The National Center for Dates and Palm Trees revealed a significant increase in the value of Saudi date exports in 2025 to several countries around the world, compared to 2024, which confirms the leadership of Saudi dates and enhances their presence in many global markets, as they are receiving great demand due to their quality, diversity, and the variety of their processed products.



It was noted that the value of Saudi date exports to Japan has increased by 67%, making them spread in the most important Asian markets.



15 Retail Markets



The center explained that the initiative to empower Saudi date exports and their entry into global markets has played a significant role in increasing Saudi date exports and their value year after year. The initiative aims to enhance the presence of Saudi dates and reach 15 major retail markets with over 1500 branches worldwide, which contributes to supporting Saudi date companies and expanding their global marketing scope.