Economists expect that it is "highly likely" that policymakers will decide to keep interest rates at 3.75% during the upcoming meeting of Bank of England officials, despite the rising cost of living due to the war on Iran.



The British news agency "PA Media" reported that experts indicated, however, that an increase in the interest rate in the future remains a possibility, should companies and individuals continue to face inflationary pressures.



Economic Forecasts



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England is scheduled to vote on whether to maintain, increase, or decrease the interest rate on Thursday, April 30 of this year.



The bank will publish its first full monetary policy report, along with a set of economic forecasts, since the outbreak of the conflict between American, Israeli, and Iranian forces in late February.