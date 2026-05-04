The Turkish Finance Minister, Mehmet Şimşek, announced that the recent rise in the inflation rate is temporary, expecting the process of reducing inflation to continue, after data showed a significant and unexpected increase in consumer prices.



Şimşek added in a post on "X" that energy and commodity prices have risen due to recent developments, leading to short-term pressures on inflation expectations.



Data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute today showed that the monthly consumer price inflation rate rose to 4.18% in April, while the annual rate jumped to 32.37%.



Experts predicted that monthly inflation would reach 3.28% and annual inflation would hit 31.25%, after the Iran war led to a sharp increase in fuel prices.



Gradual Decline



Inflation had slowed down in March to 1.94% on a monthly basis and 30.87% on an annual basis. Both rates were below expectations.



It is worth noting that Turkey has been experiencing double-digit inflation since 2019, with the annual inflation rate remaining above 30% over the past four years.



Inflation peaked at over 75% in May 2024 before beginning to gradually decline.