The annual report for 2025 on Saudi Vision 2030 showed that the results of the efforts over the past years by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) manifested in the doubling of managed assets, the establishment of companies, the opening of major projects, and the growth of the non-oil GDP to historic levels, with the fund's share reaching 10%.



The report, which was released today, stated that these efforts contributed to providing more than one million direct and indirect job opportunities locally since 2018, enabling the private sector to seize emerging opportunities in the projects included in the fund's diverse investment portfolio.



Developmental Role



According to the report, the Public Investment Fund has contributed since its establishment in 1971 to driving development by financing projects and establishing national companies over many decades. The launch of Saudi Vision 2030 paved the way for the fund to take on a larger developmental role to be more effective in leading economic growth, developing non-oil sectors, and building local and international partnerships aimed at attracting investors and uncovering investment opportunities, benefiting from its strong investment and financial capabilities.



The work under Saudi Vision 2030 is represented in three phases, characterized by integration and flexibility in evaluation, review, and prioritization according to the requirements of rapid changes.