أظهر التقرير السنوي لعام 2025 حول رؤية السعودية 2030، أن نتائج جهود السنوات الماضية لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة «PIF» ظهرت بتضاعف حجم الأصول المدارة وتأسيس الشركات وافتتاح المشاريع الكبرى ونمو الناتج المحلي غير النفطي إلى مستويات تاريخية، إذ بلغت حصة الصندوق منه 10%.


وذكر التقرير الذي صدر اليوم، أن هذه الجهود ساهمت في توفير أكثر من مليون فرصة عمل مباشرة وغير مباشرة محلياً منذ 2018، وتمكين القطاع الخاص من الفرص الناشئة في المشاريع التي تضمها المحفظة الاستثمارية المتنوعة للصندوق.


دور تنموي


ووفق التقرير، ساهم صندوق الاستثمارات العامة منذ تأسيسه عام 1971 في دفع عجلة التنمية عبر تمويل المشاريع وتأسيس الشركات الوطنية، على مدار عقود طويلة. ومهد إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030 لإعطاء الصندوق دوراً تنموياً أكبر ليكون أكثر فاعلية في قيادة النمو الاقتصادي وتطوير القطاعات غير النفطية وبناء الشراكات المحلية والدولية الهادفة إلى جذب المستثمرين والكشف عن الفرص الاستثمارية، مستفيداً من قدراته الاستثمارية والمالية القوية.


وتمثل العمل في ضوء رؤية السعودية 2030 على ثلاث مراحل، تميز العمل بينها بالتكامل والمرونة في التقييم والمراجعة وتحديد الأولويات بحسب ما تقتضيه التغيرات المتسارعة.