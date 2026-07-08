رفع صندوق النقد الدولي توقعاته لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي السعودي خلال العام القادم إلى 5.5% مقارنة بتوقعات سابقة عند مستوى 4.5%.

وخفض الصندوق توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد العالمي هذا العام، مرجعاً ذلك إلى آثار الحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران، والتي قال إن النمو في قطاع التكنولوجيا العالمي سيعوضها جزئياً.


وفي تقرير آفاق الاقتصاد العالمي، الصادر اليوم، توقع الصندوق نمو الاقتصاد العالمي بنسبة 3% هذا العام، انخفاضاً من 3.5% خلال العام الماضي، ومقارنة بتوقعاته في تقرير أبريل البالغة 3.1%.

الطلب على التكنولوجيا


وذكر الصندوق في تقريره: «يعكس التباطؤ آثار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، والتي تم تعويضها جزئياً بتسارع زخم الطلب في دورة التكنولوجيا العالمية بفضل التقدم في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي واعتماده».


وأضاف أن تداعيات الحرب ستختلف بشكل كبير لكل دولة بناءً على مدى تأثرها بالصراع وموقعها في سلسلة القيمة التكنولوجية، إذ يستفيد مُصدّرو الطاقة خارج منطقة النزاع من شروط تجارية مواتية.

معدل التضخم


وتشهد الاقتصادات المنخرطة في الانتعاش التكنولوجي نشاطاً أقوى حتى لو كانت مستوردة للطاقة، وفقاً للصندوق، الذي أشار أيضاً إلى ضعف النشاط الاقتصادي لمستوردي الطاقة ذوي المشاركة المحدودة في سلسلة القيمة التكنولوجية.


وتوقع ارتفاع معدل التضخم العالمي إلى 4.7% خلال عام 2026 من 4.1% في عام 2025، وذلك قبل أن ينخفض ​​إلى 3.9% في عام 2027.


وثبت الصندوق توقعاته لنمو الاقتصاد الأمريكي هذا العام مقارنة بتقرير أبريل، ورفعها للاقتصاد الصيني بمقدار 0.2 نقطة مئوية.