The International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecasts for global economic growth this year, attributing this to the effects of the U.S. war against Iran, which it said will be partially offset by growth in the global technology sector.



In the World Economic Outlook report released today, the Fund projected global economic growth of 3% this year, down from 3.5% last year, and compared to its April forecast of 3.1%.



Demand for Technology



The Fund stated in its report: "The slowdown reflects the effects of the war in the Middle East, which has been partially offset by the accelerating momentum of demand in the global technology cycle, thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence and its adoption."



It added that the repercussions of the war will vary significantly for each country based on how much they are affected by the conflict and their position in the technology value chain, as energy exporters outside the conflict zone benefit from favorable trading conditions.



Inflation Rate



According to the Fund, economies engaged in technological recovery are experiencing stronger activity even if they are energy importers, while it also noted the weak economic activity of energy importers with limited participation in the technology value chain.



The global inflation rate is expected to rise to 4.7% by 2026 from 4.1% in 2025, before declining to 3.9% in 2027.



The Fund maintained its forecast for U.S. economic growth this year compared to the April report and raised its forecast for the Chinese economy by 0.2 percentage points.