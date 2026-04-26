Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb revealed that the Saudi Vision 2030 report released yesterday is filled with many achievements and figures, including the tourism sector.



The minister stated in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business": "There is a surplus of 50 billion riyals in the Saudi travel sector by 2025, while tourism spending in Saudi Arabia has reached a record of about 304 billion riyals."



Strong Support



Minister Al-Khateeb pointed out that completing tourism projects in Saudi Arabia, including airports, will provide strong support for the sector. He mentioned that "Saudi Arabia attracted 123 million tourists by the end of 2025, including 30 million foreign tourists in 2025, making us one of the top 14 countries in hosting tourists, and we have exceeded the 2030 target in terms of tourist numbers."



He added: "The first quarter of 2026 was a strong season for tourism supported by domestic demand," adding: "We are going through a difficult period, but domestic tourism is very strong, and we aim to accelerate growth in the tourism sector by benefiting from the massive events hosted by Saudi Arabia, and the tourism strategy benefits from large infrastructure projects... we are close to completing the next phase of the tourism strategy."



Qualitative Leaps



Saudi Arabia continues to achieve qualitative leaps in the tourism sector within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, with record numbers in visitor arrivals and tourism spending, enhancing the Kingdom's position as an emerging global destination.



The annual report data for Vision 2030 for the year 2025 showed a significant increase in the number of tourists, with the total number of domestic and incoming tourists jumping to 123 million, compared to 63 million tourists in 2016, indicating a rapid growth in the sector.



The number of employees in tourism-related activities has exceeded 1.2 million, reflecting the growing role of the sector in supporting the labor market and diversifying the economy.