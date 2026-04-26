توقّع خبراء اقتصاديون أنه من «المؤكد بصورة كبيرة» أن يقرر صانعو السياسات الإبقاء على معدلات الفائدة عند 3.75% خلال الاجتماع القادم للمسؤولين في بنك إنجلترا، رغم ارتفاع تكلفة المعيشة بسبب الحرب على إيران.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء البريطانية «بي ايه ميديا» أن الخبراء أشاروا، مع ذلك، إلى أن زيادة معدل الفائدة في المستقبل ما تزال احتمالاً وارداً، في حال استمرار الشركات والأفراد في مواجهة ضغوط تضخمية.


توقعات اقتصادية


ومن المقرر أن تصوت لجنة السياسة النقدية في بنك إنجلترا على ما إذا كان سيتم الإبقاء على معدل الفائدة أو زيادته أو خفضه، يوم الخميس 30 أبريل الجاري.


وسينشر البنك أول تقرير كامل للسياسة النقدية، إلى جانب مجموعة من التوقعات الاقتصادية، منذ اندلاع الصراع بين القوات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية والإيرانية في أواخر فبراير الماضي.