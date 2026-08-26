حقق «سكني» مستوى «متقدم» في نتائج مؤشر نضج التجربة الرقمية للخدمات الحكومية لعام 2026، محققًا نسبة 90.99%، ليحل في المرتبة الحادية عشرة من أصل 59 جهة ومنصة رقمية شملها التقييم، وبنسبة تحسن بلغت 6.13% في مستوى النضج الرقمي.

ويعكس هذا التقدم جهود «سكني» المستمرة في تطوير التجربة الرقمية ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستخدمين، من خلال تحسين رحلة المستخدم، وتعزيز كفاءة التقنيات والأدوات الرقمية، وتطوير آليات التعامل مع الشكاوى، إلى جانب مواصلة العمل على رفع مستويات رضا المستخدمين.

وسجل «سكني» نتائج متقدمة في المناظير الأربعة التي يقيسها المؤشر؛ حيث حقق 94.89% في التقنيات والأدوات، و94.70% في التعامل مع الشكاوى، و91.46% في رضا المستخدم، فيما بلغت نتيجة تجربة المستخدم 88.87%، وجميعها ضمن مستوى «متقدم».

كما أظهر التقييم عددًا من الممارسات المتميزة في الخدمات الرقمية المقدمة عبر «سكني»، إلى جانب التطور في مستوى التعامل مع شكاوى المستخدمين واتفاقيات مستوى الخدمة، بما يعزز من كفاءة التجربة ويرفع مستوى موثوقيتها وجودتها.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لجهود «سكني» في تطوير خدمات رقمية متكاملة تواكب تطلعات المستخدمين، وتوظف الحلول التقنية والابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي في تبسيط رحلة التملك والسكن، وتحسين سهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتقديم تجربة رقمية أكثر كفاءة وسلاسة.

ويُعد مؤشر نضج التجربة الرقمية للخدمات الحكومية أحد المؤشرات التي تقيس مستوى تطور التجارب الرقمية وفق عدد من المناظير المرتبطة برضا المستخدم، وتجربة المستخدم، والتعامل مع الشكاوى، والتقنيات والأدوات.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لجهود «سكني» في تطوير خدمات رقمية متكاملة تواكب تطلعات المستخدمين، وتوظف الحلول التقنية والابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي في تبسيط رحلة التملك والسكن، وتحسين سهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتقديم تجربة رقمية أكثر كفاءة وسلاسة.

ويُعد مؤشر نضج التجربة الرقمية للخدمات الحكومية أحد المؤشرات التي تقيس مستوى تطور التجارب الرقمية وفق عدد من المناظير المرتبطة برضا المستخدم، وتجربة المستخدم، والتعامل مع الشكاوى، والتقنيات والأدوات، بما يسهم في دعم التطوير المستمر للخدمات الحكومية الرقمية ورفع مستوى جودتها.