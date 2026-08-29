كشف تقرير حكومي أن قطاع الفضاء السعودي مرشح للنمو أربعة أضعاف خلال العقد القادم، ليرتفع من 8.7 مليار دولار في عام 2024 إلى 31.6 مليار دولار بحلول عام 2035.


وأوضح تقرير «الاستدامة الرقمية والفضائية 2026»، الصادر عن هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتكنولوجيا في أغسطس 2026، أن الاستثمارات المرتقبة ستتوزع على أقمار الاتصالات، والمراقبة الأرضية، ومبادرات استكشاف الفضاء.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن التوسع المتوقع في القطاع سيدعمه نمو صناعة الأقمار الاصطناعية المحلية، والبنية الأساسية الأرضية، والخدمات الرقمية عبر الأقمار الاصطناعية، المصممة لمساندة شبكات الاتصالات الأرضية والمراقبة الصناعية.


وسلط التقرير الضوء على حصول السعودية على المركز الأول في مؤشر تنمية الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، باعتباره أحد أبرز إنجازات المملكة في مجال الاستدامة الرقمية خلال عام 2025.


واستعرض التقرير عدداً من الجهود والمبادرات السعودية في مجالات الاقتصاد الدائري الرقمي، واستدامة الفضاء، وبناء القدرات التنظيمية، والتعاون الدولي، إلى جانب توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الفضاء ورصد الأرض بالأقمار الصناعية في معالجة تحديات بيئية وتنموية.


وتناول التقرير قصص نجاح وطنية في جوانب بيئية واقتصادية واجتماعية، بمشاركة أكثر من 25 جهة من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، كما استعرض توجهات مستقبلية لتعزيز استدامة القطاعين الرقمي والفضائي، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وأهداف التنمية المستدامة.