كشف تقرير حكومي أن قطاع الفضاء السعودي مرشح للنمو أربعة أضعاف خلال العقد القادم، ليرتفع من 8.7 مليار دولار في عام 2024 إلى 31.6 مليار دولار بحلول عام 2035.
وأوضح تقرير «الاستدامة الرقمية والفضائية 2026»، الصادر عن هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتكنولوجيا في أغسطس 2026، أن الاستثمارات المرتقبة ستتوزع على أقمار الاتصالات، والمراقبة الأرضية، ومبادرات استكشاف الفضاء.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن التوسع المتوقع في القطاع سيدعمه نمو صناعة الأقمار الاصطناعية المحلية، والبنية الأساسية الأرضية، والخدمات الرقمية عبر الأقمار الاصطناعية، المصممة لمساندة شبكات الاتصالات الأرضية والمراقبة الصناعية.
وسلط التقرير الضوء على حصول السعودية على المركز الأول في مؤشر تنمية الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، باعتباره أحد أبرز إنجازات المملكة في مجال الاستدامة الرقمية خلال عام 2025.
واستعرض التقرير عدداً من الجهود والمبادرات السعودية في مجالات الاقتصاد الدائري الرقمي، واستدامة الفضاء، وبناء القدرات التنظيمية، والتعاون الدولي، إلى جانب توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الفضاء ورصد الأرض بالأقمار الصناعية في معالجة تحديات بيئية وتنموية.
وتناول التقرير قصص نجاح وطنية في جوانب بيئية واقتصادية واجتماعية، بمشاركة أكثر من 25 جهة من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، كما استعرض توجهات مستقبلية لتعزيز استدامة القطاعين الرقمي والفضائي، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وأهداف التنمية المستدامة.
A government report revealed that the Saudi space sector is poised to grow fourfold over the next decade, increasing from $8.7 billion in 2024 to $31.6 billion by 2035.
The report titled "Digital and Space Sustainability 2026," issued by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority in August 2026, indicated that the anticipated investments will be distributed across communication satellites, earth monitoring, and space exploration initiatives.
The report noted that the expected expansion in the sector will be supported by the growth of the local satellite industry, ground infrastructure, and digital services via satellites, designed to support terrestrial communication networks and industrial monitoring.
The report highlighted Saudi Arabia's achievement of first place in the Communications and Information Technology Development Index, marking it as one of the Kingdom's notable accomplishments in digital sustainability during 2025.
The report reviewed several Saudi efforts and initiatives in the areas of digital circular economy, space sustainability, building regulatory capacities, and international cooperation, alongside the application of artificial intelligence technologies and space and earth observation via satellites to address environmental and developmental challenges.
It also discussed national success stories in environmental, economic, and social aspects, with the participation of more than 25 entities from the public and private sectors, and presented future trends to enhance the sustainability of the digital and space sectors, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.