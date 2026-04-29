Gasoline prices in the United States continued to rise, jumping to their highest level since July 2022, reinforcing their increase by 42% since the beginning of the war in the Middle East at the end of February.



According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon (about 3.78 liters) reached approximately $4.23, an increase of 5 cents from yesterday, marking the highest level since July 2022. This comes after gasoline prices had declined for two weeks following the announcement of a ceasefire earlier this month, before rising again amid stalled peace talks and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Inventory Decline



Andy Lipow, president of a global oil company, told CNN earlier that "the U.S. market is facing pressure due to declining inventories, as gasoline reserves have fallen to below 230 million barrels, compared to normal levels of around 250 million."



Lipow predicted that gasoline prices would continue to rise, reaching $4.30 per gallon within a week to 10 days, as U.S. exports increase to compensate for the supply shortage from the Middle East.