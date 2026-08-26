A report issued by the "Magnit" platform revealed that Saudi Arabia is the largest individual contributor to the pool of participating investors in the Middle East and North Africa, accounting for 26% of the total investors during the first half of 2026.

The report indicated that the Middle East and North Africa attracted 243 investors in venture capital funding rounds during the first half of 2026.

Increase in Local and Regional Investors

The report stated that the participation of international investors declined by 48% during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, while the activity of regional investors decreased by 2%, leading to an increase in the presence of local and regional investors within the venture capital ecosystem in the region.

According to the report, international capital participation fell by 39% compared to the first half of 2025, while investments became more concentrated among the most active investors, with the top 10 investors in terms of the number of deals accounting for 45% of the total deals in the Middle East and North Africa during the first half of 2026, compared to 39% during the same period last year.

The data from the first half of 2026 reflects the increasing reliance of the venture capital ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa on local and regional investors, alongside a decline in international participation, as well as a higher concentration of deals among the most active investors.