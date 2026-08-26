كشف تقرير صادر عن منصة «ماغنيت» أن السعودية هي أكبر مساهم منفرد في قاعدة المستثمرين المشاركين في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، مستحوذة على 26% من إجمالي المستثمرين خلال النصف الأول 2026.

وأوضح التقرير أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا استقطبت 243 مستثمراً في جولات الاستثمار الجريء خلال النصف الأول 2026.

زيادة المستثمرين المحليين والإقليميين

وأفاد التقرير بأن مشاركة المستثمرين الدوليين تراجعت بنسبة 48% خلال النصف الأول 2026 مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، فيما انخفض نشاط المستثمرين الإقليميين بنسبة 2%، ما أدى إلى زيادة نسبة حضور المستثمرين المحليين والإقليميين ضمن منظومة رأس المال الجريء في المنطقة.

ووفق التقرير، تراجعت مشاركة رأس المال الدولي بنسبة 39% مقارنة بالنصف الأول 2025، في حين أصبحت الاستثمارات أكثر تركيزاً بين المستثمرين الأكثر نشاطاً، إذ استحوذ أكبر 10 مستثمرين من حيث عدد الصفقات على 45% من إجمالي صفقات منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا خلال النصف الأول 2026، مقابل 39% خلال الفترة نفسها من العام الماضي.

وتعكس بيانات النصف الأول 2026 تزايد اعتماد منظومة رأس المال الجريء في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا على المستثمرين المحليين والإقليميين، بالتزامن مع تراجع المشاركة الدولية، إلى جانب ارتفاع تركيز الصفقات لدى المستثمرين الأكثر نشاطاً.