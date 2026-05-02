Informed sources revealed to Reuters that there is a trend within the "OPEC+" alliance to move forward with raising oil production targets ahead of the anticipated meeting tomorrow (Sunday). Seven member countries have preliminarily agreed to increase production by about 188,000 barrels per day during June, in a move that confirms the alliance's continued gradual approach to managing supplies.

Continuing the Policy Despite Changes

According to the sources, the proposed increase is close to the 206,000 barrels per day approved last month, after excluding the share of the United Arab Emirates, which unexpectedly announced its withdrawal from the "OPEC" organization and the alliance effective May 1st.

One of the sources indicated that this trend reflects "OPEC+"'s adherence to its customary policies in regulating the market and its insensitivity to recent changes within the alliance.

Crucial Virtual Meeting

The representatives of the seven countries are scheduled to hold their meeting tomorrow via video conference to discuss the final details of the proposed increase, at a time when the two sources preferred not to disclose their identities due to the sensitivity of the ongoing discussions.