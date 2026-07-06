أكد وزير الاقتصاد الأرجنتيني لويس كابوتو أن بلاده تستهدف الحصول على تصنيف ائتماني استثماري بحلول عام 2031.


وأشار إلى أن اثنتين من وكالات التصنيف الثلاث الكبرى ترَيان أن تحقيق هذا الهدف ممكن.


إستراتيجية تمويلية


وأوضح «كابوتو»، خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم لاستعراض إستراتيجية الحكومة التمويلية، أن الأرجنتين ستواصل تحسين مؤشرات المالية العامة لتعزيز جودة ديونها، بعدما رفعت وكالتا «فيتش» و«إس آند بي جلوبال» أخيراً التصنيف السيادي للبلاد إلى B- من CCC.


وأضاف: «العودة إلى أسواق المال الدولية ليست هدفاً فورياً، بل تمثل أحد الخيارات المتاحة لإعادة تمويل الديون». وأوضح أن الحكومة فضّلت حتى الآن الاعتماد على مصادر تمويل بديلة بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض في الأسواق العالمية.


خدمة الديون


وكانت وكالتا «فيتش» و«إس آند بي جلوبال» قد رفعتا تصنيفاتهما الائتمانية السيادية طويلة وقصيرة الأجل بالعملتين المحلية والأجنبية للأرجنتين إلى «B-/B» من «CCC+/C» أخيراً.


كما رفعت الوكالتان تقييم التحويل وقابلية التحويل إلى «B»، وتصنيفات الإصدار على السندات بالعملتين الأجنبية والمحلية إلى «B-»، والنظرة المستقبلية للتصنيفات طويلة الأجل إلى مستقرة.


وتعكس هذه الترقية تراجع الهشاشة الاقتصادية والتحسن التدريجي في السيولة الخارجية، ما يمهّد الطريق لاستمرار الانتعاش الاقتصادي. وقد حصلت الحكومة على قدر أكبر من السيولة لخدمة ديونها من خلال الفوائض المالية المستمرة وتقليص الاختلالات الاقتصادية، بما في ذلك خفض معدلات التضخم.