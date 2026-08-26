"Sakani" achieved an "Advanced" level in the results of the Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services for the year 2026, achieving a percentage of 90.99%, ranking eleventh out of 59 entities and digital platforms included in the evaluation, with an improvement rate of 6.13% in digital maturity level.

This progress reflects "Sakani's" ongoing efforts to develop the digital experience and enhance the quality of services provided to users, by improving the user journey, enhancing the efficiency of digital technologies and tools, and developing mechanisms for handling complaints, in addition to continuing to work on increasing user satisfaction levels.

"Sakani" recorded advanced results in the four dimensions measured by the index; achieving 94.89% in technologies and tools, 94.70% in handling complaints, and 91.46% in user satisfaction, while the user experience score reached 88.87%, all of which fall within the "Advanced" level.

The evaluation also highlighted a number of outstanding practices in the digital services provided through "Sakani," along with improvements in handling user complaints and service level agreements, which enhance the efficiency of the experience and raise its reliability and quality.

This achievement is an extension of "Sakani's" efforts to develop integrated digital services that meet user aspirations, employing technological solutions, innovation, and artificial intelligence to simplify the journey of ownership and housing, and improve access to services, contributing to enhancing the quality of life and providing a more efficient and seamless digital experience.

The Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services is one of the indicators that measures the level of development of digital experiences according to several dimensions related to user satisfaction, user experience, complaint handling, and technologies and tools.

This achievement is an extension of "Sakani's" efforts to develop integrated digital services that meet user aspirations, employing technological solutions, innovation, and artificial intelligence to simplify the journey of ownership and housing, and improve access to services, contributing to enhancing the quality of life and providing a more efficient and seamless digital experience.

The Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services is one of the indicators that measures the level of development of digital experiences according to several dimensions related to user satisfaction, user experience, complaint handling, and technologies and tools, contributing to supporting the continuous development of digital government services and raising their quality level.