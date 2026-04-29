أطلق صندوق أوبك للتنمية الدولية (OPEC Fund) مبادرة بقيمة 1.5 مليار دولار لدعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي والتجارة وتعزيز المرونة، في خطوة تهدف إلى مساعدة الدول الشريكة على مواجهة الضغوط الاقتصادية المتزايدة المرتبطة باضطرابات أسواق الطاقة والسلع والتجارة.


وذكر الصندوق في بيان له، اليوم، أن مبادرة الاستقرار الاقتصادي والتجارة والمرونة، المعروفة باسم E‑STAR، ستُنفّذ خلال الفترة من 2026 إلى 2028، لتوفير دعم سريع قائم على الطلب، بما يساعد الدول على الحفاظ على الخدمات الأساسية، وتأمين الواردات الحيوية، وحماية مكاسب التنمية، وتعزيز القدرة على الصمود أمام الصدمات المستقبلية.


الأكثر حاجةً


وقال رئيس صندوق أوبك الدكتور عبدالحميد الخليفة: «إن المبادرة صُممت لتقديم استجابة سريعة وفي المجالات الأكثر حاجةً».


وأضاف: «صُممت مبادرة E‑STAR للاستجابة بسرعة وفي الأماكن الأكثر أهمية، من خلال مساعدة الدول على استمرار الخدمات الأساسية، وتأمين الإمدادات الحيوية، والحفاظ على مسار أولوياتها التنموية، وفي أوقات عدم اليقين، تهدف المبادرة إلى تقديم دعم عملي وتعزيز الشراكات».


ضغوط الأسواق


وأشار البيان إلى أن التطورات الأخيرة في الشرق الأوسط تضيف مزيداً من الضغوط على أسواق الطاقة والسلع والتجارة، ما يساهم في ارتفاع معدلات التضخم، وزيادة تكاليف الاستيراد، وتشديد شروط التمويل. وبالنسبة للعديد من الاقتصادات النامية، فإن هذه الضغوط تُثقل كاهل الموازنات وتؤثر سلباً على موازين التجارة وآفاق النمو، فيما تُهدد في الدول الأكثر هشاشة الاستقرار الاقتصادي وإمكانية الوصول إلى السلع الأساسية.


وأوضح الصندوق أن نشر مبادرة E‑STAR سيتم وفقاً لحاجات الدول ومن خلال أدوات الصندوق القائمة لتمويل القطاعين العام والخاص وتمويل التجارة، بما يتيح استجابة سريعة ومرنة لتطور حاجات الدول.