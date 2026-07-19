Hedge funds have increased their bets on rising Brent prices at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, amid escalating confrontations between Iran and the United States and declining expectations for a stable return of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.



Data from the "ICE Futures Europe" exchange showed that money managers raised their long positions on Brent crude by about 76,000 contracts, bringing the total to 357,000 contracts during the week ending July 14, marking the largest weekly increase since December 2016.



This shift came just one week after investment positions had fallen to their lowest levels in seven months.



Weekly Gains



Brent crude rose by about 16% last week, recording its third consecutive weekly gain.



The fighting between the United States and Iran intensified, as Washington bombed bridges and an airport in Iran, which in turn targeted a power generation and desalination station in Kuwait.



The collapse of the temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran led to a sharp decline in oil flows from the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil supplies passed before the outbreak of the war.