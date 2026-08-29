A government report revealed that the Saudi space sector is poised to grow fourfold over the next decade, increasing from $8.7 billion in 2024 to $31.6 billion by 2035.



The report titled "Digital and Space Sustainability 2026," issued by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority in August 2026, indicated that the anticipated investments will be distributed across communication satellites, earth monitoring, and space exploration initiatives.



The report noted that the expected expansion in the sector will be supported by the growth of the local satellite industry, ground infrastructure, and digital services via satellites, designed to support terrestrial communication networks and industrial monitoring.



The report highlighted Saudi Arabia's achievement of first place in the Communications and Information Technology Development Index, marking it as one of the Kingdom's notable accomplishments in digital sustainability during 2025.



The report reviewed several Saudi efforts and initiatives in the areas of digital circular economy, space sustainability, building regulatory capacities, and international cooperation, alongside the application of artificial intelligence technologies and space and earth observation via satellites to address environmental and developmental challenges.



It also discussed national success stories in environmental, economic, and social aspects, with the participation of more than 25 entities from the public and private sectors, and presented future trends to enhance the sustainability of the digital and space sectors, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.