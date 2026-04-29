واصلت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة ارتفاعها لتقفز إلى أعلى مستوى منذ يوليو 2022، لتعزز صعودها بنسبة 42% منذ بداية الحرب في الشرق الأوسط مع نهاية فبراير الماضي.


وبحسب بيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية «إيه إيه إيه»، بلغ متوسط سعر الجالون (نحو 3.78 لتر) حوالي 4.23 دولار، بزيادة 5 سنتات عن أمس، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ يوليو 2022، وذلك بعدما انخفضت أسعار البنزين لمدة أسبوعين عقب إعلان هدنة وقف إطلاق النار في وقت سابق هذا الشهر، قبل أن تعاود الارتفاع مجددًا مع تعثر محادثات السلام واستمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز.


تراجع المخزونات


وكان رئيس إحدى الشركات النفطية العالمية أندي ليبو لشبكة «سي إن إن» قد قال في وقت سابق:«إن السوق الأمريكية تواجه ضغوطاً نتيجة تراجع المخزونات، إذ انخفضت احتياطيات البنزين إلى أقل من 230 مليون برميل، مقارنة بمستويات معتادة تبلغ نحو 250 مليوناً».


وتوقّع ليبو استمرار ارتفاع أسعار البنزين لتصل إلى 4.30 دولار للجالون خلال أسبوع إلى 10 أيام، مع تزايد صادرات الولايات المتحدة لتعويض نقص الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط.