رفعت صناديق التحوط رهاناتها على صعود أسعار برنت بأسرع وتيرة منذ نحو عشرة أعوام، في ظل تصاعد المواجهات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وتراجع التوقعات بعودة مستقرة لحركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز.


وأظهرت بيانات بورصة «ICE Futures Europe» أن مديري الأموال زادوا مراكز الشراء على مزيج برنت بنحو 76 ألف عقد، لتصل إلى 357 ألف عقد خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 14 يوليو الجاري، في أكبر زيادة أسبوعية منذ ديسمبر 2016.


وجاء هذا التحول بعد أسبوع واحد فقط من تراجع المراكز الاستثمارية إلى أدنى مستوياتها في سبعة أشهر.


مكاسب أسبوعية


وارتفع خام برنت بنحو 16% الأسبوع الماضي، مسجلاً ثالث مكاسب أسبوعية على التوالي.


واشتدت حدة القتال بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، إذ قصفت واشنطن جسورا ومطارا في إيران، التي بدورها استهدفت محطة لتوليد الكهرباء وتحلية المياه في الكويت.


وأدى انهيار الاتفاق المؤقت لوقف الأعمال القتالية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى تراجع حاد في تدفقات النفط من مضيق هرمز، الذي كان يمر من خلاله نحو 20% من إمدادات النفط العالمية قبل اندلاع الحرب.