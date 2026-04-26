كشف وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب أن تقرير رؤية السعودية 2030 الصادر أمس مليء بكثير من الإنجازات والأرقام من ضمنها قطاع السياحة.


وقال الوزير في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»: «هناك فائض بـ50 مليار ريال في قطاع السفر السعودي في 2025، فيما سجل الإنفاق السياحي في السعودية رقماً قياسياً عند نحو 304 مليارات ريال».


دعم قوي


وأشار الوزير الخطيب إلى أن استكمال مشاريع السياحة بالسعودية، ومن ضمنها المطارات، سيوفر دعماً قوياً للقطاع. وذكر أن «السعودية جذبت 123 مليون سائح بنهاية 2025، شملت 30 مليون سائح من الخارج في 2025، ما جعلنا من أكبر 14 دولة باستضافة السياح، كما تجاوزنا مستهدف 2030 من حيث أعداد السياح».


وأضاف: «الربع الأول من 2026 كان فصلاً قوياً للسياحة مدعوماً بالطلب الداخلي»، مضيفاً: «نمر بفترة صعبة ولكن السياحة الداخلية قوية جداً، ونستهدف تسارع النمو بالقطاع السياحي بالاستفادة من فعاليات ضخمة تستضيفها السعودية، والاستراتيجية السياحية تستفيد من مشاريع البنية التحتية الضخمة.. اقتربنا من الانتهاء من المرحلة المقبلة لاستراتيجية السياحة».


قفزات نوعية


تواصل السعودية تحقيق قفزات نوعية في قطاع السياحة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، مع تسجيل أرقام قياسية في أعداد الزوار والإنفاق السياحي، ما يعزز موقع المملكة كوجهة عالمية صاعدة.


وأظهرت بيانات التقرير السنوي لرؤية 2030 عن عام 2025 ارتفاعاً كبيراً في أعداد السياح، حيث قفز إجمالي عدد السياح المحليين والوافدين إلى 123 مليون سائح، مقارنة بـ63 مليون سائح في عام 2016، في مؤشر يعكس تسارع نمو القطاع.


وتجاوز عدد العاملين في الأنشطة المرتبطة بالسياحة 1.2 مليون موظف، ما يعكس الدور المتنامي للقطاع في دعم سوق العمل وتنويع الاقتصاد.