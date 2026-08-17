وجّه رئيس مجلس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي بأن يكون عمل الشركات النفطية على مدار 24 ساعة، مؤكداً أن العراق من أكثر البلدان تضرراً من إغلاق مضيق هرمز، مشيراً إلى أنه لا يمكن للعراق أن يبقى معتمداً على ممر واحد لتصدير نفطه.

آليات التعامل


وذكر المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء، في بيان اليوم، أن «الزيدي ترأس اجتماعاً موسعاً لوزارة النفط، بحضور وزيري المالية والنفط، ومدير مكتب رئيس الوزراء، والوكلاء والمديرين العامين في جميع دوائر وتشكيلات الوزارة.


وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض الخطط والاستراتيجيات التي أعدتها الوزارة، وآليات التعامل مع تداعيات أزمة مضيق هرمز، والحلول المقترحة لضمان انسيابية تصدير النفط العراقي وزيادة قدراته التصديرية».


وشهد الاجتماع، بحسب البيان «مناقشة واقع القطاع النفطي، ومستويات الإنتاج والتصدير، في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية التي تشهدها المنطقة، وما ترتب عليها من إغلاق مضيق هرمز، وما نجم عنه من تراجع كبير في معدلات تصدير النفط العراقي، حيث جرى بحث السياسات والخطط والحلول الممكنة للتعامل مع تداعيات الأزمة، وضمان استمرار تصدير النفط، وتعزيز منافذ التصدير البديلة.

حلول عملية


وأكد رئيس الوزراء أهمية الإسراع في إيجاد الحلول العملية، من خلال تأهيل وتطوير أنابيب نقل النفط، والتعاقد مع الشركات العالمية لتسويق وبيع النفط العراقي، موجهاً بأن يكون عمل الشركات النفطية على مدار 24 ساعة، بما يضمن استدامة عمليات الإنتاج والتصدير وزيادة معدلاتها.


ووجّه رئيس الوزراء»باستثمار الظروف الحالية وتطوير البنى التحتية النفطية وتوسيع منافذ التصدير. وأشار إلى أن وزارة النفط تمتلك العديد من الحلول والفرص التي يمكن العمل عليها بصورة عاجلة، بما يحقق نتائج سريعة وملموسة".