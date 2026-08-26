حقق «سكني» مستوى «متقدم» في نتائج مؤشر نضج التجربة الرقمية للخدمات الحكومية لعام 2026، محققًا نسبة 90.99%، ليحل في المرتبة الحادية عشرة من أصل 59 جهة ومنصة رقمية شملها التقييم، وبنسبة تحسن بلغت 6.13% في مستوى النضج الرقمي.
ويعكس هذا التقدم جهود «سكني» المستمرة في تطوير التجربة الرقمية ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستخدمين، من خلال تحسين رحلة المستخدم، وتعزيز كفاءة التقنيات والأدوات الرقمية، وتطوير آليات التعامل مع الشكاوى، إلى جانب مواصلة العمل على رفع مستويات رضا المستخدمين.
وسجل «سكني» نتائج متقدمة في المناظير الأربعة التي يقيسها المؤشر؛ حيث حقق 94.89% في التقنيات والأدوات، و94.70% في التعامل مع الشكاوى، و91.46% في رضا المستخدم، فيما بلغت نتيجة تجربة المستخدم 88.87%، وجميعها ضمن مستوى «متقدم».
كما أظهر التقييم عددًا من الممارسات المتميزة في الخدمات الرقمية المقدمة عبر «سكني»، إلى جانب التطور في مستوى التعامل مع شكاوى المستخدمين واتفاقيات مستوى الخدمة، بما يعزز من كفاءة التجربة ويرفع مستوى موثوقيتها وجودتها.
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لجهود «سكني» في تطوير خدمات رقمية متكاملة تواكب تطلعات المستخدمين، وتوظف الحلول التقنية والابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي في تبسيط رحلة التملك والسكن، وتحسين سهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتقديم تجربة رقمية أكثر كفاءة وسلاسة.
ويُعد مؤشر نضج التجربة الرقمية للخدمات الحكومية أحد المؤشرات التي تقيس مستوى تطور التجارب الرقمية وفق عدد من المناظير المرتبطة برضا المستخدم، وتجربة المستخدم، والتعامل مع الشكاوى، والتقنيات والأدوات.
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لجهود «سكني» في تطوير خدمات رقمية متكاملة تواكب تطلعات المستخدمين، وتوظف الحلول التقنية والابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي في تبسيط رحلة التملك والسكن، وتحسين سهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتقديم تجربة رقمية أكثر كفاءة وسلاسة.
ويُعد مؤشر نضج التجربة الرقمية للخدمات الحكومية أحد المؤشرات التي تقيس مستوى تطور التجارب الرقمية وفق عدد من المناظير المرتبطة برضا المستخدم، وتجربة المستخدم، والتعامل مع الشكاوى، والتقنيات والأدوات، بما يسهم في دعم التطوير المستمر للخدمات الحكومية الرقمية ورفع مستوى جودتها.
"Sakani" achieved an "Advanced" level in the results of the Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services for the year 2026, achieving a percentage of 90.99%, ranking eleventh out of 59 entities and digital platforms included in the evaluation, with an improvement rate of 6.13% in digital maturity level.
This progress reflects "Sakani's" ongoing efforts to develop the digital experience and enhance the quality of services provided to users, by improving the user journey, enhancing the efficiency of digital technologies and tools, and developing mechanisms for handling complaints, in addition to continuing to work on increasing user satisfaction levels.
"Sakani" recorded advanced results in the four dimensions measured by the index; achieving 94.89% in technologies and tools, 94.70% in handling complaints, and 91.46% in user satisfaction, while the user experience score reached 88.87%, all of which fall within the "Advanced" level.
The evaluation also highlighted a number of outstanding practices in the digital services provided through "Sakani," along with improvements in handling user complaints and service level agreements, which enhance the efficiency of the experience and raise its reliability and quality.
This achievement is an extension of "Sakani's" efforts to develop integrated digital services that meet user aspirations, employing technological solutions, innovation, and artificial intelligence to simplify the journey of ownership and housing, and improve access to services, contributing to enhancing the quality of life and providing a more efficient and seamless digital experience.
The Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services is one of the indicators that measures the level of development of digital experiences according to several dimensions related to user satisfaction, user experience, complaint handling, and technologies and tools.
This achievement is an extension of "Sakani's" efforts to develop integrated digital services that meet user aspirations, employing technological solutions, innovation, and artificial intelligence to simplify the journey of ownership and housing, and improve access to services, contributing to enhancing the quality of life and providing a more efficient and seamless digital experience.
The Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services is one of the indicators that measures the level of development of digital experiences according to several dimensions related to user satisfaction, user experience, complaint handling, and technologies and tools, contributing to supporting the continuous development of digital government services and raising their quality level.