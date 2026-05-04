أعلن وزير المالية التركي محمد شيمشك أن الارتفاع الأحدث في معدل التضخم مؤقت، متوقعاً استمرار عملية خفض التضخم، وذلك بعد أن أظهرت البيانات ارتفاعاً كبيراً غير متوقع في أسعار المستهلكين.


وأضاف شيمشك في منشور على «إكس»، أن أسعار الطاقة والسلع الأساسية ارتفعت بسبب التطورات الجارية أخيراً؛ ما أدى إلى ضغوط قصيرة الأجل على توقعات التضخم.


وأظهرت بيانات نشرها المعهد التركي للإحصاء، اليوم، ارتفاع معدل تضخم أسعار المستهلكين إلى 4.18% على أساس شهري في أبريل الماضي، فيما قفز المعدل السنوي إلى 32.37%.


وتوقع خبراء أن يبلغ التضخم الشهري 3.28%، وأن يصل السنوي إلى 31.25%، بعدما قادت حرب إيران إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الوقود.


تراجع تدريجي


وكان التضخم تباطأ في مارس الماضي إلى 1.94% على أساس شهري، و30.87% على أساس سنوي. وكان المعدلان دون التوقعات.


يذكر أن تركيا تعاني تضخّماً من رقمين منذ العام 2019، إذ ظل التضخم السنوي متجاوزاً الـ30% خلال الأعوام الأربعة الماضية.


وبلغ التضخم ذروته متجاوزاً 75% في مايو 2024، قبل أن يبدأ بالتراجع تدريجياً.