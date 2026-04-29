أطلق صندوق أوبك للتنمية الدولية (OPEC Fund) مبادرة بقيمة 1.5 مليار دولار لدعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي والتجارة وتعزيز المرونة، في خطوة تهدف إلى مساعدة الدول الشريكة على مواجهة الضغوط الاقتصادية المتزايدة المرتبطة باضطرابات أسواق الطاقة والسلع والتجارة.
وذكر الصندوق في بيان له، اليوم، أن مبادرة الاستقرار الاقتصادي والتجارة والمرونة، المعروفة باسم E‑STAR، ستُنفّذ خلال الفترة من 2026 إلى 2028، لتوفير دعم سريع قائم على الطلب، بما يساعد الدول على الحفاظ على الخدمات الأساسية، وتأمين الواردات الحيوية، وحماية مكاسب التنمية، وتعزيز القدرة على الصمود أمام الصدمات المستقبلية.
الأكثر حاجةً
وقال رئيس صندوق أوبك الدكتور عبدالحميد الخليفة: «إن المبادرة صُممت لتقديم استجابة سريعة وفي المجالات الأكثر حاجةً».
وأضاف: «صُممت مبادرة E‑STAR للاستجابة بسرعة وفي الأماكن الأكثر أهمية، من خلال مساعدة الدول على استمرار الخدمات الأساسية، وتأمين الإمدادات الحيوية، والحفاظ على مسار أولوياتها التنموية، وفي أوقات عدم اليقين، تهدف المبادرة إلى تقديم دعم عملي وتعزيز الشراكات».
ضغوط الأسواق
وأشار البيان إلى أن التطورات الأخيرة في الشرق الأوسط تضيف مزيداً من الضغوط على أسواق الطاقة والسلع والتجارة، ما يساهم في ارتفاع معدلات التضخم، وزيادة تكاليف الاستيراد، وتشديد شروط التمويل. وبالنسبة للعديد من الاقتصادات النامية، فإن هذه الضغوط تُثقل كاهل الموازنات وتؤثر سلباً على موازين التجارة وآفاق النمو، فيما تُهدد في الدول الأكثر هشاشة الاستقرار الاقتصادي وإمكانية الوصول إلى السلع الأساسية.
وأوضح الصندوق أن نشر مبادرة E‑STAR سيتم وفقاً لحاجات الدول ومن خلال أدوات الصندوق القائمة لتمويل القطاعين العام والخاص وتمويل التجارة، بما يتيح استجابة سريعة ومرنة لتطور حاجات الدول.
The OPEC Fund for International Development has launched a $1.5 billion initiative to support economic stability, trade, and enhance resilience, in a move aimed at helping partner countries cope with the increasing economic pressures associated with disruptions in energy, commodity, and trade markets.
The Fund stated in a press release today that the Economic Stability, Trade, and Resilience Initiative, known as E-STAR, will be implemented from 2026 to 2028 to provide demand-driven rapid support, helping countries maintain essential services, secure vital imports, protect development gains, and enhance their ability to withstand future shocks.
Most in Need
The OPEC Fund's Director General, Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, said: “The initiative is designed to provide a rapid response in the areas most in need.”
He added: “The E-STAR initiative is designed to respond quickly and in the most important places, by helping countries maintain essential services, secure vital supplies, and keep their development priorities on track. In times of uncertainty, the initiative aims to provide practical support and strengthen partnerships.”
Market Pressures
The statement noted that recent developments in the Middle East are adding further pressures on energy, commodity, and trade markets, contributing to rising inflation rates, increasing import costs, and tightening financing conditions. For many developing economies, these pressures weigh heavily on budgets and negatively affect trade balances and growth prospects, while threatening economic stability and access to essential goods in the most vulnerable countries.
The Fund clarified that the deployment of the E-STAR initiative will be based on the needs of countries and through the Fund's existing tools for financing both the public and private sectors and trade financing, allowing for a rapid and flexible response to the evolving needs of countries.