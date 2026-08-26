كشف تقرير صادر عن منصة «ماغنيت» أن السعودية هي أكبر مساهم منفرد في قاعدة المستثمرين المشاركين في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، مستحوذة على 26% من إجمالي المستثمرين خلال النصف الأول 2026.
وأوضح التقرير أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا استقطبت 243 مستثمراً في جولات الاستثمار الجريء خلال النصف الأول 2026.
زيادة المستثمرين المحليين والإقليميين
وأفاد التقرير بأن مشاركة المستثمرين الدوليين تراجعت بنسبة 48% خلال النصف الأول 2026 مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، فيما انخفض نشاط المستثمرين الإقليميين بنسبة 2%، ما أدى إلى زيادة نسبة حضور المستثمرين المحليين والإقليميين ضمن منظومة رأس المال الجريء في المنطقة.
ووفق التقرير، تراجعت مشاركة رأس المال الدولي بنسبة 39% مقارنة بالنصف الأول 2025، في حين أصبحت الاستثمارات أكثر تركيزاً بين المستثمرين الأكثر نشاطاً، إذ استحوذ أكبر 10 مستثمرين من حيث عدد الصفقات على 45% من إجمالي صفقات منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا خلال النصف الأول 2026، مقابل 39% خلال الفترة نفسها من العام الماضي.
وتعكس بيانات النصف الأول 2026 تزايد اعتماد منظومة رأس المال الجريء في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا على المستثمرين المحليين والإقليميين، بالتزامن مع تراجع المشاركة الدولية، إلى جانب ارتفاع تركيز الصفقات لدى المستثمرين الأكثر نشاطاً.
A report issued by the "Magnit" platform revealed that Saudi Arabia is the largest individual contributor to the pool of participating investors in the Middle East and North Africa, accounting for 26% of the total investors during the first half of 2026.
The report indicated that the Middle East and North Africa attracted 243 investors in venture capital funding rounds during the first half of 2026.
Increase in Local and Regional Investors
The report stated that the participation of international investors declined by 48% during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, while the activity of regional investors decreased by 2%, leading to an increase in the presence of local and regional investors within the venture capital ecosystem in the region.
According to the report, international capital participation fell by 39% compared to the first half of 2025, while investments became more concentrated among the most active investors, with the top 10 investors in terms of the number of deals accounting for 45% of the total deals in the Middle East and North Africa during the first half of 2026, compared to 39% during the same period last year.
The data from the first half of 2026 reflects the increasing reliance of the venture capital ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa on local and regional investors, alongside a decline in international participation, as well as a higher concentration of deals among the most active investors.