أظهر التقرير السنوي لعام 2025 حول رؤية السعودية 2030، أن نتائج جهود السنوات الماضية لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة «PIF» ظهرت بتضاعف حجم الأصول المدارة وتأسيس الشركات وافتتاح المشاريع الكبرى ونمو الناتج المحلي غير النفطي إلى مستويات تاريخية، إذ بلغت حصة الصندوق منه 10%.
وذكر التقرير الذي صدر اليوم، أن هذه الجهود ساهمت في توفير أكثر من مليون فرصة عمل مباشرة وغير مباشرة محلياً منذ 2018، وتمكين القطاع الخاص من الفرص الناشئة في المشاريع التي تضمها المحفظة الاستثمارية المتنوعة للصندوق.
دور تنموي
ووفق التقرير، ساهم صندوق الاستثمارات العامة منذ تأسيسه عام 1971 في دفع عجلة التنمية عبر تمويل المشاريع وتأسيس الشركات الوطنية، على مدار عقود طويلة. ومهد إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030 لإعطاء الصندوق دوراً تنموياً أكبر ليكون أكثر فاعلية في قيادة النمو الاقتصادي وتطوير القطاعات غير النفطية وبناء الشراكات المحلية والدولية الهادفة إلى جذب المستثمرين والكشف عن الفرص الاستثمارية، مستفيداً من قدراته الاستثمارية والمالية القوية.
وتمثل العمل في ضوء رؤية السعودية 2030 على ثلاث مراحل، تميز العمل بينها بالتكامل والمرونة في التقييم والمراجعة وتحديد الأولويات بحسب ما تقتضيه التغيرات المتسارعة.
The annual report for 2025 on Saudi Vision 2030 showed that the results of the efforts over the past years by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) manifested in the doubling of managed assets, the establishment of companies, the opening of major projects, and the growth of the non-oil GDP to historic levels, with the fund's share reaching 10%.
The report, which was released today, stated that these efforts contributed to providing more than one million direct and indirect job opportunities locally since 2018, enabling the private sector to seize emerging opportunities in the projects included in the fund's diverse investment portfolio.
Developmental Role
According to the report, the Public Investment Fund has contributed since its establishment in 1971 to driving development by financing projects and establishing national companies over many decades. The launch of Saudi Vision 2030 paved the way for the fund to take on a larger developmental role to be more effective in leading economic growth, developing non-oil sectors, and building local and international partnerships aimed at attracting investors and uncovering investment opportunities, benefiting from its strong investment and financial capabilities.
The work under Saudi Vision 2030 is represented in three phases, characterized by integration and flexibility in evaluation, review, and prioritization according to the requirements of rapid changes.