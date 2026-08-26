أعلنت شركة دارا للتطوير العقاري توقيع شراكة تطوير استراتيجية مع مجموعة العطير العقارية تحت عنوان «شراكة تصنع المستقبل» من خلال حفل توقيع الشراكة الذي أقيم يوم أمس الثلاثاء بمدينة مكة المكرمة، وسط حضور من قيادات الجهات الحكومية والخاصة ونخبة من رجال الأعمال والمطورين والمؤثرين.

وتهدف هذه الشراكة إلى تطوير مجمعات سكنية فاخرة مقسمة على مشروعين «مشروع جادة الصفوة» و«مشروع الصفوة غاردنز» في مخطط الصفوة الواقع على طريق الدائري الرابع داخل حد الحرم، وعلى بعد دقائق عن المسجد الحرام، والتي تضم نحو 200 وحدة سكنية متنوعة على مساحة إجمالية تتجاوز 20 ألف متر مربع، وبإجمالي مسطحات بناء 105,101 ألف م2 وبقيمة تتجاوز 250 مليون ريال.

ويأتي إطلاق هذه الشراكة في توقيت مهم بالتزامن مع إطلاق الهوية الجديدة لمجموعة العطير العقارية، وما تحمله من رؤية واستراتيجية جديدة تعكس طموح المجموعة ودورها في تنمية القطاع العقاري في المملكة.

من جانبه، أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة دارا للتطوير العقاري عبدالرحمن المالكي، خلال كلمته التي ألقاها في الحفل، بأن هذه الشراكة تمثل تكاملاً حقيقياً بين خبرات ورؤى مشتركة، وفرصة لصناعة مشاريع نوعية تترك أثراً يتجاوز حدود المشروع نفسه، وذلك من خلال تقديم خيارات تلبي تطلعات الراغبين بالتملك والاستثمار في العاصمة المقدسة، والمساهمة في رفع جودة الحياة، وجعل الاستدامة والجودة جزءاً أساسياً من المنتج العقاري الذي نقدمه.

وتأتي هذه المشاريع في مدينة مكة المكرمة؛ المدينة التي تحمل مكانة استثنائية، وتشهد اليوم تحولاً عمرانياً وتنموياً كبيراً، مدفوعاً برؤية المملكة 2030 وطموحاتها في تطوير المدن وتحسين جودة الحياة مع قرار السماح بتملك غير السعوديين للعقارات في مكة والمدينة.

ومن هنا، فإن مسؤوليتنا كمطورين لا تقتصر على مواكبة هذا التحول، بل أن نكون جزءاً منه، وشركاء في صناعته.

وفي دارا نؤمن أن المستقبل العقاري في المملكة سيُبنى من خلال شراكات قوية، ومنتجات نوعية، وقرارات استثمارية بعيدة المدى تسهم في رفع نسبة التملك للمواطنين والمرتبطة بمستهدفات برنامج الإسكان.

واليوم نبدأ مع مجموعة العطير العقارية فصلاً جديداً من هذه الرحلة، ونطمح أن تكون هذه الشراكة نموذجاً لشراكات قادمة، ومشاريع تصنع قيمة حقيقية للمستفيد، وللمستثمر، وللمدينة.

يذكر أن شركة دارا للتطوير العقاري تأسست عام 2014 في مدينة مكة المكرمة، ولديها سجل حافل من الإنجازات، حيث قامت بتطوير أكثر من 55 مشروعاً وساهمت في تملك أكثر من 677 أسرة لمسكنهم الأول، وحصلت على شهادات الجودة العالمية ISO 9001 – 45001 – 14001.

ويمكن الاطلاع على أبرز المشاريع النوعية التي تعمل عليها الشركة من خلال زيارة موقعهم الالكتروني دارا - مستقبل تعيشه