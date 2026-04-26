كشف المركز الوطني للنخيل والتمور ارتفاع قيمة صادرات التمور السعودية في العام 2025م إلى عددٍ من دول العالم بنسبٍ كبيرة مقارنةً بعام 2024م، مما يؤكّد ريادة التمور السعودية، ويعزّز حضورها في العديد من الأسواق العالمية، إذ تجد إقبالاً كبيراً، لجودتها وتنوعها وتعدد منتجاتها التحويلية.
وأشار إلى أن قيمة صادرات التمور السعودية إلى اليابان قد ارتفعت بنسبة 67%، مما يجعلها تنتشر في أهم الأسواق الآسيوية.
15 سوق تجزئة
وأوضح المركز أن مبادرة تمكين صادرات التمور السعودية ودخولها للأسواق العالمية أدت دوراً كبيراً في ارتفاع صادرات التمور السعودية، وزيادة قيمتها عاماً بعد عام، إذ تستهدف المبادرة تعزيز حضور التمور السعودية ووصولها إلى 15 سوق تجزئة كبرى في أكثر من 1500 فرع تابع لها في مختلف دول العالم، مما يُسهم في دعم شركات التمور السعودية، وتوسيع نطاق تسويقها عالمياً.
The National Center for Dates and Palm Trees revealed a significant increase in the value of Saudi date exports in 2025 to several countries around the world, compared to 2024, which confirms the leadership of Saudi dates and enhances their presence in many global markets, as they are receiving great demand due to their quality, diversity, and the variety of their processed products.
It was noted that the value of Saudi date exports to Japan has increased by 67%, making them spread in the most important Asian markets.
15 Retail Markets
The center explained that the initiative to empower Saudi date exports and their entry into global markets has played a significant role in increasing Saudi date exports and their value year after year. The initiative aims to enhance the presence of Saudi dates and reach 15 major retail markets with over 1500 branches worldwide, which contributes to supporting Saudi date companies and expanding their global marketing scope.