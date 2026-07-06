Argentinian Economy Minister Luis Caputo confirmed that his country aims to achieve an investment-grade credit rating by 2031.



He noted that two of the three major rating agencies believe that achieving this goal is possible.



Financial Strategy



During a press conference today to review the government's financing strategy, Caputo explained that Argentina will continue to improve its public finance indicators to enhance the quality of its debt, after the agencies "Fitch" and "S&P Global" recently upgraded the country's sovereign rating to B- from CCC.



He added: "Returning to international capital markets is not an immediate goal, but represents one of the options available for refinancing debt." He clarified that the government has preferred to rely on alternative funding sources so far due to high borrowing costs in global markets.



Debt Service



The agencies "Fitch" and "S&P Global" had recently raised their long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings in both local and foreign currencies for Argentina to "B-/B" from "CCC+/C."



They also upgraded the transfer and convertibility assessment to "B," and the issuance ratings on bonds in both foreign and local currencies to "B-," with a stable outlook for the long-term ratings.



This upgrade reflects a reduction in economic vulnerability and a gradual improvement in external liquidity, paving the way for continued economic recovery. The government has gained greater liquidity to service its debt through ongoing financial surpluses and reducing economic imbalances, including lowering inflation rates.