيادية»، أشار الجدعان إلى أن بناء منظومة دولية أكثر متانة لمعالجة تحديات الديون لا يقتصر على التعامل بفاعلية أكبر مع أزمات الديون في الدول الهشة، بل يتطلب أيضاً الحد من تراكم الديون التي لا تسهم في تحقيق عوائد اقتصادية وتنموية مستدامة.

وشدد على أن تعزيز قدرات الدول على تقييم احتياجاتها التمويلية وإدارة استدامة ديونها يمثل ركيزة أساسية للوقاية من تحول ضغوط السيولة إلى أزمات ديون أعمق.

وعلى هامش الاجتماعات، عقد الجدعان عدداً من اللقاءات الثنائية مع نظرائه من الدول المشاركة وكبار مسؤولي المؤسسات المالية الدولية، تناولت التطورات الاقتصادية العالمية، والقضايا المالية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وفرص تعزيز التعاون وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات الاقتصادية والمالية.