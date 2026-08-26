Dara Real Estate Development Company announced the signing of a strategic development partnership with Al-Otaish Group under the title "A Partnership that Shapes the Future" during a partnership signing ceremony held yesterday, Tuesday, in the city of Mecca, attended by leaders from government and private sectors, along with a select group of businessmen, developers, and influencers.

This partnership aims to develop luxury residential complexes divided into two projects: "Al-Safwa Avenue Project" and "Al-Safwa Gardens Project" in the Al-Safwa scheme located on the Fourth Ring Road within the sacred precinct, just minutes away from the Grand Mosque. The projects will include approximately 200 diverse residential units over a total area exceeding 20,000 square meters, with a total built-up area of 105,101 square meters and a value exceeding 250 million riyals.

The launch of this partnership comes at an important time, coinciding with the unveiling of the new identity of Al-Otaish Group, which reflects the group's vision and new strategy that embody its ambitions and role in developing the real estate sector in the Kingdom.

For his part, the CEO of Dara Real Estate Development Company, Abdulrahman Al-Maliki, explained during his speech at the ceremony that this partnership represents a true integration of shared expertise and visions, and an opportunity to create quality projects that leave an impact beyond the project itself. This will be achieved by providing options that meet the aspirations of those wishing to own and invest in the holy capital, contributing to enhancing the quality of life, and making sustainability and quality an essential part of the real estate product we offer.

These projects come in the city of Mecca, a city that holds a unique status and is currently witnessing significant urban and developmental transformation, driven by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its ambitions to develop cities and improve the quality of life, along with the decision to allow non-Saudis to own properties in Mecca and Medina.

Therefore, our responsibility as developers is not limited to keeping pace with this transformation but to be a part of it and partners in its creation.

At Dara, we believe that the future of real estate in the Kingdom will be built through strong partnerships, quality products, and long-term investment decisions that contribute to increasing the ownership rate for citizens, aligned with the goals of the housing program.

Today, we begin with Al-Otaish Group a new chapter in this journey, and we aspire for this partnership to be a model for future collaborations and projects that create real value for beneficiaries, investors, and the city.

It is worth noting that Dara Real Estate Development Company was established in 2014 in the city of Mecca and has a rich record of achievements, having developed more than 55 projects and contributed to the ownership of more than 677 families of their first homes. The company has also received international quality certifications ISO 9001 – 45001 – 14001.

For more information on the most notable quality projects the company is working on, you can visit their website Dara - A Future You Live