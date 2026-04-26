كشف المركز الوطني للنخيل والتمور ارتفاع قيمة صادرات التمور السعودية في العام 2025م إلى عددٍ من دول العالم بنسبٍ كبيرة مقارنةً بعام 2024م، مما يؤكّد ريادة التمور السعودية، ويعزّز حضورها في العديد من الأسواق العالمية، إذ تجد إقبالاً كبيراً، لجودتها وتنوعها وتعدد منتجاتها التحويلية.


وأشار إلى أن قيمة صادرات التمور السعودية إلى اليابان قد ارتفعت بنسبة 67%، مما يجعلها تنتشر في أهم الأسواق الآسيوية.


15 سوق تجزئة


وأوضح المركز أن مبادرة تمكين صادرات التمور السعودية ودخولها للأسواق العالمية أدت دوراً كبيراً في ارتفاع صادرات التمور السعودية، وزيادة قيمتها عاماً بعد عام، إذ تستهدف المبادرة تعزيز حضور التمور السعودية ووصولها إلى 15 سوق تجزئة كبرى في أكثر من 1500 فرع تابع لها في مختلف دول العالم، مما يُسهم في دعم شركات التمور السعودية، وتوسيع نطاق تسويقها عالمياً.