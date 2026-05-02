كشفت مصادر مطلعة لوكالة «رويترز» عن توجه داخل تحالف «أوبك+» للمضي قدماً في رفع أهداف إنتاج النفط، قبيل الاجتماع المرتقب غداً (الأحد)، إذ اتفقت سبع دول أعضاء مبدئياً على زيادة الإنتاج بنحو 188 ألف برميل يومياً خلال شهر يونيو، في خطوة تؤكد استمرار النهج التدريجي للتحالف في إدارة الإمدادات.
استمرار السياسة رغم المتغيرات
ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن الزيادة المقترحة تقترب من تلك التي أُقرت الشهر الماضي والبالغة 206 آلاف برميل يومياً، بعد استبعاد حصة دولة الإمارات التي أعلنت بشكل مفاجئ انسحابها من منظمة «أوبك» والتحالف اعتباراً من الأول من مايو الجاري.
وأشار أحد المصادر إلى أن هذا التوجه يعكس تمسك «أوبك+» بسياساته المعهودة في ضبط السوق، وعدم تأثره بالتغيرات الأخيرة داخل التحالف.
اجتماع افتراضي حاسم
ومن المقرر أن يعقد ممثلو الدول السبع اجتماعهم غداً عبر الاتصال المرئي، لمناقشة التفاصيل النهائية للزيادة المقترحة، في وقت فضّل فيه المصدران عدم الكشف عن هويتيهما، نظراً لحساسية المداولات الجارية.
Informed sources revealed to Reuters that there is a trend within the "OPEC+" alliance to move forward with raising oil production targets ahead of the anticipated meeting tomorrow (Sunday). Seven member countries have preliminarily agreed to increase production by about 188,000 barrels per day during June, in a move that confirms the alliance's continued gradual approach to managing supplies.
Continuing the Policy Despite Changes
According to the sources, the proposed increase is close to the 206,000 barrels per day approved last month, after excluding the share of the United Arab Emirates, which unexpectedly announced its withdrawal from the "OPEC" organization and the alliance effective May 1st.
One of the sources indicated that this trend reflects "OPEC+"'s adherence to its customary policies in regulating the market and its insensitivity to recent changes within the alliance.
Crucial Virtual Meeting
The representatives of the seven countries are scheduled to hold their meeting tomorrow via video conference to discuss the final details of the proposed increase, at a time when the two sources preferred not to disclose their identities due to the sensitivity of the ongoing discussions.