كشفت مصادر مطلعة لوكالة «رويترز» عن توجه داخل تحالف «أوبك+» للمضي قدماً في رفع أهداف إنتاج النفط، قبيل الاجتماع المرتقب غداً (الأحد)، إذ اتفقت سبع دول أعضاء مبدئياً على زيادة الإنتاج بنحو 188 ألف برميل يومياً خلال شهر يونيو، في خطوة تؤكد استمرار النهج التدريجي للتحالف في إدارة الإمدادات.

استمرار السياسة رغم المتغيرات

ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن الزيادة المقترحة تقترب من تلك التي أُقرت الشهر الماضي والبالغة 206 آلاف برميل يومياً، بعد استبعاد حصة دولة الإمارات التي أعلنت بشكل مفاجئ انسحابها من منظمة «أوبك» والتحالف اعتباراً من الأول من مايو الجاري.

وأشار أحد المصادر إلى أن هذا التوجه يعكس تمسك «أوبك+» بسياساته المعهودة في ضبط السوق، وعدم تأثره بالتغيرات الأخيرة داخل التحالف.

اجتماع افتراضي حاسم

ومن المقرر أن يعقد ممثلو الدول السبع اجتماعهم غداً عبر الاتصال المرئي، لمناقشة التفاصيل النهائية للزيادة المقترحة، في وقت فضّل فيه المصدران عدم الكشف عن هويتيهما، نظراً لحساسية المداولات الجارية.